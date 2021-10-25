Visit the new DW website

Arab Spring

The Arab Spring was a series of protests directed against various authoritarian regimes in the Middle East, starting at the end of 2010.

The protests started in Tunisia and were followed by uprisings in Egypt, Syria, Bahrain, Libya and Saudi Arabia. Demonstrators took to the streets to call for political freedom. Years later, their achievements remain ambivalent. Below, you can see DW's latest content pertaining to the Arab Spring.

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi makes statements during a joint news conference with the Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis at Maximos Mansion in Athens, Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2020. Egypt's president is meeting with Greek officials in Athens on his first visit to the southern European nation since the two countries signed a deal demarcating maritime boundaries between them in the eastern Mediterranean. (Costas Baltas/Pool via AP) |

Egypt's el-Sissi ends state of emergency 4 years after terror attack 25.10.2021

The government had said it imposed the measure to fight terrorism, while critics said it granted President Abdel Fattah el-Sissi sweeping powers to crush dissent.
Demonstrators set fire to a poster of Libyan leader Moamer Kadhafi, copies of his Green Book and Libyan flags during a protest against Kadhafi outside the Libyan embassy in Ankara on August 22, 2011. Libyan opposition groups hauled down the flag of the Moamer Kadhafi regime at the embassy in the Turkish capital and flew the rebel flag, as fighting rages in Libya today near the compound of embattled of the Libyan leader and in other parts of Tripoli, a day after jubilant rebels overran the symbolic heart of the capital. AFP PHOTO/ADEM ALTAN (Photo by Adem ALTAN / AFP) (Photo by ADEM ALTAN/AFP via Getty Images)

Libya's decade of instability after Moammar Gadhafi's death 20.10.2021

Libya has not managed to emerge from the conflict that preceded dictator Moammar al-Gadhafi's death on October 20, 2011. Parliamentary elections scheduled for December have been postponed.
©Yassine Mahjoub/MAXPPP - Tunisia adopted a new government on Monday, October 11, eleven weeks after the ousting of the previous cabinet by President KavØs SavØed, who assumed full powers on July 25. The President of the Republic promulgates a decree appointing the head of government and its members, the presidency said in a statement shortly before the official television broadcast of the swearing-in ceremony. In a speech during the swearing-in, 63-year-old Prime Minister Najla Bouden said that the fight against corruption will be the most important objective of her government, which has 25 members in addition to its head. (Tunisian presidency) .

Tunisia: President appoints new government amid coup allegations 11.10.2021

President Kais Saied has sworn in a record number of women to Tunisia's new government. The move comes after he assumed new executive powers, with the opposition accusing him of a power grab.
Anhänger des tunesischen Präsidenten Saied skandieren während einer Demonstration vor dem Parlamentsgebäude Slogans gegen Parlamentssprecher und Vorsitzenden der islamistischen Ennahda-Bewegung, Ghannouchi, nachdem Saied die Entlassung von Premierminister Mechichi bekannt gegeben hat. Die Arbeit des Parlaments ist für zunächst 30 Tage eingefroren.

An end to neo-Islamism in the Middle East? 15.09.2021

Political changes in Morocco, Tunisia, Egypt and Turkey mean Muslim Brotherhood-affiliated parties are facing a crisis. A decade after the Arab Spring, insiders say it's time to reboot political Islam.

Es geht um die Berichterstattung für das Buch „Jeden Tag blättert das Schicksal neu um“ von Nadia Wassef. Schlagworte: Nadia Wassef, Shelf Life: Chronicles of a Cairo Bookseller, Arab Spring Dany Eid Photography Die Rechte liegen nicht exklusiv vor für *einmalige Nutzung *zeitliche Begrenzung: 1 Jahr Die Nutzungsrechte dürfen nicht auf Dritte übertragen werden. Das Foto wird zur Veröffentlichung nur im Rahmen von Buchbesprechungen und Veranstaltungen wie folgt freigegeben: *für alle Titel des Autors/der Autorin, die bei der Penguin Random House Verlagsgruppe veröffentlicht wurden Rechte für die Veröffentlichung sind folgendermaßen eingeschränkt: Jede weitere Nutzung muss gesondert angefragt werden. Bei weiteren Fragen wenden Sie sich bitte an: presse@penguinrandomhouse.de

Nadia Wassef's bookshop memoir is a chronicle of Egypt's upheaval 15.09.2021

Egyptian author Nadia Wassef speaks about opening the first independent bookstore in her home country; and her latest book in which she celebrates books and booksellers.
Demonstrators set fire to a poster of Libyan leader Moamer Kadhafi, copies of his Green Book and Libyan flags during a protest against Kadhafi outside the Libyan embassy in Ankara on August 22, 2011. Libyan opposition groups hauled down the flag of the Moamer Kadhafi regime at the embassy in the Turkish capital and flew the rebel flag, as fighting rages in Libya today near the compound of embattled of the Libyan leader and in other parts of Tripoli, a day after jubilant rebels overran the symbolic heart of the capital. AFP PHOTO/ADEM ALTAN (Photo by Adem ALTAN / AFP) (Photo by ADEM ALTAN/AFP via Getty Images)

Libya: Could Moammar Gadhafi's family stage a comeback? 12.09.2021

The children of the country's brutal and erratic former dictator are getting more popular as elections approach. They could benefit from an increasingly fragmented political scene.
CORRECTING PHOTOGRAPHER BYLINE TO SLIM ABID - Tunisia's President Kais Saied, center, leads a security meeting with members of the army and police forces in Tunis, Tunisia, Sunday, July 25, 2021. Troops surrounded Tunisia's parliament and blocked its speaker Rached Ghannouchi from entering Monday after the president suspended the legislature and fired the prime minister following nationwide protests over the country's economic troubles and the government's handling of the coronavirus crisis. (AP Photo/Slim Abid)

Tunisia: President promises constitutional changes amid opposition 12.09.2021

President Kais Saied has vowed a new government and said the "Tunisian people have rejected the consitution." But opposition parties have rejected his plans.
Security forces arrest a teacher as they disperse a protest demanding permanent employment, in Rabat, Morocco, Wednesday, April 7, 2021. Teachers have been protesting in Morocco to end the hiring of newly graduated teachers on temporary renewable contracts. (AP Photo/Mosa'ab Elshamy)

Is Morocco's 'Arab Spring' moment finally here? 12.08.2021

After a fiery suicide by a cart driver, hundreds of Moroccans protested against their government. But this is not the first such case and it probably won't be the last.

26.7.2021***Tunisian military forces guard the area around the parliament building in the capital Tunis on July 26, 2021, following protests in reaction to a move by the president last night to suspend the north African country's parliament and dismiss the Prime Minister. - Tunisia was plunged deeper into crisis as President Kais Saied suspended parliament and dismissed Prime Minister Hichem Mechichi late July 25, prompting the country's biggest political party to decry a coup d'etat. (Photo by FETHI BELAID / AFP) (Photo by FETHI BELAID/AFP via Getty Images)

Tunisia: US urges return to 'democratic path' 01.08.2021

A top US official spoke to Tunisia's President Kais Saied days after his shock power grab. But the plea has not stopped Saied jailing opposition lawmakers.
26.7.2021, Tunis *****Supporters of Tunisian President Kais Saied chant slogans denouncing Assembly (parliament) speaker and Islamist Ennahda (Ennahdha) party leader Rached Ghannouchi in front of the Parliament which was cordoned-off in the capital Tunis on July 26, 2021, following a move by the President to suspend the country's parliament and dismiss the Prime Minister. - Tunisia was plunged deeper into crisis as President Kais Saied suspended parliament and dismissed Prime Minister Hichem Mechichi late July 25, prompting the country's biggest political party to decry a coup d'etat. (Photo by FETHI BELAID / AFP)

Opinion: Tunisia's democracy in danger 26.07.2021

Tunisia is on edge. With parliament suspended and the prime minister fired, the Arab Spring's sole success story may be on the verge of failure in the place where it all began, says Rainer Sollich.
07.06.2018 Jordanian riot police and security forces scuffle with protesters attempting to breach the police lines during a demonstration outside the the Prime Minister's office, in Amman, Jordan, Wednesday, June 6, 2018. (AP Photo/Raad al-Adayleh)

How stable is Jordan really? 06.04.2021

The Middle Eastern country's allies are concerned after this weekend's palace intrigue. Observers say the royal family's public spat is just a small example of long-term problems.
NATO´s role in Libya has been increasingly controversial for the last months *** Copyright: Karlos Zurutuza, DW freier mitarbeiter, Majer, Libya, Nov. 2011

Libya still plagued by conflict, 10 years after NATO intervention 18.03.2021

In 2011, the international community supported rebel forces against Libyan dictator Muammar Gaddafi. But hopes of democracy and stability have yet to be fulfilled.

People hold A syrian flag during a demonstration for peace in Syria and against bombings on Aleppo in front of the Reichstag building which houses Germany's Bundestag lower house of parliament, on December 17, 2016 in Berlin. / AFP / John MACDOUGALL (Photo credit should read JOHN MACDOUGALL/AFP via Getty Images)

Germany grapples with its identity crisis on Syria 14.03.2021

As the 10th anniversary of the Syrian revolution approaches, Germany's relationship with the war-torn nation remains historic — and complex.

FILE PHOTO: Anti-government protesters attend a rally to demand the ouster of Yemen's President Ali Abdullah Saleh at Tagheer square in Sanaa July 10, 2011. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem/File Photo

Yemen: 10 years after the Arab Spring, new hopes sprout 10.02.2021

Yemen's Arab Spring uprisings led to a raging civil war that has inflicted immense suffering on the population for the past seven years. Will the US's halt on arms sales to Saudi Arabia and a new envoy help bring peace?
An Egyptian walks past an old mural Mohammed Mahmoud street near Tahrir Square, related to the 2011 uprising that toppled longtime ruler Hosni Mubarak, Cairo, Egypt, Monday, Jan. 25, 2016. The run-up to the anniversary has seen stepped-up security measures in Cairo, a new wave of arrests and security checks in the city's downtown, an area popular with young, pro-democracy activists. (AP Photo/Amr Nabil)

World in Progress: Crushed hopes ten years after the uprising in Egypt 27.01.2021

This week marks the 10th anniversary of Egypt’s national uprising. On January 25, 2011, millions of Egyptians took to the streets to protest against the regime of then President Hosni Mubarak. They managed to topple the long-term autocrat. But instead of a democracy, Egyptians got a repressive police state – yet again 
Supporters of Egypt's army and police gather at Tahrir square in Cairo, on the third anniversary of Egypt's uprising, January 25, 2014. Nine people were killed during anti-government marches on Saturday while thousands rallied in support of the army-led authorities, underlining Egypt's volatile political fissures three years after the fall of autocrat President Hosni Mubarak. Security forces lobbed teargas and some fired automatic weapons in the air to try to prevent demonstrators opposed to the government reaching Tahrir Square, the symbolic heart of the 2011 uprising that toppled the former air force commander. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany (EGYPT - Tags: POLITICS CIVIL UNREST)

Egypt's Arab Spring: The bleak reality 10 years after the uprising 25.01.2021

It has been 10 years since the 2011 uprising that resulted in the ouster of autocratic President Hosni Mubarak in Cairo. While some progress has been made, the new regime is cracking down harder than ever on dissent.

