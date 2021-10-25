Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
The Arab Spring was a series of protests directed against various authoritarian regimes in the Middle East, starting at the end of 2010.
The protests started in Tunisia and were followed by uprisings in Egypt, Syria, Bahrain, Libya and Saudi Arabia. Demonstrators took to the streets to call for political freedom. Years later, their achievements remain ambivalent. Below, you can see DW's latest content pertaining to the Arab Spring.
This week marks the 10th anniversary of Egypt’s national uprising. On January 25, 2011, millions of Egyptians took to the streets to protest against the regime of then President Hosni Mubarak. They managed to topple the long-term autocrat. But instead of a democracy, Egyptians got a repressive police state – yet again