 Opinion: Abandoning asylum rights means forgetting German history | Opinion | DW | 22.11.2018

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

Opinion

Opinion: Abandoning asylum rights means forgetting German history

Almost casually, a politician vying to replace Angela Merkel as CDU party leader has taken an axe to the right to asylum in Germany's constitution. It is a watershed moment in German postwar history, writes Jens Thurau.

German asylum law is enshrined in its constitution (Arnd Riekmann (ARIK))

It happens rather often that developments that can bring fundamental changes to a country take root in just one brief remark, or an almost casually dropped statement. So it might be useful if we take note of this date, November 21, 2018. That's the day when Friedrich Merz — who is vying to succeed Angela Merkel as leader of Germany's largest party, the Christian Democrats (CDU) — just in passing called into question the universal right to asylum enshrined in Germany's constitution, or "Basic Law."

The constitution is clear

"Persons persecuted on political grounds have the right to asylum." This clear statement has weathered all storms thus far. For example, restrictions introduced in 1993, a year which also saw the arrival of many refugees in Germany, primarily coming in from Southeast Europe as a result of the wars that followed the collapse of the former Yugoslavia. At the time, there were — as there are now — angry and sometimes violent protests against this. Similarly, the most recent tightening of asylum laws, after hundreds of thousands of people entered the country since 2015 — this time predominantly originating from Syria, Iraq, Afghanistan, and Africa — also left that plain statement untouched. None other than German Chancellor Angela Merkel upheld its validity.

DW's Jens Thurau

DW's Jens Thurau

It's true: as a result of numerous restrictions, many people no longer have a chance of obtaining asylum in Germany. It's also true that, among all European Union countries, only Germany sets out an individual right to asylum, which every individual is entitled to claim up, in courts up to and including the highest judicial authority. By the same token, it's correct that a unified European regulation would make sense. The latter, however, is nowhere near in sight.

Historical precedent

But above all — and this is what Merz' proposal would radically change — the basic right to asylum has always been an essential self-assurance with deep roots in German history: Over 12 years of the Nazis' reign of terror, we Germans imposed immense suffering on the world. We persecuted and killed people, simply because of their religion, their origin, their political beliefs, and many other reasons.

We must remember that many Jews who knew their lives were in danger tried to escape but failed to make it out because many countries simply refused to accept refugees. As a consequence, they died in extermination camps. The right to asylum in Germany's Basic Law that was established in 1949 became part of the vow that something like this must never happen again.

Read more: Germany's list of 'safe countries of origin' and what it means

Basic rights, granted forever

As a consequence, Germany didn't become a stronghold of morally superior people. Neither the east not the west of the country really managed to integrate migrants. In what was formerly West Germany, they were called "guest workers" for a long time, a term implying that those people would leave again soon, which they didn't. But the right to asylum as stipulated in the Basic Law remained. It was based on a consensus between Germany's political parties; it was sustained by the experience of flight and displacement — also of many Germans — after 1945. And most recently, Chancellor Merkel steadfastly adhered to the basic right to asylum, obviously guided by Christian values as well.

Historical experience and principles derived from it do fade, and those principles can change; that's the normal state of affairs. But for a good reason Germany's Basic Law includes several regulations which cannot be altered at all — they are guaranteed forever. And all other articles can only be altered by a two-thirds majority in parliament. Political upheavals triggered by the high number of refugees of recent years, the polarization of society — all of this contributed to changing the country, making it tougher, making the political climate colder. Abandoning the constitutional right to asylum, however, would break Germany's connection to crucial aspects of our history. We must not let it happen!

  • Krieg in Syrien Aleppo ARCHIVBILD 2012 (picture-alliance/dpa)

    How did Europe's refugee crisis start?

    Fleeing war and poverty

    In late 2014, with the war in Syria approaching its fourth year and Islamic State making gains in the north of the country, the exodus of Syrians intensified. At the same time, others were fleeing violence and poverty in countries such as Iraq, Afghanistan, Eritrea, Somalia, Niger and Kosovo.

  • Syrien Flüchtlingslager (picture-alliance/dpa)

    How did Europe's refugee crisis start?

    Seeking refuge over the border

    Vast numbers of Syrian refugees had been gathering in border-town camps in neighboring Turkey, Lebanon and Jordan since 2011. By 2015, with the camps full to bursting and residents often unable to find work or educate their children, more and more people decided to seek asylum further afield.

  • Griechenland Mazedonien Flüchtlinge bei Idomeni (Getty Images/M. Cardy)

    How did Europe's refugee crisis start?

    A long journey on foot

    In 2015 an estimated 1.5 million people made their way on foot from Greece towards western Europe via the "Balkan route". The Schengen Agreement, which allows passport-free travel within much of the EU, was called into question as refugees headed towards the wealthier European nations.

  • Symbolbild Flüchtlingsboot Küste Libyen (Reuters/D. Zammit Lupi)

    How did Europe's refugee crisis start?

    Desperate sea crossings

    Tens of thousands of refugees were also attempting the perilous journey across the Mediterranean on overcrowded boats. In April 2015, 800 people of various nationalities drowned when a boat traveling from Libya capsized off the Italian coast. This was to be just one of many similar tragedies - by the end of the year, nearly 4,000 refugees were reported to have died attempting the crossing.

  • Deutschland ungarische Soldaten schließen den Grenzzaun zu Serbien bei Roszke (picture-alliance/epa/B. Mohai)

    How did Europe's refugee crisis start?

    Pressure on the borders

    Countries along the EU's external border struggled to cope with the sheer number of arrivals. Fences were erected in Hungary, Slovenia, Macedonia and Austria. Asylum laws were tightened and several Schengen area countries introduced temporary border controls.

  • Deutschland Flüchtling macht Selfie mit Merkel in Berlin-Spandau (Reuters/F. Bensch)

    How did Europe's refugee crisis start?

    Closing the open door

    Critics of German Chancellor Angela Merkel's "open-door" refugee policy claimed it had made the situation worse by encouraging more people to embark on the dangerous journey to Europe. By September 2016, Germany had also introduced temporary checks on its border with Austria.

  • Türkei Flüchtlinge in der Sanliurfa Provinz (Getty Images/AFP/A. Altan)

    How did Europe's refugee crisis start?

    Striking a deal with Turkey

    In early 2016, the EU and Turkey signed an agreement under which refugees arriving in Greece could be sent back to Turkey. The deal has been criticized by human rights groups and came under new strain following a vote by the European Parliament in November to freeze talks on Turkey's potential accession to the EU.

  • Griechenland Flüchtlingsunterkünfte in Lagadikia (Getty Images/AFP/S. Mitrolidis)

    How did Europe's refugee crisis start?

    No end in sight

    With anti-immigration sentiment in Europe growing, governments are still struggling to reach a consensus on how to handle the continuing refugee crisis. Attempts to introduce quotas for the distribution of refugees among EU member states have largely failed. Conflicts in the Middle East and elsewhere show no signs coming to an end, and the death toll from refugee sea crossings is on the rise.

    Author: Rachel Stewart


DW recommends

Could Germany's constitutional right to asylum be pruned?

One contender to take over as successor to Angela Merkel has questioned whether Germany's constitutional right to asylum should stay in its current form. It's not the first time the law has been a political hot potato. (22.11.2018)  

CDU hopeful Merz decried as 'Trump light' for questioning asylum rights

Opposition lawmakers have lodged hefty criticism against Merkel's could-be successor for questioning the right to asylum. The populist AfD said Merz has become more right-wing than they are. (22.11.2018)  

Longtime Merkel critic Friedrich Merz launches political comeback

The conservative politician left politics in 2009 after a protracted battle with the German chancellor. Now he will vie to replace her at the top of the CDU. Although they share a party, he and Merkel are poles apart. (30.10.2018)  

Germany's list of 'safe countries of origin' and what it means

People from Germany's list of "safe" countries rarely have the right to asylum. DW looks at what the list means with regard to asylum law in Germany and why some view parts of it with skepticism. (12.11.2018)  

German parliament passes tighter asylum laws

German lawmakers have passed a series of laws concerning the deportation, monitoring and access to personal data of asylum seekers. The new legislation has been met with sharp criticism. (19.05.2017)  

How did Europe's refugee crisis start?

From escalating violence in the Middle East and Africa to incoherent asylum policy at home - DW looks at how the EU has found itself in the midst of a refugee crisis. (19.12.2016)  

Audios and videos on the topic

Merkel rival Merz launches bid to succeed her  

Is Friedrich Merz planning to win power with a bid to bring conservatism back to the CDU & Germany?  

Related content

Thüringen Hessen - CDU-Regionalkonferenz

CDU leadership hopeful Friedrich Merz wants debate on asylum rights 22.11.2018

One of Angela Merkel's possible successors, Friedrich Merz, has called for a debate on the German right to seek asylum. It is a permanent principle enshrined in the country's Basic Law.

Pressekonferenz Friedrich Merz

CDU hopeful Merz decried as 'Trump light' for questioning asylum rights 22.11.2018

Opposition lawmakers have lodged hefty criticism against Merkel's could-be successor for questioning the right to asylum. The populist AfD said Merz has become more right-wing than they are.

Serbien Migranten

Germany recorded fewer irregular migrants in 2018 than expected – report 10.10.2018

German Interior Minister Horst Seehofer has reportedly indicated a drop in irregular migration numbers. He had made a tough stance on irregular migration a hallmark of his Interior Ministry.

Advertisement

DW Perspectives

Symbolbild Twitter Facebook (picture-alliance/dpa)

DW's netiquette policy

DW offers its readers, listeners and viewers the opportunity to engage in a discussion on dw.com, Facebook, Twitter and other online platforms - but you need to observe certain rules. 