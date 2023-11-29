You need to enable JavaScript to run this app.
Image: Uli Deck/dpa/picture alliance
Basic Law (Germany's constitution)
Topic
The Basic Law is the constitution of the Federal Republic of Germany.
Reports & Analysis
What is Germany's debt brake?
What is Germany's debt brake?
Closing the gap with new loans is prohibited by the constitution — thanks to the country's debt brake.
Politics
11/29/2023
November 29, 2023
Time for mandatory vaccinations
Time for mandatory vaccinations
Some argue a vaccine mandate would be unlawful, or would divide society. But these are just excuses to do nothing.
Ines Eisele
Commentary
Health
11/28/2021
November 28, 2021
How the military is helping in Germany's flood-hit areas
How the military is helping in Germany's flood-hit areas
The German military is deploying soldiers to help with relief efforts in the flood regions of western Germany.
Society
07/19/2021
July 19, 2021
Freedom of assembly in Germany
Freedom of assembly in Germany
Germany has strict laws protecting freedom of assembly - but also strong regulations on how it can be implemented.
Law and Justice
04/06/2021
April 6, 2021
Can German courts overturn all lockdown measures?
Can German courts overturn all lockdown measures?
As Germany has gone into partial lockdown, the measures are being challenged in court.
Law and Justice
11/02/2020
November 2, 2020
Berlin coronavirus protests trigger debate on basic rights
Berlin coronavirus protests trigger debate on basic rights
Images of protesters storming the Reichstag building in Berlin have fueled a debate on banning such demonstrations.
Society
08/31/2020
August 31, 2020
