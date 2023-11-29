  1. Skip to content
Symbolfoto | Grundgesetz
Image: Uli Deck/dpa/picture alliance

Basic Law (Germany's constitution)

Topic

The Basic Law is the constitution of the Federal Republic of Germany.

Reports & Analysis

Symbolbild Schuldenbremse

What is Germany's debt brake?

Closing the gap with new loans is prohibited by the constitution — thanks to the country's debt brake.
PoliticsNovember 29, 2023
Woman in a mask receiving a booster vaccination from a medical worker in blue PPE

Time for mandatory vaccinations

Some argue a vaccine mandate would be unlawful, or would divide society. But these are just excuses to do nothing.
DW Fact Checking-Team | Ines Eisele
Ines Eisele
Commentary
HealthNovember 28, 2021
Bundeswehr vehicles in flood areas

How the military is helping in Germany's flood-hit areas

The German military is deploying soldiers to help with relief efforts in the flood regions of western Germany.
SocietyJuly 19, 2021
demonstrators wearing masks, wigs and pink outfits

Freedom of assembly in Germany

Germany has strict laws protecting freedom of assembly - but also strong regulations on how it can be implemented.
Law and JusticeApril 6, 2021
Justitia mit Pendelwaage

Can German courts overturn all lockdown measures?

As Germany has gone into partial lockdown, the measures are being challenged in court.
Law and JusticeNovember 2, 2020
Protesters demonstrate outside the Reichstag

Berlin coronavirus protests trigger debate on basic rights

Images of protesters storming the Reichstag building in Berlin have fueled a debate on banning such demonstrations.
SocietyAugust 31, 2020
