Nord Stream 2: Isolating Russia 'wrong and dangerous' for Europe

German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas warned against breaking off economic relations with Russia during his visit to Poland on Thursday, amid a dispute about the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline.

"Fundamentally, I'm of the opinion that it would put us in Europe in a difficult position if economic relations with Russia were no longer possible," Maas said.

He cautioned it could drive Russia and China closer together.

"It is not only wrong but also dangerous for our security interests in Europe," Maas added.

Maas was meeting with his Polish counterpart Zbigniew Rau on Thursday in the Polish capital, Warsaw.

He thanked Rau for the meeting in a tweet, adding that, "we need this unity for Europe."

The Nord Stream 2 dispute

Nord Stream 2 is a pipeline project bringing natural gas from Russia directly to northern Germany, bypassing other Central European countries.

The pipeline is owned by Nord Stream AG, whose majority shareholder is Russian state-run energy firm Gazprom.

Its supporters include German Chancellor Angela Merkel who argues that the pipeline will help meet Germany's energy needs.

Other countries, including Poland and other Central European countries as well as the US have expressed opposition to the Nord Stream 2 pipeline.

Poland has also said that the pipeline was a political as well as an economic project designed to increase Russian influence in Europe.

Other Central European countries are also concerned about loss of revenue from gas transit fees.

