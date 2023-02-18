  1. Skip to content
Munich Security Conference day 2 with Finland, China, others

24 minutes ago

The second day of the Munich Security Conference is off and running. Various world leaders are in Bavaria for the weekend event, with NATO's Jens Stoltenberg and the EU's Ursula von der Leyen among the earlier speakers.

https://p.dw.com/p/4NgEJ

Welcome to DW's coverage of day 2 of the Munich Security Conference, which starts in earnest at 10 a.m. local time (0900 UTC/GMT) on Saturday. 

Who's taking part today? 

Major speakers on Saturday include, but are not limited to, the EU's Ursula von der Leyen, NATO's Jens Stoltenberg, NATO applicant Finland's Sanna Marin and Sauli Niinisto, China's top foreign policy official Wang Yi, US Vice President Kamala Harris and UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak. 

Germany's Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock and comparatively new Defense Minister Boris Pistorius will also take the stage. 

Russia's invasion of Ukraine is still expected to dominate the agenda, after President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's appearance on Friday

Zelenskyy urges Western allies to speed up military support

However, Wang Yi's presence could indicate that China might also be a topic of discussion. 

Advanced excerpts of Jens Stoltenberg's planned speech suggest the same. The AFP news agency reported that a preview transcript says Stoltenberg will tell the conference that Russia's invasion laid bare for Europe the danger of over-reliance on authoritarian regimes. 

"We should not make the same mistake with China and other authoritarian regimes," Stoltenberg was expected to say. 

This article will be updated throughout the day, stay tuned. 

What's ahead at the Munich Security Conference?

msh/kb (AFP, dpa, Reuters)

