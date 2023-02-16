Stoltenberg appealed for Turkey to agree to Finland and Sweden's bids to join NATOImage: Adem Altan/AFP/Getty Images
NATO pledges Turkey quake aid; appeals for Finland, Sweden
42 minutes ago
NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg said the alliance was sending "tens of thousands of tents" to Turkey after the major quake in the country's south. He again urged Ankara to drop objections to Finland and Sweden joining NATO.
NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said in Turkey on Thursday that the military alliance would be sending "tens of thousands of tents" to the country as authorities race to offer shelter to people left homeless following last week's major earthquake.
"In your time of need, NATO stands with Turkey," Stoltenberg said in talks with Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu.
Turkey resisted Finland and Sweden's bids from the outset, accusing both countries of harboring people it considers terrorists, usually either Kurds or supporters of Fethullah Gulen, a cleric and former ally living in the US whom President Recep Tayyip Erdogan now blames for orchestrating a 2016 failed coup attempt.
But Turkey's objection to Sweden's bid, in particular, has become more strident in recent weeks. This follows a pair of public protests in Sweden — the first by Kurdish activists and the second by far-right activists — involving the burning of an effigy of Erdogan and then of copies of the Quran.
"We could evaluate Finland's NATO membership process separately from Sweden," Mevlut Cavusoglu said in a joint press conference with Stoltenberg. "Turkey's position on the two countries has been clear and unambiguous from the beginning."
Stoltenberg sought both to stress that in his opinion both bids were ripe for approval, and to hint that handling the two countries separately could prove an option.
"Both can be ratified now," Stoltenberg said. "But the main issue is not that they are ratified together. The main issue is that they are ratified as soon as possible."
Stoltenberg will hold talks with President Erdogan later on Thursday in Ankara.