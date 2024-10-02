Israel declares UN chief 'persona non grata'Published October 2, 2024last updated October 2, 2024
What you need to know
- Iran launches massive missile attack on Israel, with Israeli PM vowing retaliation
- Tehran says its actions were 'self-defense' in compliance with international law
- Israel says it is conducting fresh attacks in Beirut
- Israel bars UN chief Guterres from entering the country over response to Iran attack
- Lebanese government says dozens killed in Israeli strikes on Tuesday
Here's the latest in regards to Iran's attack on Israel, Lebanon, Gaza and the wider Middle East region for Wednesday, October 2:
Italy to host virtual G7 leaders' meeting over Middle East crisis
Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni has called a meeting of Group of Seven (G7) leaders to discuss the tensions in the Middle East.
Meloni's office said it was coordinating the virtual meeting, which would take place later on Wednesday.
"Italy will continue to work for a diplomatic solution, also in its capacity as rotating president of the G7. I have called a meeting at leader level for this afternoon," she told ministers.
Meloni told her Cabinet that there was "deep concern" about the latest developments, including Iran's missile attack against Israel, her office said. Meloni also spoke about instability in Lebanon.
"The goal is the stabilization of the Israeli-Lebanese border through the full implementation of Resolution 1701," she said in reference to the UN resolution that put a stop to the 2006 Israel-Hezbollah war in south Lebanon.
"In this framework, Italy has called on the UN Security Council to consider strengthening the mandate of the UNIFIL mission in order to ensure the security of the Israel-Lebanon border," Meloni added.
Italy is a major contributor to the UN peacekeeping force in Lebanon (UNIFIL).
Iran's chances of intercepting retaliatory Israeli air attack 'close to nil,' says analyst
Behnam Ben Taleblu, an Iran analyst at the Foundation for Defense of Democracies in Washington D.C., has told DW the recent missile strikes by Iran against Israel differed notably from previous ones in scale and timing.
"This attack literally doubled the scale and the scope of the previous attack," Taleblu said, noting that the strike included "about 181 publicly reported medium-range ballistic missiles launched from Iranian territory directly at Israel."
An April attack by Iran on Israel used about 300 projectiles but far fewer medium-range ballistic missiles.
When asked about Israel's potential response, Taleblu noted that despite having advanced air defense systems, Iran's ability to intercept Israeli attacks remained limited.
"The chances of a successful aerial interception by the Islamic Republic of Iran is pretty much close to nil," he said.
Taleblu also mentioned that Israel's retaliation could target a wide range of Iranian facilities, including nuclear sites, missile programs, and proxy forces across the region.
Israel declares UN chief 'persona non grata' over response to Iran attack
Israeli Foreign Minister Israel Katz has barred UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres from entering the country, accusing him of bias against Israel.
Katz declared Guterres "persona non grata" following what he described as the UN chief's failure to specifically condemn Iran's recent missile attack on Israel.
Guterres issued a brief statement on Tuesday in which he condemned the conflict "with escalation after escalation" and referred to "the latest attacks in the Middle East.
"Anyone who cannot unequivocally condemn Iran's heinous attack on Israel, as nearly all the countries of the world have done, does not deserve to set foot on Israeli soil," Katz said, calling Guterres "an anti-Israel secretary-general."
Katz accused Guterres of supporting groups like Hamas, Hezbollah, and Iran, which he called the "mothership of global terror."
The decision has further deepened the rift between Israel and the United Nations.
UK 'played its part' in repelling Iranian missiles
British Defense Secretary John Healey said the UK armed forces had "played their part in attempts to prevent further escalation" when Iran fired missiles toward Israel.
"The UK stands fully behind Israel's right to defend its country and its people against threats," Healey said.
British media reported that UK fighter pilots based in Cyprus had assisted Israel during Iran's Tuesday night attack, just as they did in April when Iran last targeted Israel with missiles.
Healey is due to visit the UK's Cyprus base on Wednesday, where troops are preparing for the possibility of evacuating British citizens from Lebanon.
EU's von der Leyen urges protection of civilians
European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen has joined the chorus of leaders slamming Iran's attack on Israel, saying she condemned it "in the strongest terms."
"Such actions threaten regional stability and escalate tensions in an already extremely volatile situation," she said.
Von der Leyen then called attention to the civilians caught in the crossfire, with hundreds of thousands of people displaced in the Palestinian territories, Lebanon and Israel.
"I urge all parties to protect the life of innocent civilians," she said. "The European Union continues to call for a cease-fire across the border with Lebanon, and in Gaza, and for the release of all hostages that are held since almost a year."
Israeli army expands evacuation call in southern Lebanon
The Israeli military has expanded its call for people in southern Lebanon to evacuate their homes.
"Be careful, you must not go south. Any southward movement may put you in danger," spokesman Avichay Adraee wrote on social media, saying residents in an additional 24 towns and villages should flee in order to avoid shelling.
The call came a day after Israeli announced the launch of ground operations against Hezbollah in southern Lebanon.
Many of the villages are in a UN-mandated buffer zone that was declared in 2006 after the last war between Israel and Hezbollah.
Hundreds of thousands of people in Lebanon have already fled their homes amid the recent escalation.
Yemen's Houthis claim rocket attack inside Israel
Yemen's Iran-backed Houthi rebels have said they launched cruise missiles at targets "deep inside" Israel on Wednesday.
In a statement, the group said they had "carried out a military operation targeting military sites deep inside the Zionist entity (Israel) in occupied Palestine with three Quds 5 cruise missiles."
There was no immediate confirmation of the attack by the Israeli military, though the Houthis claimed the missiles had hit their intended targets.
The Houthis and the Israeli military have sporadically traded fire since last November, when the Yemeni militants began attacking shipping routes in the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden in what they say is support for Palestinians in Gaza.
'Iran risks setting the entire region on fire,' Germany's Scholz says
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has called on Iran and Hezbollah to stop their attacks on Israel "immediately."
"The Iranian missile attacks on Israel are to be condemned in the strongest possible terms," he said in a statement.
"There's a risk of a further escalation of the already tense situation in the Middle East. Iran risks setting the entire region on fire — this must be prevented at all costs. Hezbollah and Iran must stop their attacks on Israel immediately."
Scholz used the opportunity to press for a truce, saying: "Together with our partners, we will continue to work to broker a cease-fire between Israel and Hezbollah."
The chancellor also highlighted the upcoming anniversary of the October 7 Hamas terror attacks, adding that "a few days before the anniversary of Hamas' terrible attack on Israel, our thoughts are with the hostages and their families. Their fate must be an incentive for everyone to reach an agreement based on the proposals made by US President [Joe] Biden."
Earlier this year, Biden outlined a plan that would halt the fighting while allowing the exchange of Israeli hostages for Palestinian prisoners and the delivery of more aid to Gaza.
Hezbollah says clashed with Israeli troops who tried to 'infiltrate' into Lebanon
Hezbollah has claimed that it fought with Israeli troops who tried to encroach on Lebanese territory and pushed them back.
The Iran-backed militant group said they encountered "an Israeli enemy infantry force that tried to infiltrate into the village of Adaisseh ... and clashed with them ... and forced them to withdraw," a statement read.
Hezbollah also claimed to have targeted "a large infranty force" across the Israeli border in Misgav Am with "rockets and artillery."
These claims have not been confirmed by Israel or independently verified.
Top Iranian commander threatens Israeli infrastructure
Iranian Chief of Staff Major General Mohammad Bagheri warned that Tehran would target "all infrastucture" in Israel if its territory is attacked.
Speaking on state television, Bagheri said the Islamic Revolutionary Guard was prepared to continue missile attacks with "multiplied intensity."
His comments came after Iran fired around 200 missiles at Israel late on Tuesday.
He said if Israel "is not contained by America and Europe and intends to continue such crimes, or do anything against our sovereignty or territorial integrity, tonight's operation will be repeated with much higher magnitude and we will hit all their infrastructure."
Bagheri added that Iran had avoided targeting Israeli civilians although it was "completely feasible."
France's Macron, Japan's Ishiba condemn attacks on Israel
French President Emmanuel Macron put out a statement condemning Iran's new attacks on Israel in the "strongest possible terms."
Macron urged that "Hezbollah cease its terrorist actions against Israel and its population" and asked Israel to end its military operations as soon as possible.
He also added that France had "mobilized" its military resources in the Middle East to counter Tehran.
Japan's new Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba also condemned Iran's attacks on Israel, and said they were "unacceptable."
"We will condemn this strongly. But at the same time, we would like to cooperate (with the US) to defuse the situation and prevent it from escalating into a full-on war," he said, after a phone call with US President Joe Biden.
Israel tells residents of southern Beirut to evacuate
The Israeli military on Tuesday evening told the residents of southern Beirut to evacuate, saying it was planning to attack Hezbollah installations there.
Israeli forces have bombarded southern Beirut in particular in recent weeks, turning it into a new focus of the conflict that began almost a year ago.
The Lebanese Health Ministry said that 55 people had been killed and 156 wounded from Israeli attacks on Tuesday alone.
Early on Wednesday, the Israeli military said it is "currently striking Hezbollah terror targets in Beirut."
Iran says attacks were 'self-defense,' targeting only military sites
Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi described Tuesday's missile launches as an act of "self-defense" in accordance with UN law.
"Earlier this evening, we exercised self-defense under Article 51 of the UN Charter, targeting solely military and security sites in charge of genocide in Gaza and Lebanon," he wrote on X.
The term "genocide" has been contested by Israel in regards to its activities in the Middle East, with Israel saying it takes care to protect civilian life in its military operations.
While Iran has accused Israel of carrying out attacks inside Iran before, most of Israel's recent strikes have been against Iranian-backed groups, such as Hezbollah in Lebanon.
Araghchi said that Tehran exercised "tremendous restraint" to "give space for a cease-fire in Gaza."
He went on to say that no further attacks were planned.
"Our action is concluded unless the Israeli regime decides to invite further retaliation. In that scenario, our response will be stronger and more powerful."
Netanyahu says Iran 'will pay' as EU, UN urge deescalation
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Iran would "pay" after it fired almost 200 missiles at Israel on Tuesday.
"Iran made a big mistake tonight and will pay for it," Netanyahu said hours after the attack, and warned: "Whoever attacks us, we attack them."
Defense Minister Yoav Gallant made similar comments, saying: "Iran has not learned a simple lesson — those who attack the state of Israel, pay a heavy price."
US President Joe Biden said that the US was discussing with Israel how to respond to the attack.
Vice President Kamala Harris, who is also is also the Democratic presidential nominee, called Iran a "destabilizing, dangerous force in the Middle East" and said "I fully support President Biden's order for the US military to shoot down Iranian missiles targeting Israel."
Meanwhile, figures in the international community continued calls for deescalation.
"The EU condemns in the strongest terms Iran's attack against Iran's attack against Israel," EU foreign affairs chief Josep Borrell said in a statement on X, while adding that "this cycle of attacks risks fueling an uncontrollable regional escalation. We call on all parties to exert maximum restraint."
"I condemn the broadening of the Middle East conflict with escalation after escalation," UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said. "This must stop. We absolutely need a cease-fire."
You can read about developments in the Iranian missile strikes here.
ab/wd (Reuters, AP, AFP, dpa)