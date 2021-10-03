Antonio Manuel de Oliveira Guterres is the ninth Secretary-General of the United Nations. The former Portuguese prime minister also served as the UN's High Commissioner for Refugees.

Antonio Guterres took office as UN secretary-general on January 1, 2017. Prior to that, he was the UN's refugee commissioner from 2005 to 2015. A member of Portugal's Socialist party, he served as prime minister from 1995 to 2002. He was also part of the team that negotiated the terms of Portugal's entry into the EU. Guterres, who was born in the Portuguese capital, Lisbon, in 1949, has been in politics since 1974. This page collates DW content on Antonio Guterres.