Antonio Guterres

Antonio Manuel de Oliveira Guterres is the ninth Secretary-General of the United Nations. The former Portuguese prime minister also served as the UN's High Commissioner for Refugees.

Antonio Guterres took office as UN secretary-general on January 1, 2017. Prior to that, he was the UN's refugee commissioner from 2005 to 2015. A member of Portugal's Socialist party, he served as prime minister from 1995 to 2002. He was also part of the team that negotiated the terms of Portugal's entry into the EU. Guterres, who was born in the Portuguese capital, Lisbon, in 1949, has been in politics since 1974. This page collates DW content on Antonio Guterres.

Members of the Sahrawi People's Liberation Army take part in a ceremony to mark 40 years after the Sahrawi Arab Democratic Republic (SADR) was proclaimed by the Polisario Front in the disputed territory of Western Sahara on February 26, 2016 at Rabouni Saharawi refugee camp in Southwest Algerian town of Tindouf. SADR was declared in 1976 by the Polisario Front -- a rebel movement that wants independence for Western Sahara -- which fought a guerrilla war against Rabat's forces before a ceasefire in 1991. / AFP / Farouk Batiche (Photo credit should read FAROUK BATICHE/AFP/Getty Images)

UN chief: Western Sahara has 'significantly deteriorated' 03.10.2021

The situation in Western Sahara has become much worse over the past year, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has said. A 1991 UN peace accord for the region is now under threat.
Antonio Guterres, Generalsekretär der Vereinten Nationen, spricht zu Journalisten, nach einem Treffen mit dem britischen Premierminister Johnson zu Gesprächen über den Klimawandel im Hauptquartier der Vereinten Nationen. +++ dpa-Bildfunk +++

UN says Ethiopia has no legal right to expel staff 01.10.2021

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has told Ethiopia's prime minister that the international organization does not accept the country's decision to expel seven UN officials, amid a war and looming famine in Tigray.
ACHTUNG: The photos are intended for use in DW's learning pack Food waste (Working title) which is a print material and a downloadable pdf-file - to be released in autumn this year. It will be used in articles intended for this learning pack. The articles are also displayed on DW's online presentation on www.dw.com To find out more about DW's environmental learning packs please visit: www.dw.com/learning-environment1 **** 31 July 2017, Kathmandu, Nepal - Kalimati Vegetable Market. Nepal is one of the countries hardest hit by the impacts of climate change. Farmers are the worst affected. Poverty and impacts of climate change are pushing people to migrate. As part of the FAO-supported project - Reducing vulnerability and increasing adaptive capacity to respond to impacts of climate change and variability for sustainable livelihoods in agriculture sector (2015-2019) - some 3,000 farmers learn to grow crops that are better adapted to the impacts of climate change, and practice climate-smart and sustainable agriculture. Farmers test different varieties of crops and use different techniques to determine the best crops to grow for their land. They learn by doing. They also get support to raise animals by learning what and when to feed their animals. The project is made possible thanks to the support of the Global Environment Facility.

UN chief urges food systems change amid climate change threat 24.09.2021

UN head Antonio Guterres has said the world needs to change its food priorities. Meanwhile, island nations talked of rising sea levels and the US and the EU voiced frustration with Iran over nuclear talks.
Antonio Guterres, Secretary-General of the United Nations, speaks during a meeting of the United Nations Security Council, Thursday, Sept. 23, 2021, during the 76th Session of the U.N. General Assembly in New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo, Pool)

UN: Climate change increases risk of violent conflict 23.09.2021

A reliance on shrinking resources, such as water, could increase tensions on the ground, UN chief Antonio Guterres has warned. But problems could be mitigated through "climate adaptation."
DW Business - Europe & America

DW Business - Europe & America 21.09.2021

Guterres: US-China rivalry 'a recipe for trouble' - European solar firms say it's their time to shine
U.S. President Joe Biden speaks during the 76th Session of the U.N. General Assembly in New York City, U.S., September 21, 2021. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz/Pool

UN: Biden urges unity as world faces 'decisive decade' 21.09.2021

Biden called for greater cooperation on climate change, global conflict and the coronavirus pandemic. Meanwhile, UN chief Antonio Guterres warned of a rising "sense of impunity" in governments across the world.

Emissionen und globale Erwärmung. Emissions and Global Warming - A panoramic image of a coal-fired power plant.

UN: Pandemic did not slow advance of climate change 16.09.2021

The results of the United in Science 2021 report are an "alarming appraisal of just how far off course we are," UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has said.
Der Generalsekretär der Vereinten Nationen Antonio Guterres spricht zu Reportern, nachdem er am 10. September 2021 im UN-Hauptquartier in New York den Bericht Our Common Agenda vorgestellt hat. Er stellte am Freitag, 10.09.2021 den bahnbrechenden neuen Bericht Unsere gemeinsame Agenda vor, in dem er seine Vision für die Zukunft der globalen Zusammenarbeit darlegt und die Ära der UNO 2.0 mit einem Multilateralismus mit Zähnen einläutet. +++ dpa-Bildfunk +++

Guterres calls for improved UN amid 'more chaotic' world 11.09.2021

The UN chief has warned that the world is becoming "more chaotic, more insecure" and "more dangerous for everyone." He also said dialogue with the Taliban in Afghanistan was "absolutely essential."
A woman chases a chicken as others sit and wait to receive foodstuffs such as wheat, yellow split peas and vegetable oil at a food distribution operated by the Relief Society of Tigray in the town of Agula, in the Tigray region of northern Ethiopia Saturday, May 8, 2021. (AP Photo/Ben Curtis)

Ethiopia: UN head decries 'hellish' humanitarian situation 19.08.2021

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said he spoke with Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed about the unfolding crisis in Tigray and called for a cease-fire.
Bündnisdemo zum Thema Klimarassismus und Klimaflucht von Friday for Future in der Hafencity. Hamburg, 06.08.2021 *** Friday for Future alliance demo on climate racism and climate flight in Hafencity Hamburg, 06 08 2021 Foto:xM.xWehnertx/xFuturexImage

IPCC report: World reacts to ominous climate warning 09.08.2021

World leaders and climate activists are in agreement that something has to change to avoid a climate crisis. It remains to be seen if they will follow through.
MOSCOW, RUSSIA - MAY 12: (----EDITORIAL USE ONLY Äì MANDATORY CREDIT - RUSSIAN FOREIGN MINISTRY / HANDOUT - NO MARKETING NO ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS - DISTRIBUTED AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS----) Secretary General of United Nations Antonio Guterres and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov (not seen) hold a joint press conference during an official visit to Moscow, Russia on May 12, 2021. Russian Foreign Ministry Press Office / Handout / Anadolu Agency

UN chief Antonio Guterres appointed for 2nd term 18.06.2021

Following his re-election, the UN chief called for international cooperation in the face of major global challenges, including climate change and recovery from the coronavirus pandemic.
09.12.2020***UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres speaks during hybrid press stakeout with Chairperson of the AU Mr. Moussa Faki Mahamat at UN Headquarters. Chairperson of the African Union Moussa Faki Mahamat participating via teleconference from his office because of pandemic. Press briefings conducted at UN Headquarters are held in a hybrid manner: handful of journalists attend in person keeping social distance and others via video link. (Photo by Lev Radin/Pacific Press)

UN: 'Red Alert' for National Climate Goals  26.02.2021

National Climate Goals (NDCs) are "nowhere close" to achieving the 1.5-degree Paris target, says a new report. UN head Antonio Guterres is calling on nations to step up ahead of COP 26 in November. 
21.02.2021+++Yangon, Myanmar Protesters hold placards with images of ousted leader Aung San Suu Kyi during an anti-coup protest outside the Hledan Centre in Yangon, Myanmar, Sunday, Feb. 21, 2021. Police in Myanmar shot dead a few anti-coup protesters and injured several others on Saturday, as security forces increased pressure on popular revolt against the military takeover. (AP Photo)

Myanmar: EU threatens sanctions against military junta 22.02.2021

With the death toll rising in Myanmar, world leaders have repeated their calls for the military junta to step down and US officials have announced new sanctions.
US President Joe Biden speaks virtually from the East Room of the White House in Washington, DC, to the Munich Security Conference in Germany, on February 19, 2021. (Photo by MANDEL NGAN / AFP) (Photo by MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images)

Munich Security Conference: Joe Biden tells Europe 'America is back' 19.02.2021

The US president spoke of an "inflection point" that would decide "the future direction of our world" at the MSC, while Angela Merkel, Emmanuel Macron and Boris Johnson reaffirmed the trans-Atlantic partnership.

NAYPYITAW, MYANMAR - FEBRUARY 03: Myanmar's military stand guard at around of the Sin Bin Guest House in Naypyitaw, Myanmar on February 3, 2021. On Sunday, Myanmar's military, officially known as the Tatmadaw, declared a state of emergency hours after detaining de facto leader and State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi and other senior members of the ruling National League for Democracy (NLD). Stringer / Anadolu Agency

Myanmar: Junta blocks Facebook, UN says world must 'mobilize' 04.02.2021

Myanmar was the subject of a coup this week as soldiers detained de facto leader Aung San Suu Kyi. The UN has said the military's efforts to seize power must fail while the junta has disrupted access to social media.
19.07.2020 sEuropean Council President Charles Michel, left, poses for photographers with German Chancellor Angela Merkel, third right, French President Emmanuel Macron, second right and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, right, prior to a meeting on the sidelines of an EU summit at the European Council building in Brussels, Sunday, July 19, 2020. Leaders from 27 European Union nations meet face-to-face for a third day of an EU summit to assess an overall budget and recovery package spread over seven years estimated at some 1.75 trillion to 1.85 trillion euros. (AP Photo/Francois Walschaerts, Pool Photo via AP)

World leaders call pandemic 'greatest test of solidarity in generations' 03.02.2021

In a joint statement, six world leaders including Angela Merkel issued an appeal for multilateralism, calling the coronavirus pandemic one of the biggest challenges of modern times, which endangers other recent progress.
