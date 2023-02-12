  1. Skip to content
Germany launches climate club on industrial policy

Alex Forrest Whiting
December 2, 2023

Some high-profile initiatives have already been announced at the UN COP28 Climate Conference in Dubai. But disagreements between world leaders are beginning to show, as scientists warn that the time to take meaningful action is running out.

Skip next section More on Climate from around the world

More on Climate from around the world

The chemical element sulfur

The stinky pollution nobody is talking about

Did you know, that the chemical element sulfur is a main driver of acid rain and also a major pollutant present in coal?
ClimateSeptember 22, 202309:56 min
Shopping cart with many technical devices

Do we need degrowth to save ourselves and the planet?

Climate activists and policy makers argue that reducing global economic activity is the only way to save the planet.
ClimateJune 29, 202311:47 min
Hydrogen formula in the water

The truth about hydrogen

Everyone in the energy world is talking about hydrogen. Can it really help us get to net zero?
ClimateFebruary 22, 202212:07 min