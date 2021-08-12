Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
Cyprus is the third largest and third most populous island in the Mediterranean. It has inhabitants of Greek and of Turkish origin.
In 1974 Turkey invaded the north in response to a military coup on the island which had been supported by the Greek government. The island (and capital city Nicosia) has since been divided with Turkey controlling the north. The southern part of the island has been an EU member since 2004. Here you can find all DW content on Cyprus in chronological order.
A dire warning that the world is running out of time - Dutch farmers are under pressure to reduce nitrogen emissions - The Belarusian regime remains defiant in the face of new sanctions - An unprecedented crisis for the British royal family - And a special focus on tourism in Cyprus
On this special edition of World in Progress, we take an in-depth look at the tourism industry in Cyprus, which has been hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic. While the sun-kissed island works to keep visitors safe, it's also noticing an upswing in tourism to some unexpected places.
Devastation and trauma in the wake of catastrophic floods in Germany - Chancellor Merkel promises more commitment to environmental goals - The political fallout of the floods - Havana Syndrome emerges in Vienna -UK's Freedom Day - Turkey rules out a reunification of Cyprus - A new approach to education for Roma kids in Croatia - And an unusual new car rolls off the assembly line in France