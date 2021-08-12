Visit the new DW website

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.

Go to the new dw.com

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

Cyprus

Cyprus is the third largest and third most populous island in the Mediterranean. It has inhabitants of Greek and of Turkish origin.

In 1974 Turkey invaded the north in response to a military coup on the island which had been supported by the Greek government. The island (and capital city Nicosia) has since been divided with Turkey controlling the north. The southern part of the island has been an EU member since 2004. Here you can find all DW content on Cyprus in chronological order.

191213 Inside Europe 1920x1080.png Maße: 1920 x 1080 px

Inside Europe 12.08.2021 12.08.2021

A dire warning that the world is running out of time - Dutch farmers are under pressure to reduce nitrogen emissions - The Belarusian regime remains defiant in the face of new sanctions - An unprecedented crisis for the British royal family - And a special focus on tourism in Cyprus

A picture taken on August 29, 2019 shows the coastline of the fenced-off touristic area of Varosia in the Turkish-controlled ghost town of Famagusta, Cyprus. (Photo by Birol BEBEK / AFP) (Photo credit should read BIROL BEBEK/AFP via Getty Images)

World in Progress: Reviving Cyprus' tourism industry 04.08.2021

On this special edition of World in Progress, we take an in-depth look at the tourism industry in Cyprus, which has been hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic. While the sun-kissed island works to keep visitors safe, it's also noticing an upswing in tourism to some unexpected places.
The beach with abandoned hotels seen after police open the beachfront of Varosha, an uninhabited, fenced-off suburb in war-divided Cyprus' in the Turkish occupied area in the breakaway Turkish Cypriot north on Thursday, Oct. 8, 2020. The United Nations and the European Union have expressed concern that Turkey's move to open the beachfront could hinder renewed efforts to reunify the island, split in 1974 when Turkey invaded following a coup by supporters of union with Greece. (AP Photo/Nedim Enginsoy) |

UN Security Council slams Turkish plans to reopen Cypriot town 23.07.2021

The UN Security Council said on Friday plans to reopen Varosha could "raise tensions" and "harm prospects for a settlement" in Cyprus.

191213 Inside Europe 1920x1080.png Maße: 1920 x 1080 px

Inside Europe 22.07.21 22.07.2021

Devastation and trauma in the wake of catastrophic floods in Germany - Chancellor Merkel promises more commitment to environmental goals - The political fallout of the floods - Havana Syndrome emerges in Vienna -UK's Freedom Day - Turkey rules out a reunification of Cyprus - A new approach to education for Roma kids in Croatia - And an unusual new car rolls off the assembly line in France

16.07.21 *** A view shows abandoned buildings and hotels in the fenced off area of Famagusta, in the Turkish-occupied north of the divided eastern Mediterranean island of Cyprus, on July 16, 2021. - Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan heads to breakaway north Cyprus on July 20, to mark the anniversary of Turkey's 1974 invasion, a visit infuriating Greek Cypriots with island reunification talks in limbo. Varosha -- once the playground of celebrities and dubbed a Jewel of the Mediterranean -- was left a fenced off ghost town, where former luxury hotels have become overgrown by weeds. The Turkish army restored public access to parts of the beachfront last year and Erodgan is expected to extend that during his visit. (Photo by Christina ASSI / AFP) (Photo by CHRISTINA ASSI/AFP via Getty Images)

Backlash as Northern Cyprus reopens ghost resort 21.07.2021

The town has been unoccupied since the 1974 conflict between Greek and Turkish Cypriots left it in an inaccessible military zone.
A helicopter flies over the burned Larnaca mountain region near Ora village, Cyprus, Sunday, July 4, 2021. Cyprus' interior minister says four people have died in what he called the “most destructive fire in the island nation's history. (AP Photo/Petros Karadjias)

Cyprus forest fire under control after international mission 05.07.2021

One of the most destructive fires ever to hit Cyprus has been brought under control by firefighting aircraft after burning through several mountain villages, killing four people.
Smoke from a forest fire is seen in Ora village, Larnaca, Cyprus, July 3, 2021, in this picture obtained from social media. Mandatory credit ANDREA ANASTASIOU/via REUTERS THIS IMAGE HAS BEEN SUPPLIED BY A THIRD PARTY. MANDATORY CREDIT. NO RESALES. NO ARCHIVES.

Four dead in huge Cyprus forest fire 04.07.2021

President Nicos Anastasiades has described the blaze as "an unprecedented tragedy." Firefighters are worried that the wind could fan the flames, making the fire worse.
A woman wearing a protective face mask casts her vote in the parliamentary elections at a polling station in Nicosia, Cyprus May 30, 2021. REUTERS/Yiannis Kourtoglou

Far-right party, centrist bloc gain big in Cyprus vote 31.05.2021

Cyprus was deeply shaken by the "golden passports" scandal. Now, the parliamentary election has shown many voters are disappointed by traditional parties.
On 25 April 2019, the Greek and Cypriot Republic flags are visible across the separating green line from the Turkish and Turkish Cypriot flags in Nicosia, or Lefkosa, the capital city of Cyprus, which has been divided by a United Nations buffer zone since conflict broke out in 1974 between Greek Cypriots and Turkish Cypriots. (Photo by Diego Cupolo/NurPhoto) | Keine Weitergabe an Wiederverkäufer.

Amid corruption and division, Greek Cypriots to elect new parliament 29.05.2021

As Greek Cypriots prepare to elect a new House of Representatives on Sunday, Cyprus' traditional main parties are expected to lose support — which could result in the fragmentation of the country's parliament.
Barb wire - Cyprus government placed barb in buffer zone of astromeritis 10/3/2021 Foto: Loukianos Lyritsas/DW

Cyprus: UN-mediated talks fail to bridge gap between Turkish, Greek Cypriots 29.04.2021

Despite calling common ground between Greek and Turkish Cypriots "elusive," the UN's chief has said he remains optimistic about putting an to end the decades-long conflict on the Mediterranean island.
Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan meets with European Council President Charles Michel and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen?in Ankara, Turkey April 6, 2021. Presidential Press Office/Handout via REUTERS ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS PICTURE WAS PROVIDED BY A THIRD PARTY. NO RESALES. NO ARCHIVE.

EU to Turkey: Human rights issues are nonnegotiable 06.04.2021

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen says Ankara must respect basic human rights norms if Turkey wants to have a stronger relationship with the EU.

EU grants Cypriot Halloumi protected status 02.04.2021

The European Union has granted special protection to Halloumi cheese made in Cyprus. The move means other countries that produce it will not be allowed to market it using the same name.
DW Business – Europe

DW Business – Europe 02.04.2021

How the pandemic is fueling Germany's digitization - EU grants halloumi cheese protected status - Pandemic wreaks havoc in Bulgaria's tourism sector
DW Business – Europe & Asia

DW Business – Europe & Asia 02.04.2021

How the pandemic is fueling Germany's digitization - EU grants halloumi cheese protected status - Pandemic wreaks havoc in Bulgaria's tourism sector
European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, right, and European Council President Charles Michel, center, participate in a video conference meeting with Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, left on screen, at the European Council building in Brussels, Friday, March 19, 2021. (Stephanie Lecocq, Pool via AP)

EU leaders eye potential Turkey trade-off on gas, migrants 25.03.2021

The EU wants Turkey to respect international law and is ready to offer access to its customs union. The bloc wants to thrash out an agreement with Ankara on Cyprus, energy and refugees.
Die Innenminister der fünf Mittelmeerländer Italien, Spanien, Malta, Zypern und Griechenland - MED5- an der Front der Massenmigration nach Europa treffen sich am Samstag, 20.03.2021 in Athen, Griechenland, um die Politik der Europäischen Union zu erörtern, während der Block auf einen neuen Migrationspakt hinarbeitet. Im Bild: Die Innenminister L-R: Notis Mitarakis (Griechenland), Fernando Grande-Marlaska Gomez (Spanien), Luciana Lamorgese (Italien), Nikos Nouris (Zypern) und Byron Camilleri (Malta).

5 EU states urge others to take in more migrants 20.03.2021

Ministers from Cyprus, Greece, Italy, Malta and Spain have met in Athens to call for changes to the EU's pact on migration and asylum. They pushed for an EU-wide repatriation mechanism.
Show more articles