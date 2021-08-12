Cyprus is the third largest and third most populous island in the Mediterranean. It has inhabitants of Greek and of Turkish origin.

In 1974 Turkey invaded the north in response to a military coup on the island which had been supported by the Greek government. The island (and capital city Nicosia) has since been divided with Turkey controlling the north. The southern part of the island has been an EU member since 2004. Here you can find all DW content on Cyprus in chronological order.