Middle East updates: IDF conducts overnight Lebanon strikes

09/28/2024 September 28, 2024 UK government urges British nationals to leave Lebanon

The British government has urged citizens to leave Lebanon immediately amid a sharp increase in hostilities.

"British nationals in Lebanon should leave now. You should take the next available flight. We are working to increase capacity and secure seats for British nationals to leave," The Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) said in a statement on social media platform X, formerly Twitter.

The FCDO advised nationals to register their presence on the department’s website in order to stay up to date with any developments.

The move comes after UK Defence Secretary John Healey warned that air strikes and rocket fire exchanged between Israel and Hezbollah present a "risk that this escalates into something that is much wider and much more serious."