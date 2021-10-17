Beirut is the capital city of Lebanon, and also its largest metropolis and main seaport. It is one of the oldest cities in the world.

Situated on the Mediterranean at the midway point of Lebanon's coastline, Beirut is the country's seat of government and major economic center. It has been inhabited for more than 5,000 years, and is sometimes nicknamed the "Paris of the East." Here you can find an automatic compilation of DW content on Beirut.