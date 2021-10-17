Visit the new DW website

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.

Go to the new dw.com

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

Beirut

Beirut is the capital city of Lebanon, and also its largest metropolis and main seaport. It is one of the oldest cities in the world.

Situated on the Mediterranean at the midway point of Lebanon's coastline, Beirut is the country's seat of government and major economic center. It has been inhabited for more than 5,000 years, and is sometimes nicknamed the "Paris of the East." Here you can find an automatic compilation of DW content on Beirut.

Lebanese army stand guard near the Justice Palace as supporters of the Shiite Hezbollah and Amal groups protest against Judge Tarek Bitar who is investigating last year's deadly seaport blast, in Beirut, Lebanon, Thursday, Oct. 14, 2021. (AP Photo/Hussein Malla)

Lebanon army probes soldier over firing at protesters 17.10.2021

The army is investigating a soldier suspected of firing toward protesters during Thursday's deadly clashes over the Beirut blast probe. Meanwhile, families of the blast victims have backed the judge leading the probe.
14.10.2021, Beirut, Libanon, Supporters of the Shiite Hezbollah and Amal groups chant slogans against Judge Tarek Bitar who is investigating last year's deadly seaport blast, during a protest in front of the Justice Palace in Beirut, Lebanon, Thursday, Oct. 14, 2021. (AP Photo/Hussein Malla)

Lebanon: Day of mourning in Beirut as world powers call for calm after clashes 15.10.2021

Banks, schools and government offices were closed the day after deadly clashes in Beirut, which are being considered the country's worst sectarian violence in a decade. 
14.10.2021, Beirut, Libanon, Supporters of a Shiite group allied with Hezbollah fire weapons during armed clashes that erupted during a protest in the southern Beirut suburb of Dahiyeh, Lebanon, Thursday, Oct. 14, 2021. It was not immediately clear what triggered the gunfire, but tensions were high along a former civil war front-line between Muslim Shiite and Christian areas. (AP Photo/Hassan Ammar)

Lebanon: Hezbollah, Lebanese Forces trade blame over deadly protests 14.10.2021

Lebanese Shiite group Hezbollah and the right-wing Lebanese Forces Party have accused each other inciting violence during protests over investigations into last year's massive blast at Beirut's port.

Lebanese Prime Minister Najib Mikati speaks during a parliament session to confirm Lebanon's new government at a Beirut theater known as the UNESCO palace so that parliament members could observe social distancing measures imposed over the coronavirus pandemic, Lebanon, Monday, Sept. 20, 2021. A power outage and a broken generator briefly delayed the start of the parliament session for some 40 minutes before electricity came back on. (AP Photo/Bilal Hussein)

Lebanon: Parliament approves new government, PM calls for IMF talks 20.09.2021

The new government won a vote of confidence on its program that aims to haul the country out of a devastating economic crisis. Prime Minister Najib Mikati said IMF talks are now a necessity and "not a choice."

Titel: Lebanon's financial crisis leaves hospitals struggling Ort: Beirut, Lebanon Schlagwörter Lebanon, financial crisis, economic crisis, COVID-19, pandemic, hospitals, Beirut Sendedatum: 24.08.2021 Rechte: DW Bildbeschreibung: A staff member in a hospital in Beirut's largest public hospital. With the current drastic fuel shortage, the exodus of medical workers, and the lack of equipment and medicine, hospitals in Lebanon are fearing an imminent collapse

Lebanon's financial crisis leaves hospitals struggling 09.09.2021

Lebanon's crippling financial crisis is having a disastrous effect on the country’s hospitals amid the COVID-19 pandemic. DW’s Rebecca Ritters visited Beirut's largest public hospital, where life-saving ventilators could run out of power within days.
Lebanon's Prime Minister Hassan Diab speaks at the presidential palace in Baabda, Lebanon January 21, 2020. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir

Lebanon: Parliament tells judge he can't subpoena PM Diab 27.08.2021

The prime minister failed to show up for questioning over last year's explosion at Beirut port, prompting judge Tarek Bitar to issue a subpoena. Lebanon is facing an escalating crisis.
(210526) -- BEIRUT, May 26, 2021 (Xinhua) -- Cars wait in line in front of a petrol station in Beirut, Lebanon on May 26, 2021. The Lebanese rushed on Wednesday to gas stations out of fear of a rise in prices of gasoline by the end of May. (Xinhua/Bilal Jawich)

Lebanese authorities clash over fuel subsidies 13.08.2021

The Lebanese government is urging the country's central bank to maintain subsidies on fuel. Drivers in the country have been rushing to the petrol pumps after central bankers said the financial help would be pulled.
Israeli soldiers stand in front of an Iron Dome defence system battery, designed to intercept and destroy incoming short-range rockets and artillery shells, in the Hula Vally in northern Israel near the border with Lebanon, on July 27, 2020. - The Israeli army said the previous day one of its drones had come down in Lebanese territory, following a reinforcement of its presence at its northern frontier near Lebanon. Israel regularly deploys drones over Lebanon, in particular to monitor the movements of pro-Iran armed group Hezbollah, an arch-enemy of the Jewish state and a heavyweight in Lebanese politics. (Photo by JALAA MAREY / AFP)

Rockets from Lebanon trigger air raid sirens in Israel 04.08.2021

Palestinian groups inside Lebanon are thought to be behind the attack that saw one rocket land on open ground and start a fire. The Iron Dome missile defense system intercepted another rocket.
A view shows the grain silo that was damaged during last year's Beirut port blast, as Lebanon marks the one-year anniversary of Beirut port explosion, in Beirut, Lebanon August 4, 2021. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir

Germany pledges €40 million one year after Beirut blast 04.08.2021

Germany's contribution was part of French President Macron's push to raise roughly €300 million in aid for Lebanon. Macron said Lebanese leaders "owe their people the truth."
DW Business – Europe & Asia

DW Business – Europe & Asia 04.08.2021

Siemens Energy reports Q3 loss of €307m - Germany needs to build up wind energy, study shows - Questions remain a year after deadly Beirut blast

Journalists visit the site of a massive deadly explosion in August last year, at the port in Beirut, Lebanon, Tuesday, July 13, 2021. French Foreign Trade Minister Franck Riester criticized Lebanese leaders during a visit to Beirut’s port on Tuesday, warning them of upcoming sanctions from Paris that will target Lebanese officials blocking the formation of a new government. (AP Photo/Hassan Ammar)

Beirut blast: Key officials 'criminally negligent,' HRW says 03.08.2021

Top Lebanese officials had been warned about the dangers of chemicals stored in the port yet failed to act to prevent the tragedy, according to a report from Human Rights Watch.

Beirut trying to save what's left of port 14.07.2021

Work has started on a big cleanup operation at Beirut's port nearly a year after a chemical blast killed more than 200 people and plunged Lebanon into crisis. A French firm is trying to salvage what is still there.
In this Monday Aug. 20, 2018 photo, a man counts Lebanese pounds at an exchange shop, in Beirut, Lebanon. Nearly four months after Lebanon held its first general elections in nine years, politicians are still squabbling over the formation of a new government amid uncertainty over a long stagnating economy, struggling businesses and concerns over the currency. (AP Photo/Hussein Malla) |

Lebanon's pound plumbs new depths as economic crisis deepens 28.06.2021

Lebanon descends into an economic crisis that the World Bank says will likely rank among the worst of the last 150 years.
April 13, 2021, Beirut, Beirut, Lebanon: Lebanese wait in front of gas station in Beirut, Lebanon, on April 13, 2021 to fill thier cars within gasoline. Gas stations have completely closed in Beirut and its suburbs due to a gasoline shortage (Credit Image: © Haitham Moussawi/APA Images via ZUMA Wire

In Lebanon, one crisis follows the next 19.06.2021

Lebanon is on the brink of national bankruptcy. The country is running out of foreign currency and with it fuel, medicine and electricity. This has also had a massive impact on education.

DW Business – Europe & America 21.05.2021

Apple CEO Cook defends tight control of App Store - G20 Rome summit pledges 3.5bn vaccine doses - Beirut toxins en route to Germany

DW Business Europe & Africa 21.05.2021

G20 Rome summit pledges 3.5bn vaccine doses - Africa's power problem - Beirut toxins en route to Germany
Show more articles