Israeli strike kills rescue workers in Lebanon

ConflictsLebanonIsraeli strike kills rescue workers in LebanonTo view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 videoConflictsLebanonGasia Ohanes11/15/2024November 15, 2024Authorities in Lebanon have recovered the bodies of at least 13 rescue workers a day after a civil defense center in the Baalbek area was leveled in an Israeli attack. Israel says it's targeting positions of the Hezbollah militant group.https://p.dw.com/p/4n3yfAdvertisement