Born on September 11, 1965, Bashar Assad took control of Syria after his father died in 2000.
Reports & Analysis
Russia's attacks on civilians in Idlib was strategic
Russia's attacks on civilians in Idlib was strategic
Displaced Syrians in Idlib camps suffer after Russia launched cluster bombs to further its own strategy.
Politics
11/10/2022
November 10, 2022
Syria: How the UN plans to find over 100,000 missing people
Syria: How the UN plans to find over 100,000 missing people
Can a new UN organization help tens of thousands of Syrian families reunite with relatves that are missing?
Politics
09/20/2022
September 20, 2022
What does the US actually want in Syria?
What does the US actually want in Syria?
There are still 900 US soldiers in Syria. Some say they're not doing enough; others wonder why they're there at all.
Politics
08/31/2022
August 31, 2022
As war drags, Syrian women enter job market
As war drags, Syrian women enter job market
Twice as many Syrian women have waged jobs as before the war began in 2011. For many, it's the only way to feed kids.
Politics
08/28/2022
August 28, 2022
In Idlib, aid is Russia's political football
In Idlib, aid is Russia's political football
Millions rely on humanitarian aid through one Syrian border crossing. A decision to keep it open may hinge on Ukraine.
Politics
06/27/2022
June 27, 2022
Syria: Leaked video exposes Assad killing machine
Syria: Leaked video exposes Assad killing machine
A leaked six-minute video shows scenes of a grizzly Damascus massacre by Assad forces.
Conflicts
06/05/2022
June 5, 2022
In the spotlight
Rubble for a canvas
Aziz Asmar turns rubble into canvas as the Syrian paints world realities on shelled buildings in his native Idlib.
Culture
09/26/2021
September 26, 2021
5 images
Opinion
Syrian donor conferences are not enough for peace
Lina Khatib
Commentary
Politics
03/30/2021
March 30, 2021
A historic message
Matthias von Hein
Commentary
Law and Justice
02/24/2021
February 24, 2021
Opinion: Europe and US have failed Syria
Rainer Sollich
Commentary
Conflicts
07/17/2020
July 17, 2020
Backed into a corner by the Kremlin
Alexander Görlach
Commentary
Conflicts
03/03/2020
March 3, 2020
Moral bankruptcy in Idlib
Rainer Hermann
Commentary
Politics
02/15/2020
February 15, 2020
Putin's power games may get out of hand
Konstantin Eggert
Commentary
Politics
01/06/2020
January 6, 2020
