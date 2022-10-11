  1. Skip to content
Born on September 11, 1965, Bashar Assad took control of Syria after his father died in 2000.

The Syrian family father Inad Al-Ibrahim shows a huge shrapnel part of a cluster bomb that was thrown on Maram camp last Sunday.

Russia's attacks on civilians in Idlib was strategic

Russia's attacks on civilians in Idlib was strategic

Displaced Syrians in Idlib camps suffer after Russia launched cluster bombs to further its own strategy.
PoliticsNovember 10, 2022
Families of Syrian detainees carrying photos of their detained the missing loved ones, as they demanding their freedom and the revealing of their fate and whereabouts during a sit-in in Berlin, Germany

Syria: How the UN plans to find over 100,000 missing people

Syria: How the UN plans to find over 100,000 missing people

Can a new UN organization help tens of thousands of Syrian families reunite with relatves that are missing?
PoliticsSeptember 20, 2022
American soldiers drive a Bradley fighting vehicle during a joint exercise with Syrian Democratic Forces at the countryside of Deir Ezzor in northeastern Syria.

What does the US actually want in Syria?

What does the US actually want in Syria?

There are still 900 US soldiers in Syria. Some say they're not doing enough; others wonder why they're there at all.
PoliticsAugust 31, 2022
Syrien Frau in Al-Tah Flüchtlingslager

As war drags, Syrian women enter job market

As war drags, Syrian women enter job market

Twice as many Syrian women have waged jobs as before the war began in 2011. For many, it's the only way to feed kids.
PoliticsAugust 28, 2022
A convoy transporting humanitarian aid crosses into Syria from Turkey through the Bab al-Hawa border crossing.

In Idlib, aid is Russia's political football

In Idlib, aid is Russia's political football

Millions rely on humanitarian aid through one Syrian border crossing. A decision to keep it open may hinge on Ukraine.
PoliticsJune 27, 2022
Video still of a Syrian intelligence officer shooting into a pit

Syria: Leaked video exposes Assad killing machine

Syria: Leaked video exposes Assad killing machine

A leaked six-minute video shows scenes of a grizzly Damascus massacre by Assad forces.
ConflictsJune 5, 2022
An artist paints a mural of a black man on a wall standing amidst rubble

Rubble for a canvas

Aziz Asmar turns rubble into canvas as the Syrian paints world realities on shelled buildings in his native Idlib.
CultureSeptember 26, 20215 images
Dr. Lina Khatib

Syrian donor conferences are not enough for peace

Lina Khatib
Commentary
PoliticsMarch 30, 2021
von Hein Matthias Kommentarbild App

A historic message

Matthias von Hein
Commentary
Law and JusticeFebruary 24, 2021
Sollich Rainer Kommentarbild App

Opinion: Europe and US have failed Syria

Rainer Sollich
Commentary
ConflictsJuly 17, 2020
Alexander Görlach

Backed into a corner by the Kremlin

Alexander Görlach
Commentary
ConflictsMarch 3, 2020
Autor Rainer Hermann

Moral bankruptcy in Idlib

Rainer Hermann
Commentary
PoliticsFebruary 15, 2020
Eggert Konstantin

Putin's power games may get out of hand

Konstantin Eggert
Commentary
PoliticsJanuary 6, 2020