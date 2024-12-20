Magdeburg: 2 dead, dozens injured in Christmas market attack

Skip next section What did local officials say about the attack?

Saxony-Anhalt Interior Minister Tamara Zieschang, speaking alongside state premier Reiner Haseloff at a press conference on Friday night, offered further details about the suspect, saying he was a 50-year-old who had been practicing medicine in Bernburg, about 23 miles (36 kilometers) south of Magdeburg.

"As things stand, he is a lone perpetrator, meaning that as far as we know there is no further danger to the city," State Premier Reiner Haseloff told reporters.

Haseloff said flags would be flown at half-mast in Saxony-Anhalt out of respect for the victims and that the federal government planned to do the same.

"It is really one of the worst things one can imagine, particularly in connection with what a Christmas market should bring," Haseloff said.

Haseloff announced that Chancellor Olaf Scholz would visit Magdeburg on Saturday "and will certainly not only mourn with us, but also discuss the necessary next steps."

Haseloff also said that given "the seriousness of this attack" he could imagine federal prosecutors also wanting to take action.

In the event that the crime is deemed terrorist in nature, federal prosecutors would bring the case.