Germany: Car driven into crowd at Magdeburg Christmas market

A car drove into a crowd of people at a Christmas market in the central German city of Magdeburg on Friday night.

City spokesperson Michael Reif said there were "numerous injured."

Police have taken the driver into custody, according to local government sources cited by Germany's dpa news agency.

Authorities have closed the Christmas market and emergency services are at the scene.

A car drove into a crowd of people who were at the Christmas market on Friday night Image: Dörthe Hein/picture alliance/dpa/dpa-Zentralbild

"This is a terrible event, particularly now in the days before Christmas," the premier of the state of Saxony-Anhalt, Reiner Haseloff, said as he headed to Magdeburg.

Regional government spokesperson Matthias Schuppe said he suspected the incident was an attack.

Friedrich Merz, chancellor candidate for the conservative CDU, said he was saddened by the news from Magdeburg.

"My thoughts are with the victims and their families. I would like to thank all the emergency services taking care of the injured on site," he said.

Vice Chancellor Robert Habeck also expressed shock over the "terrible news from Magdeburg, where people wanted to spend the Advent season in peace and community. My thoughts are with the victims and their families."

Chancellor Olaf Scholz reacted to the incident on X, saying "news from Magdeburg suggests the worst." He also and expressed his thanks to first responders.

Magdeburg, a city west of Berlin, is the state capital of Saxony-Anhalt and is home to around 240,000 people.

nm/kb (dpa, AP, Reuters)