Iran: What can Germany do to support the protest movement?

"Anyone who beats up women and girls in the streets, abducts people who want nothing more than to live freely, arbitrarily arrests them, sentences them to death, is on the wrong side of history," German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said over the weekend, referring to the Iranian regime's response to ongoing mass anti-hijab protests across the country.

She also pledged that the EU would use travel bans and asset freezes against Iranian officials trying to suppress the protests.

"We will ensure that the EU imposes entry bans on those responsible for this brutal repression and freezes their assets in the EU. To the people of Iran, we say: We stand and remain by your side," Baerbock told the Bild am Sonntag newspaper.

Germany is apparently working behind the scenes, together with France, Denmark, Italy, Spain and the Czech Republic, on a package of EU sanctions against select Iranian individuals and organizations. The EU foreign ministers are expected to decide on the measures when they meet on October 17.

The EU must "quickly adopt powerful sanctions that target the Iranian oligarchy," Bijan Djir Sarai, the foreign policy spokesman for the business-friendly Free Democratic Party (FDP), wrote in the Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung newspaper.

He said that those responsible for serious human rights violations — including members of Iran's so-called morality police, the Revolutionary Guard Corps and other regime loyalists — shouldn't be allowed to enjoy the benefits of freedom in Europe. Sarai urged the EU to impose a visa ban and freeze their assets in the bloc accordingly.

Iran's regime struggles to end hijab protests Largest and boldest protests in years Iranian authorities have been struggling to put an end to the demonstrations that have roiled the country for weeks. The protests against the leadership began following the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini after her arrest by Iran's so-called morality police for allegedly failing to observe the Islamic Republic's strict dress code for women.

Iran's regime struggles to end hijab protests Schoolgirls join demonstrations The anti-regime rallies are some of the largest and boldest seen in years. They have so far been largely led by young women and directed at the Islamic Republic's male and clerical leadership. But schoolgirls are also now taking part in them, removing their hijabs, chanting anti-government slogans and defacing images of the nation's leaders.

Iran's regime struggles to end hijab protests A violent clampdown The protests and street violence have so far led to dozens of deaths, mostly of protesters, but also of some members of the security forces. Rights groups say thousands of people have been arrested and hundreds injured in the clampdown launched by Iranian authorities.

Iran's regime struggles to end hijab protests Clampdown on the press Iranian security officials have arrested dozens of journalists and photographers since the unrest began. The government has stifled most independent reporting on sensitive issues, attempted to silence dissent and reinforced efforts to surveil and censor the public. Authorities have also disrupted the internet to hinder the flow of information.

Iran's regime struggles to end hijab protests Iran blames foreign plot Iran has repeatedly described the protests as a foreign plot to destabilize the country and accused outside forces of stoking the unrest. Tehran has also summoned several ambassadors from Western nations it accuses of meddling in the protests.

Iran's regime struggles to end hijab protests Growing international solidarity International support for the protests is on the rise. A Swedish member of the European Parliament, Abir al-Sahlani, cut off her hair in parliament this week in support of Iranian women and called for EU action against Tehran. Leading French actresses such as Juliette Binoche and Isabelle Huppert have also cut locks of their hair in solidarity.

Iran's regime struggles to end hijab protests EU mulling more sanctions on Iran EU lawmakers have adopted a resolution calling for sanctions against the authorities responsible for Amini's death and the subsequent clampdown on anti-regime protests. The resolution also called for an investigation into Amini's death. Josep Borrell, the EU's foreign policy chief, has also said the bloc is considering slapping additional sanctions on Iran.

Iran's regime struggles to end hijab protests Counterdemonstrations amid clampdown Supporters of Iran's theocratic government have been organizing counterprotests in an attempt to change the narrative and denounce the anti-government demonstrators. Some Iranians took part in a pro-government rally in the capital, Tehran, on October 5. Author: Srinivas Mazumdaru



The West's dilemma

In fact, targeted sanctions against specific individuals have a better chance of success compared to conventional economic sanctions , says Bente Scheller, head of Middle East and North Africa Division at the Heinrich-Böll-Stiftung in Berlin.

"The regime has learned over the years to live with these sanctions," she said. The ones who suffer are mostly the people of Iran," she told DW.

Scheller added that the West faces a dilemma on the issue of sanctions, pointing out the desire to reach a nuclear deal with Tehran.

This is all the more difficult, she said, because it is not entirely clear who has the greater interest in striking an agreement: the Western states or the Iranian government, which is hoping above all for the sanctions to be lifted in return.

"That makes it difficult to assess Iran's willingness to compromise, in the nuclear talks as well as when it comes to improving human rights," she added.

Therefore, Scheller noted, conventional sanctions will likely not make an impact on the regime. "However, the situation could be different in the case of targeted individual sanctions against those responsible for human rights violations."

Should the West put pressure on Iran via the UN?

Simon Engelkes, a Middle East expert at the Konrad Adenauer Foundation, shares a similar view about the limited effectiveness of sanctions.

He believes that the West should consider other avenues of influence to persuade Tehran to change its ways.

Engelkes pointed out that Iran was elected as a member of the UN Commission on the Status of Women (CSW) for a four-year term this March.

The Iranwire website, which is critical of the regime, described the move as "surrealism in action."

But this membership can now serve as a lever to sway Tehran.

Iran solidarity protests around the world

Iran is also one of the few countries that are not signatories to the UN Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Discrimination Against Women.

"Now the German government could exert pressure on Iran at the international level to ratify this convention. This would at least end official discrimination against women in Iran," Engelkes said.

"It is of course questionable to what extent this would then actually be implemented, especially in view of the current protests," he added, stressing that the possibilities for influencing the Islamic regime are limited.

International attention is key

Engelkes is counting more on pressure within Iranian society. "We observe that the current protests are much more broad-based compared to the previous ones. The demonstrators are coming from different social classes as well as different ethnic groups."

Even though the regime is trying to divide protesters along ethnic lines and crush them, Engelkes stressed that there is enough solidarity within the protest movement to keep it going.

"This is a strong sign of their strength," he said.

Scheller from the Heinrich-Böll-Stiftung said that maintaining international attention is very important, particularly in view of the multiple crises the world is currently confronting.

"The international community has a greater political responsibility to ensure that these protests are not forgotten," she noted.

"There is nothing more frustrating for those who put their lives on the line to fight for freedom than when no one outside their country's borders pays attention to it. That's why we need to maintain our attention."

This article was originally published in German.