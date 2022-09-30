 US issues more sanctions on Iran over Mahsa Amini protest crackdown | News | DW | 06.10.2022

News

US issues more sanctions on Iran over Mahsa Amini protest crackdown

The US Treasury Department said it was sanctioning two Iranian ministers and five other officials over a crackdown on protests. Iran has seen widespread unrest since the death of Mahsa Amini in police custody.

The US flag overlaid over the Iranian flag

The US has imposed sanctions on seven Iranian officials

The United States on Thursday imposed sanctions on Iranian officials over crackdowns on protestors.

The country has seen weeks of widespread unrest over the death of Kurdish woman Mahsa Amini in police custody. Tehran has cracked down on the protests, leading to the death of dozens of demonstrators, and has restricted internet access.

What did the US say?

"The United States condemns the Iranian government's Internet shutdown and continued violent suppression of peaceful protest and will not hesitate to target those who direct and support such actions," US Under Secretary of the Treasury Brian Nelson said in a statement.

Among those sanctioned are Iranian Interior Minister Ahmad Vahidi and Communications Minister Eisa Zarepour, as well as five other officials.

Days earlier, US President Joe Biden said Washington would increase costs on Iranian officials linked to violence against protestors.

Last month, the US imposed sanctions on Iran's morality police over allegations of abuse of women. Washington holds the unit responsible for the death of Amini, who had been detained for "inappropriate attire."

  Iranian students remove their headscarves during a protest for Mahsa Amini, a woman who died after being arrested by the Islamic Republic's 'morality police' in Tehran.

    Largest and boldest protests in years

    Largest and boldest protests in years

    Iranian authorities have been struggling to put an end to the demonstrations that have roiled the country for weeks. The protests against the leadership began following the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini after her arrest by Iran's so-called morality police for allegedly failing to observe the Islamic Republic's strict dress code for women.

  Students in one of the girls' high schools joined the nationwide anti-government demonstrations after death of Mahsa Amini in Iran

    Schoolgirls join demonstrations

    Schoolgirls join demonstrations

    The anti-regime rallies are some of the largest and boldest seen in years. They have so far been largely led by young women and directed at the Islamic Republic's male and clerical leadership. But schoolgirls are also now taking part in them, removing their hijabs, chanting anti-government slogans and defacing images of the nation's leaders.

  Iran's riot police forces stand in a street in Tehran

    A violent clampdown

    A violent clampdown

    The protests and street violence have so far led to dozens of deaths, mostly of protesters, but also of some members of the security forces. Rights groups say thousands of people have been arrested and hundreds injured in the clampdown launched by Iranian authorities.

  Two Iranian young men use their smartphones to look at WhatsApp app in Tehran

    Clampdown on the press

    Clampdown on the press

    Iranian security officials have arrested dozens of journalists and photographers since the unrest began. The government has stifled most independent reporting on sensitive issues, attempted to silence dissent and reinforced efforts to surveil and censor the public. Authorities have also disrupted the internet to hinder the flow of information.

  A woman flashes a victory sign as she walks around in the old main bazaar of Tehran, Iran, Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022.

    Iran blames foreign plot

    Iran blames foreign plot

    Iran has repeatedly described the protests as a foreign plot to destabilize the country and accused outside forces of stoking the unrest. Tehran has also summoned several ambassadors from Western nations it accuses of meddling in the protests.

  A man rides bicycle front of a mural signed by Clacks-one and Heartcraft_Street art, depicting women cutting their hair to show support for Iranian protesters

    Growing international solidarity

    Growing international solidarity

    International support for the protests is on the rise. A Swedish member of the European Parliament, Abir al-Sahlani, cut off her hair in parliament this week in support of Iranian women and called for EU action against Tehran. Leading French actresses such as Juliette Binoche and Isabelle Huppert have also cut locks of their hair in solidarity.

  Josep Borrell at a European Parliament plenary session discussing the death of Mahsa Amini and the repression of women's rights protesters in Iran

    EU mulling more sanctions on Iran

    EU mulling more sanctions on Iran

    EU lawmakers have adopted a resolution calling for sanctions against the authorities responsible for Amini's death and the subsequent clampdown on anti-regime protests. The resolution also called for an investigation into Amini's death. Josep Borrell, the EU's foreign policy chief, has also said the bloc is considering slapping additional sanctions on Iran.

  Men take part in a pro-government rally in Tajrish square north of Tehran, on October 5

    Counterdemonstrations amid clampdown

    Counterdemonstrations amid clampdown

    Supporters of Iran's theocratic government have been organizing counterprotests in an attempt to change the narrative and denounce the anti-government demonstrators. Some Iranians took part in a pro-government rally in the capital, Tehran, on October 5.

    Author: Srinivas Mazumdaru


Tehran cracks down on protests

Rights groups have said thousands of people have been arrested and hundreds injured in Tehran's crackdown on the protests.

According to the Iran Huaman Rights organization, at least 150 people have died in connection with the protests.

Iran has accused foreign states of sparking the protests and has also reported numerous deaths among security forces.

sdi/sms (AP, AFP, Reuters)

France slams Iran over 'staged confessions' of 'hostages'

Two French detainees were shown on TV saying they had been plotting to take down the Iranian regime. France has said the spectacle was staged and illegal.  

: Unterstützerkundgebung von Demonstranten gegen Mehsa Amini Tod vor dem Brandenburger Tor in Berlin Rechte: Ali Eshtyagh/DW Lizenz: Ali Eshtyagh/DW Schlagwort: Farsi Redaktion, Iran, Mahsa Amini, Proteste im Iran,

Iran: Deaths mount as Mahsa Amini protests continue 30.09.2022

Iranians have defied crackdowns and showed up for protests in cities across the country, posing a serious challenge to the establishment. A human rights group has said 83 people have died over the course of protests.

A protester shows a portrait of Mahsa Amini during a demonstration to support Iranian protesters standing up to their leadership over the death of a young woman in police custody, Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022 in Paris. Thousands of Iranians have taken to the streets over the last two weeks to protest the death of Mahsa Amini, a 22-year-old woman who had been detained by Iran's morality police in the capital of Tehran for allegedly not adhering to Iran's strict Islamic dress code. (AP Photo/Aurelien Morissard)

Europeans show support for Iran protests 04.10.2022

Protests continue in Iran after the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini. In Europe, people are also taking to the streets to show their support for the protesters, and the EU parliament appears to be ready to send a strong signal as well.

This grab taken from a UGC video posted online on October 2, 2022 shows Iranian students attempting to open the entrance gate at the University of Isfahan in the Islamic republic's central city. - Classes were suspended and moved online on October 3, at Iran's leading scientific university after clashes erupted overnight on a Tehran campus between students and security forces, local media said. Demonstrations have entered their third week since 22-year-old Amini was pronounced dead after her arrest by morality police for allegedly breaching the country's strict dress code. (Photo by UGC / AFP) / Israel OUT - NO Resale - NO Internet / XGTY/RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - MANDATORY CREDIT AFP - SOURCE: ANONYMOUS - NO MARKETING - NO ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS - NO INTERNET - DISTRIBUTED AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS - NO RESALE - NO ARCHIVE -NO ACCESS ISRAEL MEDIA/PERSIAN LANGUAGE TV STATIONS OUTSIDE IRAN/ STRICTLY NO ACCESS BBC PERSIAN/ VOA PERSIAN/ MANOTO-1 TV/ IRAN INTERNATIONAL/RADIO FARDA - AFP IS NOT RESPONSIBLE FOR ANY DIGITAL ALTERATIONS TO THE PICTURE'S EDITORIAL CONTENT /

Iran: Classes suspended at university amid clashes 03.10.2022

Hundreds of students gathered at the Tehran campus, chanting slogans, which was followed by a crackdown by security forces. Meanwhile, Iran's parliament speaker urged protesters not to become a "destabilizing" force.

Advertisement