US issues more sanctions on Iran over Mahsa Amini protest crackdown

The United States on Thursday imposed sanctions on Iranian officials over crackdowns on protestors.

The country has seen weeks of widespread unrest over the death of Kurdish woman Mahsa Amini in police custody. Tehran has cracked down on the protests, leading to the death of dozens of demonstrators, and has restricted internet access.

What did the US say?

"The United States condemns the Iranian government's Internet shutdown and continued violent suppression of peaceful protest and will not hesitate to target those who direct and support such actions," US Under Secretary of the Treasury Brian Nelson said in a statement.

Among those sanctioned are Iranian Interior Minister Ahmad Vahidi and Communications Minister Eisa Zarepour, as well as five other officials.

Days earlier, US President Joe Biden said Washington would increase costs on Iranian officials linked to violence against protestors.

Last month, the US imposed sanctions on Iran's morality police over allegations of abuse of women. Washington holds the unit responsible for the death of Amini, who had been detained for "inappropriate attire."

Iran's regime struggles to end hijab protests Largest and boldest protests in years Iranian authorities have been struggling to put an end to the demonstrations that have roiled the country for weeks. The protests against the leadership began following the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini after her arrest by Iran's so-called morality police for allegedly failing to observe the Islamic Republic's strict dress code for women.

Iran's regime struggles to end hijab protests Schoolgirls join demonstrations The anti-regime rallies are some of the largest and boldest seen in years. They have so far been largely led by young women and directed at the Islamic Republic's male and clerical leadership. But schoolgirls are also now taking part in them, removing their hijabs, chanting anti-government slogans and defacing images of the nation's leaders.

Iran's regime struggles to end hijab protests A violent clampdown The protests and street violence have so far led to dozens of deaths, mostly of protesters, but also of some members of the security forces. Rights groups say thousands of people have been arrested and hundreds injured in the clampdown launched by Iranian authorities.

Iran's regime struggles to end hijab protests Clampdown on the press Iranian security officials have arrested dozens of journalists and photographers since the unrest began. The government has stifled most independent reporting on sensitive issues, attempted to silence dissent and reinforced efforts to surveil and censor the public. Authorities have also disrupted the internet to hinder the flow of information.

Iran's regime struggles to end hijab protests Iran blames foreign plot Iran has repeatedly described the protests as a foreign plot to destabilize the country and accused outside forces of stoking the unrest. Tehran has also summoned several ambassadors from Western nations it accuses of meddling in the protests.

Iran's regime struggles to end hijab protests Growing international solidarity International support for the protests is on the rise. A Swedish member of the European Parliament, Abir al-Sahlani, cut off her hair in parliament this week in support of Iranian women and called for EU action against Tehran. Leading French actresses such as Juliette Binoche and Isabelle Huppert have also cut locks of their hair in solidarity.

Iran's regime struggles to end hijab protests EU mulling more sanctions on Iran EU lawmakers have adopted a resolution calling for sanctions against the authorities responsible for Amini's death and the subsequent clampdown on anti-regime protests. The resolution also called for an investigation into Amini's death. Josep Borrell, the EU's foreign policy chief, has also said the bloc is considering slapping additional sanctions on Iran.

Iran's regime struggles to end hijab protests Counterdemonstrations amid clampdown Supporters of Iran's theocratic government have been organizing counterprotests in an attempt to change the narrative and denounce the anti-government demonstrators. Some Iranians took part in a pro-government rally in the capital, Tehran, on October 5. Author: Srinivas Mazumdaru



Tehran cracks down on protests

Rights groups have said thousands of people have been arrested and hundreds injured in Tehran's crackdown on the protests.

According to the Iran Huaman Rights organization, at least 150 people have died in connection with the protests.

Iran has accused foreign states of sparking the protests and has also reported numerous deaths among security forces.

sdi/sms (AP, AFP, Reuters)