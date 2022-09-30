 Iran hunts down anti-hijab activists | Asia | An in-depth look at news from across the continent | DW | 07.10.2022

Asia

Iran hunts down anti-hijab activists

Iranian forces are arbitrarily arresting civil society activists, journalists and anyone who protests against the regime in order to rein in the outcry over the death of a young girl who died in police custody.

Students in one of the girls' high schools joined the nationwide anti-government demonstrations after death of Mahsa Amini in Iran, giving the middle finger to he pictures of Khomeini, the founder, and Ali Khamenei, the leader of the Islamic Republic of Iran, chanting the slogan Death to the dictator

Iranian authorities have been struggling to put an end to the demonstrations that have roiled the country for weeks

"The internet is still very slow. I feel cut off from the world;" "VPN connections don't work this time either;" "Messaging services like WhatsApp or Signal are blocked." These kinds of messages are rife in Iran amid escalating anti-hijab protests and people in the Islamic country are reporting extensive internet blockades

Streets in the capital Tehran are quieter during the day. It's a long weekend in the country, but more protests are planned for the coming days. To prevent this from happening, the country's police and security forces are arbitrarily arresting civil society activists and journalists. 

Iranian authorities have been struggling to put an end to the demonstrations that have roiled the country for weeks. The protests against the leadership began following the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini after her arrest by Iran's so-called morality police for allegedly failing to observe the Islamic Republic's strict dress code for women. 

  • Iranian students remove their headscarves during a protest for Mahsa Amini, a woman who died after being arrested by the Islamic Republic's 'morality police' in Tehran.

    Iran's regime struggles to end hijab protests

    Largest and boldest protests in years

  • Students in one of the girls' high schools joined the nationwide anti-government demonstrations after death of Mahsa Amini in Iran

    Iran's regime struggles to end hijab protests

    Schoolgirls join demonstrations

    The anti-regime rallies are some of the largest and boldest seen in years. They have so far been largely led by young women and directed at the Islamic Republic's male and clerical leadership. But schoolgirls are also now taking part in them, removing their hijabs, chanting anti-government slogans and defacing images of the nation's leaders.

  • Iran's riot police forces stand in a street in Tehran

    Iran's regime struggles to end hijab protests

    A violent clampdown

    The protests and street violence have so far led to dozens of deaths, mostly of protesters, but also of some members of the security forces. Rights groups say thousands of people have been arrested and hundreds injured in the clampdown launched by Iranian authorities.

  • Two Iranian young men use their smartphones to look at WhatsApp app in Tehran

    Iran's regime struggles to end hijab protests

    Clampdown on the press

    Iranian security officials have arrested dozens of journalists and photographers since the unrest began. The government has stifled most independent reporting on sensitive issues, attempted to silence dissent and reinforced efforts to surveil and censor the public. Authorities have also disrupted the internet to hinder the flow of information.

  • A woman flashes a victory sign as she walks around in the old main bazaar of Tehran, Iran, Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022.

    Iran's regime struggles to end hijab protests

    Iran blames foreign plot

    Iran has repeatedly described the protests as a foreign plot to destabilize the country and accused outside forces of stoking the unrest. Tehran has also summoned several ambassadors from Western nations it accuses of meddling in the protests.

  • A man rides bicycle front of a mural signed by Clacks-one and Heartcraft_Street art, depicting women cutting their hair to show support for Iranian protesters

    Iran's regime struggles to end hijab protests

    Growing international solidarity

    International support for the protests is on the rise. A Swedish member of the European Parliament, Abir al-Sahlani, cut off her hair in parliament this week in support of Iranian women and called for EU action against Tehran. Leading French actresses such as Juliette Binoche and Isabelle Huppert have also cut locks of their hair in solidarity.

  • Josep Borrell at a European Parliament plenary session discussing the death of Mahsa Amini and the repression of women's rights protesters in Iran

    Iran's regime struggles to end hijab protests

    EU mulling more sanctions on Iran

    EU lawmakers have adopted a resolution calling for sanctions against the authorities responsible for Amini's death and the subsequent clampdown on anti-regime protests. The resolution also called for an investigation into Amini's death. Josep Borrell, the EU's foreign policy chief, has also said the bloc is considering slapping additional sanctions on Iran.

  • Men take part in a pro-government rally in Tajrish square north of Tehran, on October 5

    Iran's regime struggles to end hijab protests

    Counterdemonstrations amid clampdown

    Supporters of Iran's theocratic government have been organizing counterprotests in an attempt to change the narrative and denounce the anti-government demonstrators. Some Iranians took part in a pro-government rally in the capital, Tehran, on October 5.

    Author: Srinivas Mazumdaru


Mass arrests and use of force 

On Wednesday, Iranian police arrested Amir Mirmirani, one of the country's best-known bloggers. For a decade, Mirmirani has been producing a tech podcast, "Jadi." In 2021, it received a national prize for the dissemination of knowledge. 

From an award-winning blogger and podcaster, Mirmirani has become a "public enemy." The reason: Mirmirani's recent podcasts have openly criticized the internet blockades. He is also one of the few tech pros who did not support the government's plans to "nationalize" the internet. Five of these IT experts have been arrested in the past few days as a result. 

By nationalizing the internet, Iran's Islamic regime wants to have a tighter grip over the web and restrict public access to only Iranian websites. The digital isolation would make it extremely difficult for journalists inside and outside the country to get a clear picture of events happening on the ground and to verify information. 

Photojournalist Yalda Moaiery, who works from Tehran for international media, has also been arrested. According to the New York-based Committee for the Protection of Journalists (CPJ), as of October 4, Iranian authorities had arrested at least 35 journalists. 

Protests spreading far and wide

Authorities have so far detained people from various walks of life, including soccer players, singers, students, filmmakers and women's rights activists.

"The wave of arrests started in Kurdistan, shortly after Mahsa Amini's funeral," said Asieh Amini, an author and women's rights activist who is currently living in exile in Norway. 

Iran rises up: Can the mullahs be toppled?

 

She has compiled a list of female activists who have been arrested in the past three weeks. Among those on the list is Bahareh Hedayat, who was detained by authorities on October 3. The 41-year-old has been repeatedly arrested over the past 13 years, following the 2009 anti-government protests in the country. She has served a total of seven years in prison during this period for her peaceful advocacy for greater democracy in Iran. She has not commented publicly on the ongoing demonstrations.

"In my opinion, the security forces are simply arresting all known women activists nationwide. They have not understood that protests like the one we are experiencing now cannot be influenced by old familiar activists," Asieh Amini said. "The young people who take to the streets decide for themselves in smaller groups when and where they will gather. That's why it's also difficult to bring them under control."

According to the newspaper Javan, linked to Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, 90% of protesters are aged under 25. While the publication berated the demonstrators as a new generation of "rioters," the country's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei labeled the protests a foreign plot to destabilize the country. "The regime is unwilling to understand the people and their anger. Its response is repression," Amini underlined.

This article was originally written in German.

Iran: Deaths mount as Mahsa Amini protests continue 30.09.2022

Iranians have defied crackdowns and showed up for protests in cities across the country, posing a serious challenge to the establishment. A human rights group has said 83 people have died over the course of protests.

Iran: Deaths mount as Mahsa Amini protests continue 30.09.2022

Iranian sports world criticizes regime​​​​​​​ over brutal crackdown 05.10.2022

Following the arrest of a former international player, more Iranian athletes are criticizing the government's brutal actions toward protesters. Ex-Bayern Munich player Ali Karimi has become a figurehead in the protests.

Iran's regime struggles to end hijab protests

Iran's regime struggles to end hijab protests 06.10.2022

Schoolgirls have now joined the mass protests over the death of a young woman in police custody. These are some of the biggest anti-regime rallies that Iran has witnessed in recent years.

Iranian sports world criticizes regime​​​​​​​ over brutal crackdown

Iranian sports world criticizes regime​​​​​​​ over brutal crackdown 05.10.2022

Following the arrest of a former international player, more Iranian athletes are criticizing the government's brutal actions toward protesters. Ex-Bayern Munich player Ali Karimi has become a figurehead in the protests.

