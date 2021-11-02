Islam is a monotheistic religion. Its adherents are called Muslims, most of which are either Sunni (75 to 90 percent) or Shia (10 to 20 percent).

The Koran is its main religious text. The sunnah, comprising accounts called hadith of the prophet Muhammad, are also followed by most Muslims. About 13 percent of Muslims live in Indonesia, 25 percent in South Asia, 20 percent in the Middle East and 15 percent in Sub-Saharan Africa.