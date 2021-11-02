Visit the new DW website

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.

Go to the new dw.com

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

Islam

Islam is a monotheistic religion. Its adherents are called Muslims, most of which are either Sunni (75 to 90 percent) or Shia (10 to 20 percent).

The Koran is its main religious text. The sunnah, comprising accounts called hadith of the prophet Muhammad, are also followed by most Muslims. About 13 percent of Muslims live in Indonesia, 25 percent in South Asia, 20 percent in the Middle East and 15 percent in Sub-Saharan Africa. This page is an automatic compilation of DW content.

5.9.2021, Kabul****A Taliban fighter stands guard as people move past him at a market with shops dealing with currency exchange in Kabul on September 5, 2021. (Photo by Aamir QURESHI / AFP) (Photo by AAMIR QURESHI/AFP via Getty Images)

Afghanistan: What is the Taliban's religious ideology? 02.11.2021

Despite the Taliban's military victory, it remains to be seen whether they will be able to impose their extremely conservative religious view of society on the Afghan people in the long run. 
This picture taken on September 1, 2020 in Paris shows covers of French satirical weekly Charlie Hebdo reading All of this, just for that, to be published on September 2 to mark this week's start of the trial for 14 accused in January 2015 jihadist attacks in Paris. - Twelve people, including some of France's most celebrated cartoonists, were killed on January 7, 2015, when brothers Said and Cherif Kouachi went on a gun rampage at the paper's offices. (Photo by - / AFP) (Photo by -/AFP via Getty Images)

Singapore bans book about censorship 01.11.2021

The book about censorship was banned over "offensive images," which included cartoons published in the French satirical weekly Charlie Hebdo in 2015.

A painting of a mother and a child hangs on a wall at a bullet-riddled structure in Marawi City, Lanao del Sur province, Philippines, May 11, 2019. The war-torn area remains abandoned two years since pro-Islamic State militants began their attacks on May 23, 2017. REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez SEARCH MARAWI SECURITY FOR THIS STORY. SEARCH WIDER IMAGE FOR ALL STORIES.

Philippines: What happened to the victims of Marawi's deadly siege? 22.10.2021

It's been exactly four years since the Philippines government declared the end of a bloody siege in which over 1,000 people died. But the wounds are still raw for those whose loved ones disappeared amid the fighting.
A bystander listens Pakistan's Prime Minister Imran Khan addressing the nation on television, in Karachi on March 4, 2021, after Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi†announced that Khan would seek a confidence vote in the National Assembly.†† (Photo by Asif HASSAN / AFP)

Pakistan: New religious body draws ire from rights activists 15.10.2021

Pakistan is setting up a new religious body as part of efforts to push for an "Islamic welfare state." But activists warn that the new authority could jeopardize the lives of women and religious minorities.
14.10.2021 A police forensic enters a local past a Norwegian policeman standing guards outside during investigations after a man armed with a bow and arrows killed 5 people before being arrested by police in Kongsberg, on October 14, 2021. - A man armed with a bow and arrows killed five people and wounded two others in southeastern Norway on October 13, 2021, police said, adding that they had arrested the suspect. The motive for the attack, which took place in several locations in the town centre of Kongsberg, was unknown but police said terrorism could not yet be ruled out. - Norway OUT (Photo by Terje Bendiksby / NTB / AFP) / Norway OUT (Photo by TERJE BENDIKSBY/NTB/AFP via Getty Images)

Norway: Authorities say bow and arrow attack appears to be act of terror 14.10.2021

Norway's security service has said a bow and arrow attack that killed five people was likely an act of terrorism. Authorities said the suspect had recently converted to Islam and may have become radicalized.

Der Neubau der Zentralmoschee fügt sich am 18.03.2013 in Köln (Nordrhein-Westfalen) in die Silhouette der Domstadt. Foto: Henning Kaiser/dpa |

Germany: Cologne's mosques to play call to prayer on Fridays 11.10.2021

Cologne's mayor said allowing the muezzin call to be heard was "a sign of respect." Under a new agreement, the city's mosques will be able to broadcast their call to prayer for two years, subject to renewal.
Islamic political party Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI-F) leader Maulana Fazlur Rehman (C), gestures to supporters during an anti-government Azadi (Freedom) March in Islamabad on November 13, 2019. - An Islamist leader who led thousands of supporters into the capital two weeks ago and demanded Imran Khan's resignation called off his demonstration on November 13, but insisted he would move to Plan B and continue trying to topple the government. (Photo by Aamir QURESHI / AFP) (Photo by AAMIR QURESHI/AFP via Getty Images)

Pakistan's Islamic parties push for Taliban recognition in Afghanistan 08.10.2021

As the Taliban lobby for international recognition of their "Islamic Emirate" in Afghanistan, the group's ideological allies in Pakistan are applying political pressure on Islamabad.

Swedish artist Lars Vilks known for his drawing of the prophet Muhammed is awarded with the Danish 'freedom of the press' award on March 14, 2015 in Copenhagen. AFP PHOTO / SCANPIX DENMARK / David Leth Williams +++DENMARK OUT (Photo credit should read DAVID LETH WILLIAMS/AFP via Getty Images)

Controversial Swedish caricaturist dies in road accident 04.10.2021

Lars Vilks had lived under police protection since 2007 after receiving death threats for drawing the Islamic prophet with a dog's body. Officials said an attack was not behind the accident.
Das Sommerbad Humboldthain der Berliner Bäder Betriebe (BBB) in der Wiesenstraße in Berlin-Wedding, aufgenommen am 13. Juli 2018. Im Bild: Eine muslimische Frau mit Kopftuch am Beckenrand. Berlin Deutschland *** The summer bath Humboldthain of the Berlin baths Businesses BBB in the Wiesenstraße in Berlin Wedding taken on 13 July 2018 In the picture A Muslim woman with a headscarf on the edge of the pool Berlin Germany Copyright: xKittyxKleist-HeinrichxTSPx

German elections: Hijab-wearing woman turned away from voting booth 28.09.2021

The woman was later allowed to vote in the western town of Bergheim after she complained to election authorities. Town officials have apologized for the incident.
DIYANET ISLERI BASKANI ERBAS, TWITTER HESABINDAN ACIKLAMADA BULUNDU. FOTO-ANKARA-DHA Ali Erbas - Präsident des türkischen Amtes für religiöse Angelegenheiten (Diyanet) Schlagworte: Ali Erbas, diyanet Wo wurde das Bild aufgenommen?: Ankara Wann wurde das Bild aufgenommen?: 05.09.2020 Bildbeschreibung: Ali Erbas - Präsident des türkischen Amtes für religiöse Angelegenheiten (Diyanet) Das Foto ist von DHA, wir haben einen Abonnement, daher die Rechte sind frei für DW Türkisch.

Turkey's Diyanet religious body threatens secularism 24.09.2021

Turkey's Directorate of Religious Affairs is rapidly becoming more visible, rich and powerful. Critics fear its leader is working to erode the separation of church and state.

Anhänger des tunesischen Präsidenten Saied skandieren während einer Demonstration vor dem Parlamentsgebäude Slogans gegen Parlamentssprecher und Vorsitzenden der islamistischen Ennahda-Bewegung, Ghannouchi, nachdem Saied die Entlassung von Premierminister Mechichi bekannt gegeben hat. Die Arbeit des Parlaments ist für zunächst 30 Tage eingefroren.

An end to neo-Islamism in the Middle East? 15.09.2021

Political changes in Morocco, Tunisia, Egypt and Turkey mean Muslim Brotherhood-affiliated parties are facing a crisis. A decade after the Arab Spring, insiders say it's time to reboot political Islam.

Afghan women hold banners and placards as they take part in an anti-Pakistan protest in Kabul on September 8, 2021. (Photo by Hoshang Hashimi / AFP) (Photo by HOSHANG HASHIMI/AFP via Getty Images)

How Afghan women are resisting Taliban rule 13.09.2021

Since the Taliban took over power, their decrees and crackdowns have shown how the Islamic fundamentalist regime wants to repress the rights of women and girls.

People wave a Taliban flag as they drive through the Pakistani border town of Chaman on July 14, 2021, after the Taliban claimed they had captured the Afghan side of the border crossing of Spin Boldak along the frontier with Pakistan. (Photo by Asghar ACHAKZAI / AFP) (Photo by ASGHAR ACHAKZAI/AFP via Getty Images)

Tacit approval for the Taliban? How Islamic scholars see Afghanistan's new-old rulers 10.09.2021

Some Muslim intellectuals criticize the reserved reaction of Islamic representatives to the Taliban's power grab. Among other things, they argue that the Taliban's view of Islam is theologically untenable.
Dr. Cornelia Strunz mit Vulvamodell, Desert Flower Center Berlin.

Egypt: New ruling on hymen repair stirs up controversy 10.09.2021

A new religious decree in Egypt allows hymen repair for more women than before. While it has been welcomed by rights activists and women's organizations, some critics fear that it might lure women into premarital sex.
Afghan Sikh men attend a funeral procession and cremation ceremony for those who were killed on Wednesday by a lone Islamic State gunman, rampaged through a Sikh house of worship, in Kabul, Afghanistan, Thursday, March 26, 2020. An explosive device disrupted Thursday's funeral service for 25 members of Afghanistan's Sikh minority community, killed in an attack by the Islamic State group on their house of worship in the heart of the capital. (AP Photo/Tamana Sarwary)

Afghanistan: What does Taliban rule mean for Sikhs and Hindus? 08.09.2021

Afghan Sikhs and Hindus face a precarious future living in a country ruled by the Taliban. While the Islamic fundamentalist group says the minorities will be safe, past experiences have left them wary.
RETRANSMISSION WITH DELETING HONORIFIC PER AP STYLE - In this Nov. 12, 2016 photo, Wirathu, a high-profile leader of the Myanmar Buddhist organization known as Ma Ba Tha, is interviewed at his monastery in Mandalay, Myanmar. Shunned by Myanmar's new government and its Buddhist hierarchy, the nationalist monk blamed for whipping up at times bloody anti-Muslim fervor said he feels vindicated by U.S. voters who elected Donald Trump to be president. (AP Photo/Aung Naing Soe) |

Myanmar: Junta frees monk dubbed 'Buddhist Bin Laden' 06.09.2021

Firebrand anti-Islam monk Ashin Wirathu was jailed last November by the government of ousted leader Aung San Suu Kyi. Now, the charges against him have been dropped without explanation.
Show more articles