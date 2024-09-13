Afghanistan: 14 killed in attack claimed by 'Islamic State'

Followers of a religious minority have been targeted by extremists in Afghanistan. The so-called "Islamic State" extremist group claimed responsibility for the attack.

At least 14 people were killed and six wounded in an attack by unidentified gunmen in Afghanistan on Thursday night, a Taliban spokesperson said Friday without giving further details.

"While we share our deep sorrow with the innocent victims of the incident, we are also making serious efforts to search for the corrupt perpetrators of this act and bring them to justice," spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid said in a statement.

What is known about the attack

According to the Afghan news channel Tolonews, the incident took place on the border between the central provinces of Daikundi and Ghur. Most people in that area are Shia Muslims and it was considered one of the safest provinces.

The victims had gathered to greet pilgrims returning from Karbala in Iraq, Tolonews said. Local Shiites went there about three weeks ago for the important religious festival of Arbain.

'Islamic State' claim responsibility

The so-called "Islamic State" (IS) terrorist group claimed responsibility for the attack. "Soldiers of the caliphate" had fired assault rifles "at a group of apostates," according to an IS statement broadcast on its usual propaganda channels.

IS considers Shiites to be apostates according to their extremist interpretation of Islam.

Islamic State-Khurasan, a local affiliate of the Middle East-based Islamic State, has waged an insurgency against the Taliban, whom they see as their enemies.

Although the Taliban promised greater security after taking power in August 2021 and also claimed to have largely crushed the group, IS regularly carries out attacks.

sh/kb (dpa, Reuters)