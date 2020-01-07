 Iran fires rockets at US targets in Iraq — live updates | News | DW | 07.01.2020

News

Iran fires rockets at US targets in Iraq — live updates

Iran's Revolutionary Guard has claimed responsibility for several rockets fired at an Iraqi airbase hosting US troops. US President Donald Trump is "monitoring" the situation. Follow DW for the latest updates.

  • Iran's Revolutionary Guard  launched several missiles at the Ain Assad air base, which hosts the largest US troop deployment in Iraq
  • The White House said US President Donald Trump has been briefed on the assault and is "monitoring" the situation
  • US officials said other US sites may be under attack across Iraq

Read more: US, Iran on precipice of unpredictable Middle East war

All updates in Coordinated Universal Time (UTC)

00:14 Iranian media have reported a second wave of missiles.

00:11 The Pentagon said more than dozen ballistic missiles were launched against US targets in Iraq.

00:07 Earlier this week, US President Donald Trump ordered the killing of Quds Force chief Qassem Soleimani and Iraq's Popular Mobilization Units (PMU) deputy leader Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, according to the Pentagon.

The attack came after Iran-backed PMU supporters stormed the US embassy in Baghdad in protest of a US airstrike that killed PMU militiamen. The US had defended its actions, saying it was in retaliation for PMU elements launching rockets at US troops in Irbil.

Iranian officials had threatened a heavy response for Soleimani's killing.

Read more: Germany seeks talks with Iran to ease tensions

