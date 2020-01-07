Iran fires rockets at US targets in Iraq — live updates

Iran's Revolutionary Guard has claimed responsibility for several rockets fired at an Iraqi airbase hosting US troops. US President Donald Trump is "monitoring" the situation. Follow DW for the latest updates.
Read more: US, Iran on precipice of unpredictable Middle East war
All updates in Coordinated Universal Time (UTC)
00:14 Iranian media have reported a second wave of missiles.
00:11 The Pentagon said more than dozen ballistic missiles were launched against US targets in Iraq.
00:07 Earlier this week, US President Donald Trump ordered the killing of Quds Force chief Qassem Soleimani and Iraq's Popular Mobilization Units (PMU) deputy leader Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, according to the Pentagon.
The attack came after Iran-backed PMU supporters stormed the US embassy in Baghdad in protest of a US airstrike that killed PMU militiamen. The US had defended its actions, saying it was in retaliation for PMU elements launching rockets at US troops in Irbil.
Iranian officials had threatened a heavy response for Soleimani's killing.
Read more: Germany seeks talks with Iran to ease tensions
ls/se (Reuters, AP, AFP)
Growing security concerns in the Gulf region has prompted Germany to "thin out" the number of soldiers in Iraq. Its military presence will be reduced particularly in Baghdad and Taji. (07.01.2020)
US politicians rejoiced over Soleimani's assassination while Iranians mourned him as a national hero. We sum up key events in the days and moments following the attack on Iran's most powerful military general. (07.01.2020)
The US killing of Iran's Qassem Soleimani could be seen as an act of war with untold consequences. The question is how, when and where Iran will strike back — and whether that triggers a wider conflagration. (03.01.2020)
European leaders have called for calm after the US airstrike that killed Iranian General Qassem Soleimani. Despite heightened anxiety in the region, there are no plans to increase Germany's troop deployment in Iraq. (05.01.2020)