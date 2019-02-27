 India-Pakistan tensions force airlines to cancel and reroute flights | News | DW | 28.02.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

News

India-Pakistan tensions force airlines to cancel and reroute flights

Flights have been canceled and rerouted after Pakistan closed its airspace due to tensions with India. Thousands of passengers have been stranded in Thailand.

Thais Airbus A350XWB (picture-alliance/NurPhoto/N. Economou)

Dozens of flights between Thailand and Europe have been canceled after Pakistan closed its airspace in response to soaring tensions with India, with both states claiming to have shot down each other's jets.

Thai Airways canceled 27 flights on Wednesday and Thursday, mostly to and from Europe, because they had been scheduled to fly over Pakistani airspace. Nearly 5,000 passengers are stranded in Thailand.

Read more: Nuclear fears abound after India-Pakistan military escalation

"There are 4,000 from European flights and 700 to 800 from flights to Pakistan," a Thai Airways spokesperson said.

Thailand's flagship carrier said it was requesting to fly over other countries' airspace.

Watch video 01:28

India-Pakistan flare-up prompts calls for de-escalation

Flights to and from London, Munich, Paris, Brussels, Milan, Vienna, Stockholm, Zurich, Copenhagen, Oslo, Frankfurt and Rome were among those affected.

The airline said it had put up passengers in hotels, but some customers were unhappy.

"We have waited here for 11 or 12 hours already," said Gerda Heinzel, a German tourist flying back to Munich. "We have not been given anything to eat, anywhere to stay. There are no German-speaking staff to help us."

Several other airlines have suspended flights to Pakistan and others were forced to reroute around the country's airspace.

  • Indien, Kaschmir, Budgam: Soldaten stehen an den Trümmern des Hubschraubers der Indian Air Force (Reuters/D. Ismail)

    India-Pakistan rivalry: Kashmiris pay a high price

    An unprecedented danger?

    On February 27, Pakistan's military said that it had shot down two Indian fighter jets over disputed Kashmir. A Pakistani military spokesman said the jets were shot down after they'd entered Pakistani airspace. It is the first time in history that two nuclear-armed powers have conducted air strikes against each other.

  • Pakistan - Zerstörung nach Luftangriff der Indischen Armee (AFP/ISPR)

    India-Pakistan rivalry: Kashmiris pay a high price

    India drops bombs inside Pakistan

    The Pakistani military has released this image to show that Indian warplanes struck inside Pakistani territory for the first time since the countries went to war in 1971. India said the air strike was in response to a recent suicide attack on Indian troops based in Jammu and Kashmir. Pakistan said there were no casualties and that its airforce repelled India's aircraft.

  • Indien allgemeine Bilder von Jammu Kaschmir (Getty Images/AFP/T. Mustafa)

    India-Pakistan rivalry: Kashmiris pay a high price

    No military solution

    Some Indian civil society members believe New Delhi cannot exonerate itself from responsibility by accusing Islamabad of creating unrest in the Kashmir valley. A number of rights organizations demand that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government reduce the number of troops in Kashmir and let the people decide their fate.

  • Kashmir Anschlag in Pulwama (IANS)

    India-Pakistan rivalry: Kashmiris pay a high price

    No end to the violence

    On February 14, at least 41 Indian paramilitary police were killed in a suicide bombing near the capital of India-administered Kashmir. The Pakistan-based Jihadi group, Jaish-e-Mohammad, claimed responsibility. The attack, the worst on Indian troops since the insurgency in Kashmir began in 1989, spiked tensions and triggered fears of an armed confrontation between the two nuclear-armed powers.

  • Karte Infografik The Kashmir conflict - disputed territories

    India-Pakistan rivalry: Kashmiris pay a high price

    A bitter conflict

    Since 1989, Muslim insurgents have been fighting Indian forces in the Indian-administered part of Kashmir - a region of 12 million people, about 70 percent of whom are Muslim. India and Pakistan have fought two of their three wars since independence in 1947 over Kashmir, which they both claim in full but rule in part.

  • Indien Pakistan Tote nach Angriff auf indisches Militärlager (picture alliance/AP Photo/C. Anand)

    India-Pakistan rivalry: Kashmiris pay a high price

    India strikes down a militant rebellion

    In October 2016, the Indian military has launched an offensive against armed rebels in Kashmir, surrounding at least 20 villages in Shopian district. New Delhi accused Islamabad of backing the militants, who cross over the Pakistani-Indian "Line of Control" and launch attacks on India's paramilitary forces.

  • Kashmir | Ausschreitungen in Srinagar (Reuters/D. Ismail)

    India-Pakistan rivalry: Kashmiris pay a high price

    Death of a Kashmiri separatist

    The security situation in the Indian part of Kashmir deteriorated after the killing of Burhan Wani, a young separatist leader, in July 2016. Protests against Indian rule and clashes between separatists and soldiers have claimed hundreds of lives since then.

  • Indien Lal Chowk Srinagar - Nach Uri Terrorangriff (UNI)

    India-Pakistan rivalry: Kashmiris pay a high price

    The Uri attack

    In September 2016, Islamist militants killed at least 17 Indian soldiers and wounded 30 in India-administered Kashmir. The Indian army said the rebels had infiltrated the Indian part of Kashmir from Pakistan, with initial investigations suggesting that the militants belonged to Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammad group, which has been active in Kashmir for over a decade.

  • Indien Symbolbild Polizeigewalt (Getty Images/AFP/)

    India-Pakistan rivalry: Kashmiris pay a high price

    Rights violations

    Indian authorities banned a number of social media websites in Kashmir after video clips showing troops committing grave human rights violations went viral on the Internet. One such video that showed a Kashmiri protester tied to an Indian army jeep - apparently as a human shield - generated outrage on social media.

  • Indien Kaschmir Soldaten vor Absperrung (picture-alliance/dpa/J. Singh)

    India-Pakistan rivalry: Kashmiris pay a high price

    Demilitarization of Kashmir

    Those in favor of an independent Kashmir want Pakistan and India to step aside and let the Kashmiri people decide their future. "It is time India and Pakistan announce the timetable for withdrawal of their forces from the portions they control and hold an internationally supervised referendum," Toqeer Gilani, the president of Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front in Pakistani Kashmir, told DW.

  • Indien allgemeine Bilder von Jammu Kaschmir (Getty Images/AFP/T. Mustafa)

    India-Pakistan rivalry: Kashmiris pay a high price

    No chance for secession

    But most Kashmir observers don't see it happening in the near future. They say that while the Indian strategy to deal strictly with militants and separatists in Kashmir has partly worked out, sooner or later New Delhi will have to find a political solution to the crisis. Secession, they say, does not stand a chance.

    Author: Shamil Shams


Soaring tensions between nuclear-armed states 

Pakistan abruptly closed its airspace on Wednesday after it said it shot down two Indian Air Force jets that crossed into its airspace, with one Indian pilot being captured.

India also claimed to have shot down a Pakistani fighter jet, a day after it said it had carried out airstrikes on militant camps in the Pakistan-controlled area of divided Kashmir.

India closed its airspace briefly on Wednesday before resuming commercial flights at all of its airports.

The flare up between the two nuclear-armed states came following days of skirmishes along the Line of Control separating the Indian and Pakistan-controlled parts of Kashmir.

Watch video 02:00

Kashmir conflict: Decades of violent dispute

Read more: India and Pakistan's troubled history

Tensions have spiked since at least 40 Indian paramilitary police were killed in a February 14 suicide car bombing in Indian-controlled Kashmir. India blamed the attack on Pakistan-based militants, charges Islamabad has denied.

cw/rgx (AFP, dpa, Reuters)

Each evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.

 

DW recommends

US asks India and Pakistan to 'exercise restraint'

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo spoke with India and Pakistan's foreign ministers. He urged both nations to 'prioritize direct communication' as tensions remain high, following India's air strikes on Pakistani soil. (27.02.2019)  

Kashmiris face uncertain future as violence escalates

Violence has increased in Kashmir following a terrorist strike that killed more than 40 Indian troops. The Indian army has scaled up operations in the region, and locals are increasingly worried amid rumors of war. (25.02.2019)  

Nuclear fears abound after India-Pakistan military escalation

Pakistan has claimed to have shot down two Indian jets a day after New Delhi "targeted a militant camp" on its soil. The confrontation could escalate into a full-blown war between these two nuclear-armed countries. (27.02.2019)  

What is Jaish-e-Mohammed?

The Pakistan-based militant group Jaish-e-Mohammed has claimed an attack on Indian forces in Kashmir that killed at least 40. What is this group and what are its goals? (15.02.2019)  

Indian airstrike targets suspected militant camps in Pakistan

Bombers targeted suspected militant camps in Pakistan following a deadly attack on Indian soldiers. Islamabad has said there were no casualties, but New Delhi has claimed a "very large number" of fighters were killed. (26.02.2019)  

Kashmir suicide car bomb kills dozens of Indian troops

Dozens of Indian paramilitary police were killed in Kashmir after a suicide bomber drove an explosive-laden vehicle into their convoy. India has blamed Pakistan of involvement and pledged to "isolate" it. (15.02.2019)  

Pakistan military 'shoots down' two Indian aircraft

Pakistan says it has shot down two Indian aircraft, a day after Indian warplanes struck inside Pakistan. Tensions have escalated since a suicide car bombing by Pakistan-based militants in Indian-controlled Kashmir. (27.02.2019)  

India and Pakistan's troubled history

Tensions have escalated between India and Pakistan after New Delhi launched airstrikes in Pakistani territory. DW takes a look at the turbulent history between the nuclear-armed neighbors. (27.02.2019)  

India-Pakistan rivalry: Kashmiris pay a high price

India and Pakistan continue to clash over Kashmir, a volatile Himalayan region that has been experiencing an armed insurgency for nearly three decades. Many Kashmiris are now fed up with both Islamabad and New Delhi. (27.02.2019)  

WWW links

Daily Bulletin registration form

Newsletter registration  

Audios and videos on the topic

India-Pakistan flare-up prompts calls for de-escalation  

Kashmir conflict: Decades of violent dispute  

Related content

Pakistan schießt zwei indische Flugzeuge über Kaschmir-Region ab

Pakistan military 'shoots down' two Indian aircraft 27.02.2019

Pakistan says it has shot down two Indian aircraft, a day after Indian warplanes struck inside Pakistan. Tensions have escalated since a suicide car bombing by Pakistan-based militants in Indian-controlled Kashmir.

Indien Mumbai Reaktionen nach Luftangriff auf JeM

US asks India and Pakistan to 'exercise restraint' 27.02.2019

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo spoke with India and Pakistan's foreign ministers. He urged both nations to 'prioritize direct communication' as tensions remain high, following India's air strikes on Pakistani soil.

Symbolbild | Indien Pakistan Freundschaft

India and Pakistan's troubled history 27.02.2019

Tensions have escalated between India and Pakistan after New Delhi launched airstrikes in Pakistani territory. DW takes a look at the turbulent history between the nuclear-armed neighbors.

Advertisement

News Bulletin

Top stories in 90 seconds

DW News presents the most important news — in brief, quickly and up-to-date. 