Thailand is a country in Southeast Asia with a population of 69 million that is one of the world's top tourist destinations, but also faces political turmoil.

Thailand is officially a "parliamentary constitutional monarchy" with the monarchy maintaining an important place in Thai society. For over 20 years, the country has seen political divisions between supporters of former Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra and supporters of the military, which is currently in power after a 2014 coup. Insulting the king or the royal family in Thailand is punishable under strict Lese Majeste laws. However, since 2020 under Thai king Maha Vajiralongkorn, a growing protest movement has called for reforms to the monarchy. Here you can find an automatic compilation of all DW content referring to Thailand.