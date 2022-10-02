Visit the new DW website

Thailand

Thailand is a country in Southeast Asia with a population of 69 million that is one of the world's top tourist destinations, but also faces political turmoil.

Thailand is officially a "parliamentary constitutional monarchy" with the monarchy maintaining an important place in Thai society. For over 20 years, the country has seen political divisions between supporters of former Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra and supporters of the military, which is currently in power after a 2014 coup. Insulting the king or the royal family in Thailand is punishable under strict Lese Majeste laws. However, since 2020 under Thai king Maha Vajiralongkorn, a growing protest movement has called for reforms to the monarchy. Here you can find an automatic compilation of all DW content referring to Thailand.

Thailand: Will Prayuth Chan-ocha ruling unleash a new political crisis?

Thailand: Will Prayuth Chan-ocha ruling unleash a new political crisis? 02.10.2022

Although Thai Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha will remain in power following a ruling by the Constitutional Court, his government risks being seen as illegitimate.
Thailand: Prime Minister Prayuth can stay in office, top court says

Thailand: Prime Minister Prayuth can stay in office, top court says 30.09.2022

A Thai top court has ruled that Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha has not outstayed a constitutional 8-year term limit. The ruling was on a case filed by the opposition.
Dozens of Chinese Christians seek refuge in Thailand

Dozens of Chinese Christians seek refuge in Thailand 21.09.2022

Years of persecution have forced dozens of Chinese Christians to flee China in pursuit of refuge abroad. However, some of them say that threats from Beijing continue even though they're no longer in China.
EU and Thailand cap turbulent decade with a partnership agreement

EU and Thailand cap turbulent decade with a partnership agreement 05.09.2022

The deal serves the EU's ambitions to increase its influence in Southeast Asia, as Thailand seeks out diverse trade links. The deal was delayed by almost a decade in the wake of a military coup.
Thailand court suspends Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha

Thailand court suspends Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha 24.08.2022

Thailand's Constitutional Court has suspended Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha from office. The court will hear a legal challenge that could see him thrown out months before an expected general election.
Thai court asked to rule on PM term limits, as Bangkok braces for protests

Thai court asked to rule on PM term limits, as Bangkok braces for protests 23.08.2022

Protesters have called for the resignation of Thailand's prime minister, Prayuth Chan-ocha. But now a court could be the one to decide his fate.
Thailand's new visa plan aimed at Europe's wealthy digital nomads

Thailand's new visa plan aimed at Europe's wealthy digital nomads 18.08.2022

A new visa program will allow more foreign professionals to work from Thailand. However, applicants must prove that they have enough money in the bank.

Thailand: Explosions, fires hit several sites in the southern provinces

Thailand: Explosions, fires hit several sites in the southern provinces 17.08.2022

The seemingly coordinated attacks happened after midnight in Pattani, Narathiwat and Yala provinces. No one has claimed responsibility for the attacks so far that injured seven.
Thailand: PM survives fourth no-confidence vote in parliament

Thailand: PM survives fourth no-confidence vote in parliament 23.07.2022

The government of Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha had been targeted for economic mismanagement and a failure to prevent corruption.
How Thailand pushes Myanmar migrants into modern slavery

How Thailand pushes Myanmar migrants into modern slavery 15.07.2022

Myanmar's COVID-19 border closure and the recent coup have driven workers to desperation. This investigation into Thailand's fishery industry was made possible by the Pulitzer Center and Democratic Voice of Burma.
Thailand: Elephant mom and baby saved in dramatic rescue

Thailand: Elephant mom and baby saved in dramatic rescue 14.07.2022

The baby elephant was traveling with its mother as part of a jungle herd that was passing by when it fell into a manhole. The mother elephant nearly died during the rescue.
Is there a chance for peace in southern Thailand's insurgency?

Is there a chance for peace in southern Thailand's insurgency? 08.07.2022

Decades of armed conflict are still looming over the lives of people in Thailand’s southernmost regions. Experts say that recent peacebuilding efforts between the conflicting parties could give cause for optimism.

Desperate Myanmar people escape to Thailand fleeing civil war

Desperate Myanmar people escape to Thailand fleeing civil war 07.07.2022

Faced with economic instability and worsening violence, many Myanmar people are heading to Thailand. But the trip holds its own dangers, especially for women, says Thet Mon in a story supported by the Pulitzer Center.
Thailand decriminalizes cannabis growing but not smoking

Thailand decriminalizes cannabis growing but not smoking 09.06.2022

Thailand plans to give away 1 million marijuana seedlings to encourage growers — getting high, however, could still be punished.
Thailand: Life sentences for police officers involved in torture

Thailand: Life sentences for police officers involved in torture 08.06.2022

A police chief known as "Joe Ferrari" was among six police officers sentenced to life imprisonment for the torture death of a suspect.
Thailand: Bangkok sees first LGBTQ Pride march in years

Thailand: Bangkok sees first LGBTQ Pride march in years 05.06.2022

Thousands of LGBTQ people and allies took part in the country's first Pride with local government backing. The march came as parliament considers increasing rights of same-sex couples.
