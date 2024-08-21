Thailand visa scheme opens door to digital nomads

Thailand has introduced a new visa program to attract digital nomads and remote workers. The scheme offers extended stay options, boosting the country's economy.

Thailand started a new visa scheme last month that allows people who would usually come in as tourists to stay and work in the country.

Launched on July 15, the Destination Thailand Visa (DTV) is aimed at luring remote workers, freelancers and so-called digital nomads to live, work and travel in the country for up to 180 days per entry. The document is valid for 5 years.

Naruchai Ninnad, deputy director-general of Thailand's consular affairs, told DW around 1,200 DTV visas have already been officially approved from 47 embassies and consulates.

He added that there are still more than 40 embassies and consulates that haven't provided the number of DTV visas yet because their applicants are not recorded via the e-Visa system.

How does the visa application work?

To apply for the DTV visa as a remote worker, freelancer or digital nomad, an applicant must be at least 20 years old and be from one of the 93 eligible countries.

Required documents include passport or travel document, the applicant's current location, evidence of financial stability, a proof of salary slip in the last 6 months, a foreign employment contract, employers business licence and a professional portfolio.

Applicants can also obtain the visa if they join Thailand's "soft power" activities including Muay Thai boxing, cooking and short-term education courses.

The fee for the DTV visa is 10,000 Thai baht ($291, €260). Applicants must be able to show proof of funds equating to approximately 500,000 baht ($14,500).

Thailand a popular destination for remote work

Thailand has long been a desirable destination for long-stay tourists, but the country has had a problem with visitors not having a legal visa or work permit.

In recent years, more tourists have illegally worked remotely in the country, having to do visa-runs or visa extensions so they can continue their temporary stay.

With the announcement of DTV, some applicants have expressed concern about their history of overstaying their visas, as some consulate websites say this could affects their eligibility for the digital nomads program.

Inside Thailand, some critics say the visas are too easy to obtain and could attract too many foreign workers, which may in turn lead to rising rent prices and "overtourism."

Ninnad from Thailand's consular affairs insists that obtaining the new visa is similar to existing procedures.

"It's not easy, the visa requirements are there. The embassies and consulates are strict in their approvals. We have no target for DTV holders. It's just like other visas," he said.

Working from paradise

Thailand's implementation of the DTV comes with the rise of digital nomadism worldwide that has been driven by technology allowing for remote work.

Five years ago, no country had a digital nomad visa scheme, until Estonia became the first country to do so in 2020. The COVID pandemic ushered in an increase in professionals switching to remote work on a permanent basis.

Gary Bowerman, a tourism analyst based in Kuala Lumpur, says Thailand's DTV visa is aimed at improving Thailand's economy.

"These measures are designed to attract more visitors who will stay longer, travel more widely and spend more in different locations," he told DW.

Thailand also recently relaxed visa requirements for visitors from the 93 countries, including Germany, to enter the country for 60 days. Previously, nationals of dozens of countries were given a 30-day stay, and some had to apply for a visa prior to arrival.

"It's more about diversifying the nation's appeal and making Thailand more accessible to longer stay, high-yield visitors, while maintaining an appeal for the broader mass market," Bowerman added.

Keeping up with Thailand's neighbors

Thailand is currently in an economic slump, and its officials are hoping to boost tourism with more overseas arrivals.

Tourism accounted for 11.5% of the country's overall GDP in 2019 with a record-breaking 39 million visitors.

Thailand has already seen 21 million visitors arrive in the country in 2024 and forecasts a total of 36 million arrivals by year's end.

"[The DTV visa] will extend tourists length of stay in Thailand and of course it will affect more spending for tourists that join activities," Nithee Seeprae, deputy governor of marketing communications at Thailand's tourism bureau, told DW.

Thailand is under pressure to remain competitive with its neighbors as other countries in East and Southeast Asia have recently launched their own digital nomad schemes. This includes Indonesia, Malaysia and Japan, with the Philippines also looking at announcing a similar visa program.

Edited by: Wesley Rahn