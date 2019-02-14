Kashmir suicide car bomb kills dozens of Indian troops

Dozens of Indian paramilitary police were killed in a Kashmir attack when a suicide bomber drove an explosive-laden vehicle into their convoy. India has blamed Pakistan of involvement and pledged to "isolate" it.
At least 33 soldiers were killed and 20 others wounded on Thursday in a car bomb attack on a paramilitary convoy along a key highway in Indian-controlled Kashmir, security officials said.
Muneer Ahmed Khan, a senior police officer, said the attack occurred as the convoy reached southern Lethpora town on the outskirts of the disputed region's main city, Srinagar. He said one bus was destroyed and at least five other vehicles were damaged by the blast.
Sanjay Sharma, a spokesman for India's paramilitary Central Reserve Police Force, said many of the injured were in critical condition. "The blast was so powerful that one cannot recognize whether the vehicle was a bus or a truck. Just pieces of mangled steel remain of the vehicle," he said.
A paramilitary official said the bus was carrying at least 35 soldiers. Khan said soldiers and counterinsurgency police reinforcements had been deployed in the area.
Read more: From stones to guns — Kashmir's vicious cycle of violence
India blames Pakistan
The Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammed Islamist group had claimed responsibility for the attack, local media reported.
India's foreign office condemned the group and called on Pakistan to "stop supporting terrorists and terror groups operating from their territory."
"This heinous and despicable act has been perpetrated by Jaish-e-Mohammed, a Pakistan-based and supported terrorist organisation proscribed by the United Nations and other countries," India's foreign office said.
"India is firmly and resolutely committed to take all necessary measures to safeguard national security," it added.
Pakistan dismissed any involvement. "We strongly reject any insinuation by elements in the Indian media and government that seek to link the attack to Pakistan without investigations," the foreign ministry said.
Germany, US condemn attack
Germany's Foreign Office responded to the incident, saying: "We condemn terrorism in all its forms. Germany stands by its strategic partner India."
The US White House condemned the attack and urged Pakistan "to end
immediately the support and safe haven provided to all terrorist groups operating on its soil"
Modi denounces 'dastardly attack'
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi denounced the attack in a Tweet. "I strongly condemn this dastardly attack. The sacrifices of our brave security personnel shall not go in vain," he said.
Kashmir experienced many car bombings from 2000 through 2005, which inflicted high casualties on Indian troops.
Jaish-e-Mohammed conducted the last major car bombing in 2001 near a parliament building in Srinagar. The attack killed 40 people including three suicide bombers.
Divided territory
Pakistan and India each claim the divided territory of Kashmir in its entirety. Rebels have been fighting Indian control since 1989.
Most Kashmiris support the rebels' demand that the territory be united either under Pakistani rule or as an independent country, while also participating in civilian street protests against Indian control.
About 70,000 people have been killed in the uprising and the ensuing Indian crackdown.
