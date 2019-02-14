Kashmir suicide car bomb kills dozens of Indian troops

At least 33 soldiers were killed and 20 others wounded on Thursday in a car bomb attack on a paramilitary convoy along a key highway in Indian-controlled Kashmir, security officials said.

Muneer Ahmed Khan, a senior police officer, said the attack occurred as the convoy reached southern Lethpora town on the outskirts of the disputed region's main city, Srinagar. He said one bus was destroyed and at least five other vehicles were damaged by the blast.

Sanjay Sharma, a spokesman for India's paramilitary Central Reserve Police Force, said many of the injured were in critical condition. "The blast was so powerful that one cannot recognize whether the vehicle was a bus or a truck. Just pieces of mangled steel remain of the vehicle," he said.

A paramilitary official said the bus was carrying at least 35 soldiers. Khan said soldiers and counterinsurgency police reinforcements had been deployed in the area.

How Kashmiris are paying the price for Indian-Pakistani politics Massive military operation The Indian military has launched a fresh offensive against armed rebels in Kashmir, surrounding at least 20 villages in Shopian district. New Delhi accuses Islamabad of backing the militants, who cross over the Pakistani-Indian "Line of Control" and launch attacks on India's paramilitary forces.

How Kashmiris are paying the price for Indian-Pakistani politics Soldiers 'killed and mutilated' India said Wednesday it would retaliate to the killings of its troops by Pakistani military. Islamabad denies allegations that its border forces killed and mutilated the bodies of Indian soldiers on Monday. "The government demands that Pakistan take immediate action against its soldiers and commanders responsible for this heinous act," said Foreign Secretary Subrahmanyam Jaishankar.

How Kashmiris are paying the price for Indian-Pakistani politics A bitter conflict Since 1989, Muslim insurgents have been fighting Indian forces in the Indian-administered part of Kashmir - a region of 12 million people, about 70 percent of whom are Muslim. India and Pakistan have fought two of their three wars since independence in 1947 over Kashmir, which they both claim in full but rule in part.

How Kashmiris are paying the price for Indian-Pakistani politics The new wave of violence The security situation in the Indian part of Kashmir has been volatile since the killing of Burhan Wani, a young separatist leader, in July last year. Protests against Indian rule and clashes between separatists and soldiers have claimed hundreds of lives since then.

How Kashmiris are paying the price for Indian-Pakistani politics The Uri attack In September, Islamist militants killed at least 17 Indian soldiers and wounded 30 in India-administered Kashmir. The Indian army said the rebels had infiltrated the Indian part of Kashmir from Pakistan, with initial investigations suggesting that the militants belonged to Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammad group, which has been active in Kashmir for over a decade.

How Kashmiris are paying the price for Indian-Pakistani politics No military solution Some Indian civil society members believe New Delhi cannot exonerate itself from responsibility by accusing Islamabad of creating unrest in the valley. A number of rights organizations demand that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government reduce the number of troops in Kashmir and let the people decide their fate.

How Kashmiris are paying the price for Indian-Pakistani politics Rights violations Indian authorities banned a number of social media websites in Kashmir after video clips showing troops committing grave human rights violations went viral on the Internet. One such video that showed a Kashmiri protester tied to an Indian army jeep - apparently as a human shield - generated outrage on social media.

How Kashmiris are paying the price for Indian-Pakistani politics Turkey's mediation offer Ahead of his official visit to New Delhi, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan advocated a "multilateral" solution to the Kashmir dispute. During an interview, Erdogan expressed his concern at the continuing stand-off between India and Pakistan on the Kashmir region. India dismissed his remarks and said the Kashmir dispute could only be resolved bilaterally between New Delhi and Islamabad.

How Kashmiris are paying the price for Indian-Pakistani politics Demilitarization of Kashmir Those in favor of an independent Kashmir want Pakistan and India to step aside and let the Kashmiri people decide their future. "It is time India and Pakistan announce the timetable for withdrawal of their forces from the portions they control and hold an internationally supervised referendum," Toqeer Gilani, the president of Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front in Pakistani Kashmir, told DW.

How Kashmiris are paying the price for Indian-Pakistani politics No chance for secession But most Kashmir observers don't see it happening in the near future. They say that while the Indian strategy to deal strictly with militants and separatists in Kashmir has partly worked out, sooner or later New Delhi will have to find a political solution to the crisis. Secession, they say, does not stand a chance. Author: Shamil Shams



India blames Pakistan

The Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammed Islamist group had claimed responsibility for the attack, local media reported.

India's foreign office condemned the group and called on Pakistan to "stop supporting terrorists and terror groups operating from their territory."

"This heinous and despicable act has been perpetrated by Jaish-e-Mohammed, a Pakistan-based and supported terrorist organisation proscribed by the United Nations and other countries," India's foreign office said.

"India is firmly and resolutely committed to take all necessary measures to safeguard national security," it added.

Pakistan dismissed any involvement. "We strongly reject any insinuation by elements in the Indian media and government that seek to link the attack to Pakistan without investigations," the foreign ministry said.

Germany, US condemn attack

Germany's Foreign Office responded to the incident, saying: "We condemn terrorism in all its forms. Germany stands by its strategic partner India."

The US White House condemned the attack and urged Pakistan "to end

immediately the support and safe haven provided to all terrorist groups operating on its soil"

Modi denounces 'dastardly attack'

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi denounced the attack in a Tweet. "I strongly condemn this dastardly attack. The sacrifices of our brave security personnel shall not go in vain," he said.

Kashmir experienced many car bombings from 2000 through 2005, which inflicted high casualties on Indian troops.

Jaish-e-Mohammed conducted the last major car bombing in 2001 near a parliament building in Srinagar. The attack killed 40 people including three suicide bombers.

Divided territory

Pakistan and India each claim the divided territory of Kashmir in its entirety. Rebels have been fighting Indian control since 1989.

Most Kashmiris support the rebels' demand that the territory be united either under Pakistani rule or as an independent country, while also participating in civilian street protests against Indian control.

About 70,000 people have been killed in the uprising and the ensuing Indian crackdown.

