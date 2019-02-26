Pakistan military 'shoots down' two Indian aircraft

Pakistan on Wednesday said its military had carried out airstrikes in Indian-controlled Kashmir, shooting down two Indian jets in its own airspace and capturing one of the pilots.

"Today, Pakistan Air Force undertook strikes across Line of Control from within Pakistani airspace," foreign ministry spokesman Mohammad Faisal said.

Read more: Kashmiris face uncertain future as violence escalates

One of the planes crashed in Pakistan's part of Kashmir and the other went down in Indian-controlled Kashmir.

Major General Asif Ghafoor told a press conference that Pakistani troops on the ground captured two pilots, one of whom was injured.

Pakistan's airstrikes come after India launched an airstrike on what it said was a militant training base. Tensions between India and Pakistan have escalated since a suicide car bombing carried out by Pakistan-based militants in Kashmir mid-February.

India and Pakistan close airports

Indian officials said three Pakistani jets had also entered Indian airspace, before being intercepted and forced to turn back.

The Indian air force has ordered Kashmir's main airport in Srinagar along with at least three others in neighboring states to close because of the two incidents, an official said.

Indian airlines have cancelled service to six cities in northern India. The airlines confirmed that flights to cities including Amritsar, Chandigarh, Dehradun, Jammu, Leh and Srinagar have been affected due to airspace restrictions

Hours later, Pakistani's Civil Aviation Authority also decided to shut its airspace to all commercial flights as tension with India escalate.

Pakistan 'fully prepared' to escalate

Pakistan's Prime Minister Imran Khan urged India to engage in talks to de-escalate tensions. Addressing his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi in a televised speech, Khan said: "Better sense should prevail ... The kind of weapons you have and we have, can we afford to go for a war?"

"It is easy to begin a war but where it goes ... will be in nobody's control," he added.

Pakistan's foreign ministry spokesman Mohammad Faisal said the "sole purpose of this action was to demonstrate our right, will and capability for self defense."

Read more: Why Kashmir attack could spark a military confrontation in South Asia

"We do not wish to escalate but are fully prepared if forced into that paradigm," he added.

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said in a statement that he had spoken separately with the foreign ministers of both India and Pakistan and urged them to avoid "further military activity."

"I expressed to both ministers that we encourage India and Pakistan to exercise restraint, and avoid escalation at any cost," Pompeo said.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Lu Kang reiterated China's call for India and Pakistan to exercise restraint following the latest development in the conflict.

Watch video 02:00 Share Kashmir: Decades of violent dispute Send Facebook google+ Whatsapp Tumblr linkedin stumble Digg reddit Newsvine Permalink https://p.dw.com/p/3DUYP Kashmir conflict: Decades of violent dispute

law/jil (AFP, AP, dpa, Reuters)

Each evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.