 Indian airstrike targets suspected militant camps in Pakistan | News | DW | 26.02.2019

News

Indian airstrike targets suspected militant camps in Pakistan

Bombers targeted suspected militant camps in Pakistan following a deadly attack on Indian soldiers. Islamabad has said there were no casualties, but that New Delhi should have better sense.

Indian jet

The Indian government said on Tuesday that it had the right to protect itself after confirming that it had carried out an air raid on alleged militant targets in Pakistan.

The bombing was in response to a February 14 attack on a security convoy in Kashmir. New Delhi has accused Pakistan of granting safe haven to the Jaish-e-Mohammad terrorist group that carried out the attack. At least 40 troops were killed in the worst assault on Indian troops since the insurgency in Kashmir began in 1989.

"This was a necessary step for the defense of the country, and Prime Minister Narendra Modi had given the armed forces a free hand," said Prakash Javadekar, minister of human resource development.

A spokesman for the Pakistani military, Major General Asif Ghafoor, said that the Indian bombers had "released payload in haste," near Balakot, at the edge of Pakistan-administered Kashmir.

Watch video 02:00

Kashmir conflict: Decades of violent dispute

Islamabad: India should have better sense

Balakot police chief Saghir Hussain Shah told the Associated Press that the bombs had been dropped on a sparsely populated forest area.

"There are no casualties, there is no damage on the ground because of the dropping of the bombs," he said.

Pakistan's Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi said that better sense should prevail in India, and that Islamabad would respond in kind to any "misadventure."

Tensions are extremely high between the two neighbors and longtime enemies after the February 14 attack. The contested Kashmir region has been the cause of two wars between India and Pakistan.

es/jm (AP, Reuters)

Kashmiris face uncertain future as violence escalates

Violence has increased in Kashmir following a terrorist strike that killed more than 40 Indian troops. The Indian army has scaled up operations in the region, and locals are increasingly worried amid rumors of war. (25.02.2019)  

What is Jaish-e-Mohammed?

The Pakistan-based militant group Jaish-e-Mohammed has claimed an attack on Indian forces in Kashmir that killed at least 40. What is this group and what are its goals? (15.02.2019)  

India to cut water to Pakistan as Kashmir conflict escalates

The move has come amid rising tensions in Kashmir after an attack on an Indian military post. Pakistan's PM Khan separately authorized his military to "respond decisively" to any "aggression" by India. (21.02.2019)  

Kashmir suicide car bomb kills dozens of Indian troops

Dozens of Indian paramilitary police were killed in Kashmir after a suicide bomber drove an explosive-laden vehicle into their convoy. India has blamed Pakistan of involvement and pledged to "isolate" it. (15.02.2019)  

