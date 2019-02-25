Indian airstrike targets suspected militant camps in Pakistan

Bombers targeted suspected militant camps in Pakistan following a deadly attack on Indian soldiers. Islamabad has said there were no casualties, but that New Delhi should have better sense.
The Indian government said on Tuesday that it had the right to protect itself after confirming that it had carried out an air raid on alleged militant targets in Pakistan.
The bombing was in response to a February 14 attack on a security convoy in Kashmir. New Delhi has accused Pakistan of granting safe haven to the Jaish-e-Mohammad terrorist group that carried out the attack. At least 40 troops were killed in the worst assault on Indian troops since the insurgency in Kashmir began in 1989.
"This was a necessary step for the defense of the country, and Prime Minister Narendra Modi had given the armed forces a free hand," said Prakash Javadekar, minister of human resource development.
A spokesman for the Pakistani military, Major General Asif Ghafoor, said that the Indian bombers had "released payload in haste," near Balakot, at the edge of Pakistan-administered Kashmir.
Islamabad: India should have better sense
Balakot police chief Saghir Hussain Shah told the Associated Press that the bombs had been dropped on a sparsely populated forest area.
"There are no casualties, there is no damage on the ground because of the dropping of the bombs," he said.
Pakistan's Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi said that better sense should prevail in India, and that Islamabad would respond in kind to any "misadventure."
Tensions are extremely high between the two neighbors and longtime enemies after the February 14 attack. The contested Kashmir region has been the cause of two wars between India and Pakistan.
es/jm (AP, Reuters)
