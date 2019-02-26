US asks India and Pakistan to 'exercise restraint'

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo spoke with India and Pakistan's foreign ministers. He urged both nations to 'prioritize direct communication' as tensions remain high, following India's air strikes on Pakistani soil.
In the midst of rising tensions between India and Pakistan, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo asked the neighboring Asian nations on Wednesday to "exercise restraint and avoid escalation at any cost."
Pompeo's comments come after India launched air strikes in Pakistani territory, to target the Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) militants who recently carried out a suicide bomber attack in Kashmir. The terrorist attack claimed the lives of at least 40 Indian soldiers.
India's airstrikes were the first to be employed on its neighbor's territory since the two countries went to war in 1971.
Read more:Kashmiris face uncertain future as violence escalates
The US Secretary of State spoke with both Pakistani Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi and Indian Minister of External Affairs Sushma Swaraj.
In a statement, Pompeo said that he encouraged both ministers to "prioritize direct communication and avoid further military activity."
He stressed to Qureshi the urgency of Pakistan "taking meaningful action against terrorist groups operating on its soil."
Nuclear powers
India's air strikes drew a strong rebuke from Pakistan, whose government said it would respond at a time and place of its choice.
A military spokesman said a command and control authority meeting, which decides over the use of nuclear weapons, had been convened for Wednesday, adding: "You all know what that means."
Read more: Why Kashmir attack could spark a military confrontation in South Asia
Both governments have disputed the effect of Tuesday's raid. The Indian government said the strikes had hit a JeM, while Pakistan dismissed the claims, saying the bombs were dropped in a wooded area and caused no damage or casualties.
JeM is an anti-India group that has been linked to al-Qaeda and has been on a UN terrorist list since 2001.
In December 2001, Jaish fighters, along with members of another Pakistan-based militant group, Lashkar-e-Taiba, attacked India's parliament, which put the neighboring nations on the brink to a fourth war.
jcg/jil (dpa, Reuters)
Each evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.
Bombers targeted suspected militant camps in Pakistan following a deadly attack on Indian soldiers. Islamabad has said there were no casualties, but New Delhi has claimed a "very large number" of fighters were killed. (26.02.2019)
India and Pakistan may be on the brink of yet another violent conflict after Indian jets launched strikes on suspected militant camps on Pakistani soil. Many fear an escalation could be devastating for the entire region. (26.02.2019)
Violence has increased in Kashmir following a terrorist strike that killed more than 40 Indian troops. The Indian army has scaled up operations in the region, and locals are increasingly worried amid rumors of war. (25.02.2019)
Dozens of Indian paramilitary police were killed in Kashmir after a suicide bomber drove an explosive-laden vehicle into their convoy. India has blamed Pakistan of involvement and pledged to "isolate" it. (15.02.2019)
The Pakistan-based militant group Jaish-e-Mohammed has claimed an attack on Indian forces in Kashmir that killed at least 40. What is this group and what are its goals? (15.02.2019)
The militant attack in India-ruled Kashmir has once again put New Delhi and Islamabad on a war footing. Analysts at the Munich Security Conference say it is a setback to those who wish to see lasting peace in the region. (15.02.2019)