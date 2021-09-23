In focus: DW Voices on the German election

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
Boring? Predictable? Far from it: It's the end of an era for German politics after 16 years of Angela Merkel. And the post-election coalition permutations could substantially change the political landscape.
In our DW Voices series, we look at what's at stake in the German election.
Which chancellor candidate can win Germany's heart after Angela Merkel? Olaf Scholz, Annalena Baerbock and Armin Laschet are wooing away, and to DW's Cristina Burack, their match profiles seem ready for swiping.
As Angela Merkel leaves the stage, it seems the curtains are being drawn on an era when German political objectives had a strong emphasis on Africa. Mimi Mefo Takambou says ignoring Africa would be a strategic mistake.
In the run-up to the German elections, Turkish-German chatrooms, internet forums and social media are circulating advice on how to vote. Some of their recommendations amount to a call for a boycott, says Elmas Topcu.
For years Berlin has mollycoddled China in the hope that billions of euros in investments would prompt it to shun its authoritarian ways. Beijing's belligerence shows the tactic has backfired, says DW's Ashutosh Pandey.
One in four people in Germany has a migration background, but less than 8% of the members of parliament have foreign roots. Germany is out of touch with reality, says Maissun Melhem.
For a long time, it looked like Armin Laschet would be a shoo-in as Germany’s next chancellor. But now, the Christian Democrats could find themselves on the opposition benches after September 26, writes Felix Steiner.
Every sixth resident in Germany can't vote in the Bundestag election. DW's Mikhail Bushuev says there needs to be more awareness for those who are sidelined.