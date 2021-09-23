 In focus: DW Voices on the German election | German election 2021 – All the news, data and facts you need | DW | 23.09.2021

Visit the new DW website

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.

Go to the new dw.com

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

German election

In focus: DW Voices on the German election

Boring? Predictable? Far from it: It's the end of an era for German politics after 16 years of Angela Merkel. And the post-election coalition permutations could substantially change the political landscape.

A man cycling past election posters of Germany's chancellor candidates

In our DW Voices series, we look at what's at stake in the German election.

DW recommends

Germany, it's election dating time!

Which chancellor candidate can win Germany's heart after Angela Merkel? Olaf Scholz, Annalena Baerbock and Armin Laschet are wooing away, and to DW's Cristina Burack, their match profiles seem ready for swiping.  

Opinion: The next German chancellor must prioritize ties with Africa

As Angela Merkel leaves the stage, it seems the curtains are being drawn on an era when German political objectives had a strong emphasis on Africa. Mimi Mefo Takambou says ignoring Africa would be a strategic mistake.  

Opinion: Erdogan's influence on the German election

In the run-up to the German elections, Turkish-German chatrooms, internet forums and social media are circulating advice on how to vote. Some of their recommendations amount to a call for a boycott, says Elmas Topcu.  

Opinion: Germany must call off Angela Merkel's Chinese love affair

For years Berlin has mollycoddled China in the hope that billions of euros in investments would prompt it to shun its authoritarian ways. Beijing's belligerence shows the tactic has backfired, says DW's Ashutosh Pandey.  

Opinion: Not enough migrants in German politics

One in four people in Germany has a migration background, but less than 8% of the members of parliament have foreign roots. Germany is out of touch with reality, says Maissun Melhem.  

Opinion: Race to succeed German Chancellor Angela Merkel is wide open

For a long time, it looked like Armin Laschet would be a shoo-in as Germany’s next chancellor. But now, the Christian Democrats could find themselves on the opposition benches after September 26, writes Felix Steiner.  

Opinion: Spare a thought for those unable to vote in Germany

Every sixth resident in Germany can't vote in the Bundestag election. DW's Mikhail Bushuev says there needs to be more awareness for those who are sidelined.  

Opinion: The EU doesn't need another Angela Merkel

Angela Merkel is about to walk off the European Union stage — and it's about time, says DW's Cristina Burack. The EU needs to break with her reactive style to meet the challenges it's facing.  

German election 2021: Governing coalition options

Opinion polls indicate that no two-party coalition would manage to secure a majority following the general election on September 26. Several three-party combinations would be possible. Here's an overview.  

Audios and videos on the topic

How do the German elections work?  

Impatient, dissatisfied, divided? Germans at the end of Merkel's grand coalition  