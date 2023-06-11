  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Israel at war
Russia's war in Ukraine
Mimi Mefo Takambou, Cameroonian-born Journalist working for DW.
Mimi Mefo is an award-winning Cameroonian multi-media journalist currently working with Deutsche Welle (DW), Germany’s International Public Broadcaster. Mimi Mefo completed Five months as English PEN’s writer-in-residence in 2019. Born in Cameroon, on the West African Coast, Mimi Mefo has been working as a print and broadcast journalist in her country for eight years. In April 2018, she became the first-ever woman editor-in-chief of the English service of the private media house, Equinoxe TV and Radio, where she had worked as a reporter for many years. Her focus has been politics, human rights, press freedom, conflict and post-conflict reconstruction, and gender issues. In September 2018, Mimi established her own news platform, Mimi Mefo Info. The objective was to provide fellow Cameroonians and readers worldwide with up-to-date and objective information about the escalating violence and unrest in Cameroon’s English-speaking regions. Over the last year, Mimi Mefo Info, through its website, Facebook, and Twitter platforms, has been the main source of news for millions, as the crackdown on the media has intensified in Cameroon, making it harder for many to report on the ongoing violence. As a result of her relentless reporting, Mimi has been the target of online harassment, cyberattacks, and physical surveillance. She was arrested and imprisoned for reporting that the Cameroon military was responsible for the killing of Wesco Trumann, an American missionary who was shot and killed in the North West region of Cameroon. Following four days of unprecedented local and international pressure, she was released and the charges against her were later dropped. Mimi has won several awards: the 2019 Freedom of Expression Award by the Index on Censorship in the Journalism Category London UK, Female Journalist of the Year 2018, and Best Female TV Presenter 2018/2019. Image: Privat

Mimi Mefo Takambou

Mimi's interests are politics, conflicts, post-conflict, gender issues, human rights and press freedom.

Mimi is a multi-media journalist, presenter, radio host, and online author for DW's currents news stories and opinion pieces.

Skip next section Featured stories by Mimi Mefo Takambou

Featured stories by Mimi Mefo Takambou

Students sing and dance after receiving their certificates during their graduation party

Congo: Graduates grapple with jobless crisis

Congo's educated youth are battling high unemployment and a congested labor market, prompting calls for an intervention.
PoliticsNovember 6, 2023
A group of people is escorted by police officers after clashes at an Eritrea event in Stuttgart, Germany

Is Eritrea stoking conflicts between its migrants abroad?

Is the Eritrean regime inciting conflict between Eritrean migrants and their host nations?
SocietySeptember 18, 2023
Bola Tinubu

Nigeria: President Tinubu's 100 days of crises

President Tinubu has had crises in Nigeria and beyond on his plate over the past 100 days in office
PoliticsSeptember 6, 2023
Skip next section Stories by Mimi Mefo Takambou

Stories by Mimi Mefo Takambou

Highway entrance to Nigeria's Jos City in Plateau State

Nigeria: Farmer-herder conflict exposes government inaction

Nigeria: Farmer-herder conflict exposes government inaction

As over 160 people die in the escalating farmer-herder conflict in Nigeria's Plateau State, many wonder who's to blame.
PoliticsDecember 29, 2023
Symbolbild I Gewalt gegen Frauen in Afrika

Concerns over growing femicide in Africa

Concerns over growing femicide in Africa

Concerns over systematic killing of women by their partners
SocietyDecember 13, 202320:00 min
Nigeria Filmindustrie Nollywood

The 77 Percent — Dwindling Fortunes of Nollywood Actors

The 77 Percent — Dwindling Fortunes of Nollywood Actors

Dwindling Fortunes of Nollywood Actors
SocietyDecember 1, 202320:00 min
Julius Malema giving a speech with a raised fist

South Africa's Julius Malema holds Kenya's Ruto to account

South Africa's Julius Malema holds Kenya's Ruto to account

South Africa's firebrand politician, Julius Malema, gave a dynamic speech at the launch of the Pan-African Institute, in which he criticized Kenya's President William Ruto. Malema received enthusiastic cheers from the audience. But did he cross a line and break the African etiquette that a guest does not speak ill of their host?
PoliticsNovember 17, 202303:34 min
external

Why canceling YouTube's MrBeast after building 100 wells in Africa is not smart

Why canceling YouTube's MrBeast after building 100 wells in Africa is not smart

YouTube's blockbuster creator MrBeast has released a video in which he claims he built 100 wells across Africa. While such a philanthropic endeavor might seem commendable, it unexpectedly ignited a storm of backlash from Kenyan activists and journalists. What are the unintended effects of the YouTuber's actions?
PoliticsNovember 14, 202303:16 min
Smoke plumes billow from a fire in southern Khartoum amidst ongoing fighting

Sudan's humanitarian crisis reaches breaking point

Sudan's humanitarian crisis reaches breaking point

Sudan's humanitarian crisis reaches breaking point as aid agencies plead for intervention
ConflictsNovember 10, 2023
Show more stories
Go to homepage