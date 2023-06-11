Mimi Mefo Takambou

Mimi Mefo is an award-winning Cameroonian multi-media journalist currently working with Deutsche Welle (DW), Germany’s International Public Broadcaster. Mimi Mefo completed Five months as English PEN’s writer-in-residence in 2019. Born in Cameroon, on the West African Coast, Mimi Mefo has been working as a print and broadcast journalist in her country for eight years. In April 2018, she became the first-ever woman editor-in-chief of the English service of the private media house, Equinoxe TV and Radio, where she had worked as a reporter for many years. Her focus has been politics, human rights, press freedom, conflict and post-conflict reconstruction, and gender issues. In September 2018, Mimi established her own news platform, Mimi Mefo Info. The objective was to provide fellow Cameroonians and readers worldwide with up-to-date and objective information about the escalating violence and unrest in Cameroon’s English-speaking regions. Over the last year, Mimi Mefo Info, through its website, Facebook, and Twitter platforms, has been the main source of news for millions, as the crackdown on the media has intensified in Cameroon, making it harder for many to report on the ongoing violence. As a result of her relentless reporting, Mimi has been the target of online harassment, cyberattacks, and physical surveillance. She was arrested and imprisoned for reporting that the Cameroon military was responsible for the killing of Wesco Trumann, an American missionary who was shot and killed in the North West region of Cameroon. Following four days of unprecedented local and international pressure, she was released and the charges against her were later dropped. Mimi has won several awards: the 2019 Freedom of Expression Award by the Index on Censorship in the Journalism Category London UK, Female Journalist of the Year 2018, and Best Female TV Presenter 2018/2019. Image: Privat