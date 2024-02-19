  1. Skip to content
Elmas Topcu, sitting next to a bookcase full of books
Image: Elmas Topcu/DW

Elmas Topcu

Editor and reporter with a focus on Turkey, German-Turkish relations and political and religious groups linked to Turkey.

Erdogan, AKP, SETA, DITIB, Gray Wolves, PKK, freedom of the press, censorship... Elmas Topcu explains Turkey-related stories to a global audience.

Will there only be halal celebrations in Turkey in the future? Why and how do refugees from Turkey come to Germany? Which parties do voters of Turkish and Kurdish origin support in German elections? Are German Turks afraid of the AfD? And how high is inflation in Turkey really?

Elmas Topcu has been reporting on these and many topics for years, explaining Turkey to the world. At the same time, she brings German and European stories to an audience within Turkey. 

Featured stories by Elmas Topcu

A doctor draws marks on a woman's face in preparation for surgery

Turkey's cheap cosmetic surgery draws medical tourists

Ever more foreigners are visiting Turkey for nose jobs, hair transplants and similar procedures, but are there risks?
HealthFebruary 19, 2024
Recep Tayyip Erdogan, photographed from behind, standing at a podium on stage in front of a large hall full of people.

Turkey: Internet censorship before local elections

Local elections will be held in Turkey on March 31. In the run-up, Internet censorship has been tightened still further.
PoliticsJanuary 23, 2024
Silhouette of the Hagia Sophia Grand Mosque during sunset in Istanbul

Turkey seeks to crack down on organized crime

Turkey has become a haven for international criminal gangs, according to experts. But for how much longer?
PoliticsDecember 22, 2023
Stories by Elmas Topcu

Erdogan supporters holding up an Erdogan photo and brandishing Turkish national flags

Germany: 'DAVA' party woos voters with Turkish roots

Germany: 'DAVA' party woos voters with Turkish roots

Fighting Islamophobia and strengthening "traditional values" are core issues in DAVA's election program.
PoliticsFebruary 7, 2024
A TOGG EV plant near Bursa, Turkey

As economy tanks, Turkish companies eye Egypt

As economy tanks, Turkish companies eye Egypt

Rampant inflation and economic uncertainty have pushed many companies in Turkey to relocate to Egypt.
BusinessDecember 2, 2023
A poster of Mustafa Kemal Ataturk in Istanbul

Turkey at 100: What will become of Ataturk's legacy?

Turkey at 100: What will become of Ataturk's legacy?

The Turkish republic was meant to be modern, secular and peaceful. Today, many fear this vision is threatened.
PoliticsOctober 29, 2023
Four youths in front of a fence and accomodation facility for refugees

Germany sees surge in Turkish asylum seekers

Germany sees surge in Turkish asylum seekers

With little hope for the future, educated Turkish citizens who oppose the government are heading to Germany.
SocietyAugust 14, 2023
Two men expose their stomachs in a gym. On the right is blurred-out text from an Instagram post

German soccer star Özil's tattoo: Who are the Gray Wolves?

German soccer star Özil's tattoo: Who are the Gray Wolves?

Ex-Germany midfielder Mesut Özil has caused a stir with a Gray Wolves tattoo. Who are the Turkish right-wing extremists?
PoliticsJuly 27, 2023
Erdogan on stage, speaking into a microphone, viewed from the crowd past several blurred, raised, waving hands

Turkey: Erdogan keeps up tough talk after election victory

Turkey: Erdogan keeps up tough talk after election victory

Even after election victory, Turkey's President Erdogan is still in campaign mode. Will he keep his hard-line course?
PoliticsMay 30, 2023
