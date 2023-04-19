Baerbock was in China last week for a three-day trip, where held talks with her counterpart Qin Gang, Chinese Vice President Han Zheng and Wang Yi, the country's top foreign policy officialImage: Suo Takekuma/Pool via REUTERS
Germany's Baerbock says parts of China trip 'shocking'
19 minutes ago
Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said Germany should continue close ties to China but "not be naive" and avoid repeating mistakes like its "change through trade" policy toward Russia.
German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock has described parts of her recent trip to China as "more than shocking." The minister did not elaborate on specifics, but the comment was made after she noted that China has become more repressive internally and aggressive externally.
Baerbock made the remarks addressing the Bundestag, Germany's lower house of parliament, on Wednesday.
She said China has been seen as a trade partner, competitor and a systemic rival to Germany, but her impression is now "that the systemic rivals aspect is increasing more and more."
She also stressed the need to avoid repeating past mistakes, like the policy of "change through trade," which Berlin previously hoped would achieve political transition in authoritarian regimes like Russia.
Germany 'should not be naive'
Baerbock also underlined the importance of China for Germany.
"We cannot get around China," she clarified, adding that the economic relations between the two countries are "good and important."
As part of the government's planned China strategy, Baerbock said Wednesday, "we must safeguard freedom and the rule of law in the long term" and "stand up for the international order with a clear stance."
What is at stake here is "the freedom, prosperity and security of all of us," the minister stressed.
Clear stance on Taiwan?
Baerbock was in China last week for a three-day trip, where she held talks with her counterpart Qin Gang, Chinese Vice President Han Zheng and Wang Yi, the country's top foreign policy official.