Germany's Economy Minister Robert Habeck announced plans to limit heating in public buildings come winter and turn some lights at night off to conserve on gas supplies.

The move comes as Russia has moved towards reducing and potentially cutting supplies to Germany in retaliation for German Chancellor Olaf Scholz's decision to cancel the Nord Stream 2 pipeline following Russia's invasion of Ukraine on February 24.

In an interview with German newspaper Süddeutsche Zeitung, Habeck said, "Public properties, with the exception of hospitals and other parts of the social system, of course, will only be heated to 19 degrees Celsius," or 66 degrees Fahrenheit.

Buildings, monuments and advertisements will also no longer be illuminated at night as well as part of the latest energy saving measures.

The initial round of measures will be in effect for six months.

What is behind the reduction in supplies and temperatures in Germany?

Russia has reduced supplies to the Nord Stream 1 pipeline, a precursor to the now dormant, unused Nord Stream 2 pipeline. Moscow has blamed the lower flows of gas on a turbine in need of repairs.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has argued this is a moot point and Canada has made the necessary repairs, but Russia continues with arguments along this track.

Europe's largest economy relies heavily on Russian gas for heating and industry. While efforts are being made to diversify the country's energy supplies, they come after Berlin turned off the country's nuclear power plants and moved away from coal, increasing dependence on Russia.

There is now considerable discussion in Germany about reversing course on nuclear power due to the possibility of gas shortages this winter. The coal plants are also being fired up again to alleviate some of the pressure, though this takes time.

What else is Germany doing to confront a potential gas crisis?

Berlin has mandated that the country's gas storage facilities be nearly filled headed into December.

The government has also launched a campaign of public service announcements aimed at convincing the public to do its part to save energy.

Additionally, the German government promoted a subsidized €9 ($9.25) monthly unlimited ticket scheme that is valid on most non-high speed train lines to boost public transportation and ween people away from fossil fuel consumption this summer.

In July, Berlin banned heating private pools with gas, though it is unclear how much energy that would save.

Habeck also said he enjoys shorter showers that save hot water.

"More energy savings are needed in the world of work, too," Habeck said.

ar/mm (AFP, dpa)