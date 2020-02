Germany: Several dead in shooting in Hanau

A shooting in the western German city of Hanau late Wednesday left several people dead and many injured, police sources confirmed. German newspaper Bild reported that at least eight people lost their lives, while five others were wounded.

The shooting took place at two shisha bars in different parts of the city, according to local media.

The perpetrators reportedly opened fire at the first shisha bar in Hanau's downtown, killing three people. They then drove to the neighborhood of Kesselstadt and opened fire at the second shisha bar, where five people died.

Authorities are currently looking for the suspects, who are said to have fled the scene.

Hanau is a city of 100,000 inhabitants in the state of Hessen, some 25 kilometers (15 miles) east of Frankfurt.

This is a developing story, more updates to come…

jcg/nm (dpa, AP)

