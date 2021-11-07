Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
The western city of Frankfurt on the Main River is the fifth-largest city in Germany, with around 700,000 inhabitants. It's one of the world's most important financial centers and a key industry and trade fair location.
The European Central Bank, the German Bundesbank, the Frankfurt Stock Exchange and a number of major banks are all based in Frankfurt. This page collates recent DW content on Frankfurt.
NATO-Russia relations at post-Cold War low - Assault on democracy: the murder of a British MP - Food for thought at the Frankfurt Book Fair - An apology to the Algerian auxiliaries abandoned by France - Hungary's opposition unites against Orban - How to Restore an ecosystem near you - A seasonal peek into an Italian wardrobe - Scottish climate politics as Glasgow prepares to host COP26