Climate protest halts Frankfurt flights

Nature and EnvironmentGermanyClimate protest halts Frankfurt flightsTo view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 videoNature and EnvironmentGermanyGiulia Saudelli07/25/2024July 25, 2024Germany's busiest airport has resumed operations after hundreds of flights were suspended because of a climate protest. Activists broke through a fence at Frankfurt airport and glued themselves to the tarmac. Police detained eight people.https://p.dw.com/p/4ik0Y