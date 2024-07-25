  1. Skip to content
Climate protest halts Frankfurt flights

Giulia Saudelli
July 25, 2024

Germany's busiest airport has resumed operations after hundreds of flights were suspended because of a climate protest. Activists broke through a fence at Frankfurt airport and glued themselves to the tarmac. Police detained eight people.

https://p.dw.com/p/4ik0Y
