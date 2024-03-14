Germany eyes Filipino nurses to ease labor shortage

Germany and the Philippines want to expand cooperation in the skilled labor market. Will Germany follow the United Kingdom and import more Filipino nurses into its healthcare system?

An expanded and more concrete migration and mobility partnership between the Philippines and Germany was one of the main talking points between German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr when the two leaders met in Berlin on Tuesday.

"The Philippines has a treasure of well-skilled workers," Scholz said in a joint press conference. "This is also relevant for our health sector."

Scholz said that labor cooperation with the Southeast Asian nation is an important area for Germany, adding that he wants to make progress here in "a very concrete fashion."

The German chancellor said that a "very comprehensive further development" of cooperation in the skilled sector was planned.

"We also plan to put this into concrete texts that we can agree on," Scholz added.

Marcos recognized the growing workforce of Filipino healthcare workers in Germany, adding that the two countries were finalizing talks on deploying more Filipino skilled workers beyond the health sector.

Germany and the Philippines also want to work more closely together on thedevelopment of raw materials and climate action Image: Sebastian Gollnow/dpa

Correcting Germany's labor shortage

The Philippines is an important source of skilled workers for Germany, and remittances from Filipinos living abroad is a crucial source of economic boost in the Philippines.

The Philippines' central bank reported that in 2023, over €573,000 of remittances came from Germany alone.

There are currently around 6,000 Filipino nurses in Germany — roughly 2,000 of whom migrated through a government-to-government program that prepares and deploys Filipino nurses to German healthcare facilities.

Between 2030 and 2040, the shortage is expected to be a bigger issue as Germany's aging population needs health care, according to Wido Geis-Thöne, senior economist at the German Economic Institute.

While Germany is also tapping other countries to fill in the labor shortage across different industries, Geis-Thöne said that immigrants from the Philippines are mostly from the crucial health sector.

How does the medical 'brain drain' affect the Philippines?

The Philippines is the worlds' top supplier of nurses, with a talent pool of 620,000 licensed nurses who are active in the workforce, some 51% of whom work abroad, according to the Philippine health ministry.

German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock, in a previous visit to the Philippines, maintained that the bilateral cooperation would not lead to the loss of talent in the country.

Thousands of skilled workers from the Philippines work in Germany, especially in the nursing sector Image: Marcel van Hoorn/ANP/IMAGO IMAGES

Despite the sizable number of healthcare workers in the Philippines, the country struggles with understaffing, which, in 2022, was pegged at 106,000 vacancies for nurses across public and private facilities and hospitals, according to figures from the Department of Health.

The health ministry said that there should be one nurse for every 12 patients, but the healthcare workers' groups said that this is far from the reality on the ground.

In many cases, there is be one nurse for every 20 — or sometimes even 40 — patients.

Why are so many Filipino nurses moving abroad?

Germany is just one of the many countries seeking qualified medical workers from abroad to offset its labor shortage.

The United Kingdom's National Health Service (NHS) employs around 40,000 Filipino nurses. Thousands more migrated to the United States, Australia, Canada and other countries where healthcare workers receive better wages and working conditions than in the Philippines?

Eleanor Nolasco, president of Filipino Nurses United, said that nurses working in national hospitals and agencies in the Philippines earn only 36,000 Philippine pesos (€595, $650) — a fraction of the monthly salary offered abroad.

The pay in the private sector is even lower, Nolasco pointed out, as many nurses receive the minimum wage of around 15,000 pesos.

Nurses also complain of being overworked, clocking in longer hours and tending to unsafe numbers of patients at a time, Alliance of Health Workers president Robert Mendoza told DW

Both groups said a demoralized workforce brought by low wages as well as a lack of job security and career advancement remain the main reasons why Filipino nurses choose to leave home.

