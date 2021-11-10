Visit the new DW website

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.

Go to the new dw.com

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

Australia

Australia is an Oceanian country made up of the mainland continent, the island of Tasmania and several smaller islands. Its currency is the Australian dollar, its capital Canberra, its most populous city is Sydney.

It has an estimated population of around 23 million people, who live mainly in coastal cities. Australia is a constitutional monarchy and uses a parliamentary system of government. Before British settlement in the late 18th century, the country was inhabited by indigenous Australians. This is a collection of DW's latest content on the country.

Leistenkrokodil, Leisten-Krokodil (Crocodylus porosus), Portraet im Wasser mit aufgesperrtem Maul , Australien, Queensland | saltwater crocodile, estuarine crocodile (Crocodylus porosus), portrait in water with mouth open, Australia, Queensland

Australian man fights off crocodile with pocketknife 10.11.2021

A 60-year-old fisherman found himself fighting for his life after a crocodile pulled him into a river. Authorities said the man was "lucky to be alive." He even drove himself to the nearest hospital afterward.

Australia's captain Aaron Finch dives to make his ground as the ball passes the stumps during the 2019 Cricket World Cup group stage match between Australia and Pakistan at The County Ground in Taunton, southwest England, on June 12, 2019. (Photo by Saeed KHAN / AFP) / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE (Photo credit should read SAEED KHAN/AFP/Getty Images)

Cricket: Australia to tour Pakistan after 24-year absence 08.11.2021

Australia's cricket team will play in Karachi, Lahore and Rawalpindi next March on its first Pakistan tour since 1998, Pakistani officials have said.
Chairs and tables line up in front of a cafe during preparations for the reopening of restaurants as part of an easing of the country's lockdown restrictions amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Vienna, Austria May 18, 2021. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

Coronavirus digest: Austria to apply tough restrictions on unvaccinated 06.11.2021

Starting Monday, Austria will ban unvaccinated patrons from entering cafes, restaurants and large events. Meanwhile, Australia has met its 80% vaccination target. DW has the latest.
Afghanistan cricket team players board a bus from a local hotel to Islamabad Airport in full proof security. Afghanistan team coach Raees Ahmadzai said that soon after reaching Peshawar, the team was shifted to a local hotel where after a night stay, the team will leave for Islamabad in the morning and at 02:00, it will take a flight to Karachi to proceed to Qatar at 5:30 pm in the afternoon. He said after Qatar, the team will visit Dhaka, Bangladesh to play five One-Day Internationals (ODIs) and one 4-Day against Bangladesh U19 team. It is worth mentioning here that the same Afghanistan team also played at series involving Pakistan, Afghanistan and China in Beijing in January this year. (Photo by Hussain Ali/Pacific Press)

Cricket Australia postpones Afghanistan test match 05.11.2021

The board has maintained the Taliban must allow women to play the sport in order for the match against the men's team to go ahead.

In this image made from a video released by Western Australia Police, a police officer carries rescued girl Cleo Smith in Carnarvon, Australia Wednesday, Nov. 3, 2021. Police smashed their way into a suburban house on Wednesday and rescued the girl whose disappearance from her family's camping tent on Australia's remote west coast more than two weeks ago both horrified and captivated the nation. (Western Australia Police via AP)

Australia police charge man in Cleo Smith abduction 04.11.2021

A day earlier, police announced that the 4-year-old girl Cleo had been found "alive and well," prompting nationwide relief.

Bildnummer: 50767533 Datum: 02.10.2003 Copyright: imago/imagebroker/Handl Touristin bereitet am Waterfall Valley Hut im Cradle Mountain Nationalpark das Essen vor, Landschaft , Personen; 2003, Tasmanien, Hütte, Hütten, Holzhütte, Holzhütten, Touristen, Backpacker, Tourist, Steg, Stege, Busch, Büsche, Rast, rasten, Verpflegung, verpflegen, Kochen, Versorgung, kocht, Ausflugsziel; , quer, Kbdig, Totale, Australien, , Reisen, Ozeanien

Australia: High Court rules 'backpacker tax' unfair 03.11.2021

A British woman has won her case after she paid significantly higher taxes than Australian locals while employed as a waitress on a working holiday visa.
--FILE--Steaks imported from Australia are for sale at the first Guangzhou store of O2O fresh produce retailer Hemaxiansheng, also known as Hema Fresh Store, of Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba Group in Guangzhou city, south China's Guangdong province, 28 April 2018. Consumers stand to benefit from more imported goods during this year's Nov. 11 shopping gala as merchants across the globe try to ride the import boom fueled by the China International Import Expo. At least 500 additional new foreign products will be available to Chinese bargain hunters who are preparing for the upcoming discount extravaganza, according to Tmall Global, the dedicated cross-border e-commerce arm of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The company aims to develop around 30 small and medium-sized overseas brands through content marketing endeavors and help them achieve $10 million daily sales during the 24-hour shopping festival, said Liu Peng, Tmall Global's general manager overseeing imports and exports.

Australia, New Zealand ratify RCEP, world's largest trade deal 03.11.2021

The two countries will join ASEAN nations, along with China, South Korea, and Japan. The pact will cover 30% of the world's population and 53% of last year's exports.
An undated handout photo received on October 21, 2021 from the Western Australian Police Force shows four-year-old Cleo Smith, who disappeared from her family's tent in Western Australia during the early hours of October 16, sparking an extensive air, sea and ground search. - A four-year-old Australian girl was found alive and well, police said November 2, 2021, more than two weeks after she had gone missing during a family camping trip. Cleo Smith was found in a locked house in the coastal town of Carnarvon, not far from where she was last seen, early Wednesday morning, Western Australia police said in a statement posted to Facebook. It's my privilege to announce that in the early hours of this morning, the Western Australia Police Force rescued Cleo Smith, Deputy Commissioner Col Blanch said in the statement. (Photo by Handout / WESTERN AUSTRALIAN POLICE FORCE / AFP) / ----EDITORS NOTE ----RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE MANDATORY CREDIT AFP PHOTO / WESTERN AUSTRALIAN POLICE FORCE NO MARKETING NO ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS - DISTRIBUTED AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS

Australia: 4-year-old girl rescued after 2 weeks missing 03.11.2021

Cleo Smith was found "alive and well" two weeks after disappearing from her family's tent during a camping trip on Australia's remote west coast.
Dokumentarkurzfilm Dreyfus Drei

'Dreyfus Drei': Film uncovers a lost German-Jewish past 01.11.2021

Australian artist Ella Dreyfus goes on a cinematic search for traces of her German-Jewish identity that were left behind when her father fled the Nazis as a child.
Jens Spahn (CDU), Bundesminister für Gesundheit, nimmt an einer Pressekonferenz zu Grippeimpfung und Corona teil.

Coronavirus digest: German health chief pushes for reopening of vaccine centers 01.11.2021

German Health Minister Jens Spahn has urged states to reopen vaccination centers as pressure grows to administer booster shots. Meanwhile, the world has passed five milion COVID deaths. DW has the latest.
A woman, right, is embraced by a loved-one after arriving on a flight from Los Angeles at Sydney Airport as Australia open its borders for the first time in 19 months in Sydney, Monday, Nov. 1, 2021. International travel will be initially restricted to Sydney's airport because New South Wales has the highest vaccination rate of any state. (AP Photo/Rick Rycroft)

Australia reopens its borders for the first time since pandemic began 01.11.2021

Australia reopened its borders Monday, permitting citizens to return and exit the country. Foreign workers in Australia remain unable to do so though.
A police van sits parked near Julian Assange supporters gathered outside the High Court in London, Thursday, Oct. 28, 2021. The U.S. government is this week asking Britain's High Court to overturn a judge's decision that WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange should not be sent to the United States to face espionage charges. A lower court judge refused extradition in January on health grounds, saying Assange was likely to kill himself if held under harsh U.S. prison conditions. (AP Photo/David Cliff)

Julian Assange could serve sentence in Australia if convicted, US says 28.10.2021

The WikiLeaks founder is currently fighting an appeal by Washington to extradite him back to the US. Assange's legal team has rejected US assurances that he won't be sent to a "Supermax" prison.
In this photograph taken at sea on July 4, 2017, French president Emmanuel Macron (C) looks through the periscope of submarine Le Terrible during a visit to the vessel. / AFP PHOTO / POOL / Fred TANNEAU (Photo credit should read FRED TANNEAU/AFP via Getty Images)

France-Australia submarine row: Leaders hold first talks 28.10.2021

French President Macron has told his Australian counterpart Scott Morrison it is up to Canberra to repair the broken relationship between the two countries.
SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA - APRIL 18: Josh Cavallo of United kicks during the A-League match between Sydney FC and Adelaide United at Leichhardt Oval, on April 18, 2021, in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Cameron Spencer/Getty Images)

Australian professional footballer Josh Cavallo comes out as gay 27.10.2021

Josh Cavallo said he wants to show other people who are "struggling and are scared" that it is okay to be gay in football.

(FILES) In this file photo taken on May 13, 2021, Aiden Arthurs receives the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 Vaccine from Pharmacist Andrew Mac (R) in Bloomfield Hills, Michigan. - A high level medical panel of US government advisors was meeting on October 26, 2021, to decide whether to authorize the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine in five-to-11-year-olds, likely paving the way for younger children to get their shots within weeks. If, as expected, the independent experts convened by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) vote in favor, it will set in motion actions leading to 28 million more Americans becoming eligible for immunization. (Photo by JEFF KOWALSKY / AFP)

Coronavirus digest: FDA panel recommends BioNTech-Pfizer vaccine for children 27.10.2021

The US is on the way to becoming one of the first countries to authorize vaccines for pre-teens. Australia has said it will lift a ban on travel for vaccinated citizens. Follow DW for the latest.
Ambrose Hayes (in yellow), a 15-year-old climate change activist, takes part in an event as part of the Fund Our Future Not Gas climate rally in Sydney, Australia, September 25, 2020. REUTERS/Jill Gralow

Australia sets net zero emissions target for 2050, but no legislation 26.10.2021

Prime Minister Scott Morrison has said the country will reduce emissions 35% below 2005 levels by 2030, but critics point out a lack of concrete plans.
Show more articles