Australia is an Oceanian country made up of the mainland continent, the island of Tasmania and several smaller islands. Its currency is the Australian dollar, its capital Canberra, its most populous city is Sydney.

It has an estimated population of around 23 million people, who live mainly in coastal cities. Australia is a constitutional monarchy and uses a parliamentary system of government. Before British settlement in the late 18th century, the country was inhabited by indigenous Australians.