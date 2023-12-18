Record floods cut off Australia tourist towns
A tropical cyclone and heavy rains have washed out northeast Australia, turning the city of Cairns into an island. Hundreds of people had to be evacuated from the region, leaving authorities to wrangle loose crocodiles.
Largest floods in more than 40 years
Days of intense rainfall and flooding in the wake of Tropical Cyclone Jasper is keeping northeastern Australia on alert. Tropical storms aren't unusual at this time of year in the region, but this year's deluge has broken records. According to experts, the floods have exceeded the previous record set in 1977 by almost 40%.
Major evacuation operation
On Monday night, the military and emergency teams evacuated more than 300 people from extensively flooded areas in the Queensland region. The tourist hub of Cairns, with a population of 150,000, has been almost completely surrounded by the floods. "Cairns is now an island in Far North Queensland," reported broadcaster ABC.
'We deployed literally every boat'
"We deployed literally every boat we could get our hands on in Cairns to evacuate those who couldn't safely evacuate themselves," Queensland Premier Steven Miles told reporters on Monday. "This level of rainfall is next level."
Crocs on the loose
The floods have overwhelmed some 400 kilometers (250 miles) of coastline. Several crocodiles were also washed into residential areas, such as here in the small town of Ingham.
Reptiles restrained
With the help of a lasso, this expert bravely tackled the danger and restrained the reptile for removal. In previous floods, even sharks found their way into residential areas.
No flights in or out
Flooding has shut down the airport in Cairns, with many aircraft partially submerged. The coastal city is the starting point for excursions to the Great Barrier Reef, which is popular with tourists. Authorities in Cairns are also worried the city could lose access to drinking water.
Severed streets
According to authorities, more than 1,000 liters (260 gallons) of rain per square meter fell in some parts of north Queensland, triggering landslides and washing out roads like here in Palmerston.
'Billion-dollar impact'
With more heavy rain expected Monday, Queensland Treasurer Cameron Dick said the disaster would have a "billion-dollar impact" on the state.