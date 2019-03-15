 Germany: Deutsche Bahn to simplify ticket refund process, eventually | News | DW | 16.03.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

News

Germany: Deutsche Bahn to simplify ticket refund process, eventually

Train passengers in Germany looking for compensation after a train delay face a cumbersome process with complicated forms and mailed original tickets. Deutsche Bahn wants to change that process — but it'll take a while.

Deutsche Bahn mobile website (Imago/Future Image)

Deutsche Bahn wants to establish a digital service to make it easier for its passengers to receive refunds for train delays.

A spokesman for Germany's state-owned train company told the DPA news agency that it wants customers to be able to apply for compensation digitally. What the digital platform will be and when it will be available is still unclear.

Under the current system, passengers receive a 25 percent refund if their train arrives an hour late and a 50 percent refund if their train arrives two hours late. However, they can only receive the compensation after completing a form and either handing it in at a travel center or mailing it to the Passenger Rights Service Center in Frankfurt.

Read more: Why Germans love to complain about trains

"It is understandable that the current compensation process is no longer perceived as up-to-date by our customers and they want simple solutions," the spokesman told DPA. "However, the digitalization of passenger rights is both functionally and technically complex and therefore requires some time."

  • People at a train station (picture-alliance/dpa)

    10 things Germans generally know about trains

    Did you get that?

    There's a loudspeaker announcement while you're waiting for a train, but you barely distinguish a single word? The acoustics of any train station are generally bad, so instead of worrying too much about what you've missed, here's a German idiom for the unexceptional occasion: "Ich verstehe nur Bahnhof" — literally, "I only understand train station" — which means you didn't understand a thing.

  • Red Regionalbahn and ICE train (picture-alliance/dpa/J. Woitas)

    10 things Germans generally know about trains

    Recognize different types of trains

    Most preschool children know this: The Intercity-Express (ICE) trains are the high-speed stars of the German state railway, Deutsche Bahn. They reach up to 300 kph (186 mph). The Intercity (IC) trains are also white and red, but not quite as modern and fast, traveling at a maximum speed of 200 kph. If you're heading to a smaller town, the (often red) Regionalbahn (RB) is what you're looking for.

  • Sign for a delayed train (picture-alliance/dpa/F. Tschauner)

    10 things Germans generally know about trains

    Not all trains are on time

    Despite the stereotypes about German efficiency, train punctuality has been declining, and complaining about how they're late all the time is a small talk topic that unites travelers throughout the country. DB claims that nearly 75 percent of its high-speed trains reached their destination within five minutes of their planned schedule in 2018.

  • People buying train tickets at vending machines (Deutsche Bahn AG/P. Castagnola)

    10 things Germans generally know about trains

    You can't travel for free

    A basic principle: Buy your ticket before boarding a train. However, if ever the ticket vending machine is out of order at your station of departure or you don't manage to obtain a ticket before getting on the train, on ICE or Intercity trains you can buy your ticket from the conductor once you're on board. On a RB, you'll be fined for fare evasion, aka "schwarzfahren" (literally: black riding).

  • people waiting on a platform as a red train arrives (picture-alliance/dpa/J. Kalaene)

    10 things Germans generally know about trains

    Travel with a group to save money

    Groups of up to five people will find interesting deals for regional train tickets. In some cases, it's already cheaper for two people to buy one such ticket; each additional traveler on the same ticket further reduces the costs, which is why improvised groups of people heading to the same destination often find each other on the platform.

  • bikes on a train (DW/Elizabeth Grenier)

    10 things Germans generally know about trains

    Bikes are a challenge

    An increasing number of ICE trains have designated spaces for a limited number of bicycles. On other trains, from the Intercity to the regional ones, there are special wagons for bikes. You'll need an extra ticket to bring one along. Cycling is a popular activity in the summer, so expect a chaotic "first come, first served" struggle to squeeze yours in and out of a regional train on a weekend.

  • Reservation indicator in German train (Deutsche Bahn AG/O. Lang)

    10 things Germans generally know about trains

    Sorry, but that place is mine

    A train ticket doesn't come with an allocated seat. Reservations are available at an extra cost on long-distance trains — and they can be overbooked. Indicators usually reveal if a seat has been reserved, but even Germans find "ggf. reserviert" (which means: "it could be reserved") confusing. In any case, the passenger with a reservation is sure to let you know if you're sitting in their place.

  • Sign with carriage information for trains (DW/Elizabeth Grenier)

    10 things Germans generally know about trains

    Wait at the right spot

    While tourists wildly run around looking for the wagon with their reservation once their ICE train comes in, seasoned German travelers are already standing next to the right door. They know there's a useful information system that associates a letter on the platform to the position where each carriage will stand.

  • Quiet zone in an ICE (picture alliance/dpa/N. Schmidt)

    10 things Germans generally know about trains

    You don't need to be loud elsewhere either

    There are different options when you make a reservation: Do you prefer an aisle seat, at a table or in a smaller compartment? Some areas are conceived for people who prefer it quiet. Avoid making phone calls in the "Ruhebereich," or quiet zone. And even in other areas, no one really wants to listen to you talk loudly on your phone.

  • Family compartment in ICE (Deutsche Bahn AG/O. Oliver Lang)

    10 things Germans generally know about trains

    Get a special compartment for your children

    Parents traveling with their children will find it easier to avoid the quiet zone altogether. On ICE trains, special family compartments are an interesting option — but they need to be booked ahead. Traveling without a reservation? Head to the "Family Zone." Children aged 5 and under travel for free, while those under 15 don't have to pay either, as long as they're accompanied by a paying adult.

    Author: Elizabeth Grenier


Incentive to be on time?

For years, consumer advocates have been calling for customers to be able to apply for compensation online.

German Transport Minister Andreas Scheuer has advocated for automatic refunds for passengers of both trains and planes when their travel is delayed or canceled. 

"We need to strengthen passenger rights — not only in rail transport but also air transport. That would be an incentive for more punctuality," Scheuer told RND, a Hanover-based media network, adding that he was discussing automatic compensation with Germany's Justice Ministry.

"We want the travelers to be satisfied. And if something goes wrong because a train is canceled or there are delays, compensation must be paid without bureaucracy."

One in every four long-distance trains arrived at its destination late in 2018, according to Deutsche Bahn. The train company paid out €53.6 million ($60.8 million) in refunds last year for delays in local and long-distance transport. That is partly because more people are applying for refunds — 2.7 million passengers completed compensation forms last year, 50 percent more than in 2017.

Watch video 01:07

Huawei to supply Deutsche Bahn tech

Each evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.

DW recommends

Germany's Deutsche Bahn short of hundreds of train drivers

National rail operator Deutsche Bahn has been targeted for its service delays, high and inflexible ticket costs, and a lack of investment. Now it is having trouble finding drivers for its trains. (23.02.2019)  

Deutsche Bahn pumps billions into Germany-wide rail upgrade

Germany’s rail network will get a facelift this year, with some 1,500 kilometers (930 miles) of track to be upgraded. The project aims to tackle punctuality issues, but there could be more delays as construction begins. (20.02.2019)  

Why Germans love to complain about trains

The rail system in Germany isn't perfect, but it definitely connects people throughout the country — not only geographically, but also as a topic of conversation familiar enough for everyone to join in on. (20.02.2019)  

German train passengers get €53 million for delays

If punctuality is a German virtue, Deutsche Bahn seems to be showing a lack of character. In 2018, one in four trains run by Germany's state-owned rail operator was late. And it is costing the company dearly. (18.02.2019)  

10 things Germans generally know about trains

Tickets, reservations and train types: Here are 10 basic facts and insider tips about Deutsche Bahn trains, Germany's state railway. (20.02.2019)  

WWW links

Daily Bulletin registration form  

Audios and videos on the topic

Huawei to supply Deutsche Bahn tech  

Related content

Huawei to supply Deutsche Bahn tech 15.03.2019

The Chinese telecoms giant has signed a contract to help the German state rail firm to go digital. The US has warned Germany against allowing Huawei too much access to its technology.

Deutschland Lokführer

Germany's Deutsche Bahn short of hundreds of train drivers 23.02.2019

National rail operator Deutsche Bahn has been targeted for its service delays, high and inflexible ticket costs, and a lack of investment. Now it is having trouble finding drivers for its trains.

Deutschland Unwetter l Sturmtief Eberhard in Düsseldorf

Deadly storm 'Eberhard' sparks travel chaos in Germany 11.03.2019

High winds and rain battered parts of Germany over the weekend, causing widespread damage and halting long-distance and regional trains. At least one person was killed when a tree fell on a car.

Advertisement

News Bulletin

Top stories in 90 seconds

DW News presents the most important news — in brief, quickly and up-to-date.  