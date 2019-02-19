Why Germans love to complain about trains

Even though my small hometown in Canada had a magnificent train station, passenger service sadly ceased as a result of the country's rail cutbacks in 1990. So nostalgia probably explains why I tend to fall in love with any country that allows people to reach its smallest village by rail.

I've spent nights in trains filled with sweaty and drunk passengers. I've been stuck for hours in the middle of nowhere on trains so rundown that mice felt at home running around my feet.

By contrast, German trains are generally decent and effective. I feel an high-speed ICE train beats long stretches of Autobahn anytime, and I have fond memories of a year of commuting with the regional train service.

Germany united by rail

Still, if there's one small-talk topic that unites everyone in the country, it's complaining about the Deutsche Bahn, the country's main railway company. The high cost of tickets, unexpected strikes, construction sites causing trains to be rerouted, and the fact that trains are not always on time are annoyances that anyone can relate.

These recurring delays do not reflect the stereotypical idea of German punctuality, as cartoonist Miguel Fernandez points out in one of his comics, part of DW's Euromaxx series So German.

From bread culture to extreme punctuality: 5 comics that sum up German culture German punctuality: a myth? Punctuality is a virtue in Germany. But the compulsion to always be on time can also be nerve-wracking. As the popular saying goes: "German punctuality is five minutes ahead of time." Funnily enough, neither German airlines nor railways are among the world's top 10 most punctual. Placing value on something and actually living up to it are two very different things.

From bread culture to extreme punctuality: 5 comics that sum up German culture German bread culture In Germany, there are more than 3,200 types of bread — not to mention innumerable rolls. In 2014, German bread culture was even included in UNESCO's list of intangible cultural assets. If keeping track of them and choosing one at a bakery is too complicated, pointing and saying "that one there," or "no, that one next to it," will usually do the trick.

From bread culture to extreme punctuality: 5 comics that sum up German culture 'You've been in Germany for too long' Even before David Hasselhoff's legendary performance of “Looking for Freedom” on the Berlin Wall during new year’s eve in 1989, "The Hoff" was a star in Germany. While he saw success in the US as an actor in series such as Knight Rider and Baywatch, in Germany he was also taken seriously as a singer. Several of his albums went gold and platinum in the country — much to the amusement of Americans.

From bread culture to extreme punctuality: 5 comics that sum up German culture My car! The German love of cars seems to know no limits. A 2017 survey came to the conclusion that every tenth German considers having a car more important than having a partner. But in these tough times of diesel scandals and air pollution, this love is being put to the test. Alas, a happy ending is not yet in sight.

From bread culture to extreme punctuality: 5 comics that sum up German culture Neighbors in conflict In this comic, one man says, ‘You are the nicest German I’ve ever met.” The other responds: “I’m Austrian.” Austria and Germany are so close to one another, yet so far away. Germans tend to be viewed as condescending to their neighbors, and Austrians return this condescension with words that are less than kind. Author: Julia Hitz (sh)



The problems aren't just something people are imagining. Germany's railway system urgently needs modernization but is underfunded. While Switzerland invested €362 ($410) per capita in 2017 in its rail system, Germany spent only €69 per inhabitant. Even without aspiring to reach Swiss standards, Germany is also behind Austria (€187), Sweden (€183) and the UK (€165), according to non-profit lobby group Allianz pro Schiene, which pushes for more train transport.

If you travel regularly by rail, you're bound to experience a few noteworthy situations of your own, from stressful delays to annoying seat neighbors.

Remember that time you were caught without a seat in an overloaded weekend train that constantly halted in the middle of nowhere without any explanation, the air conditioner wasn't working and it was the hottest day of the year, and another passenger felt it was the right moment to eat an onion, tuna fish and boiled egg sandwich right next to you while a group of drunk hooligans were getting ready for their football game with more alcohol, their unique sense of humor only partly covering up that spoiled child's constant screaming? You were so stressed about still possibly catching your connecting train that you forgot your laptop on board...

Of course we all remember. Of course we tell that story whenever the topic of traveling by train comes up.

If that kind of adventure hasn't happened to you yet, but you're in the mood for hours of conversation on a long train ride, just try saying that you think the German train system is one of the best in the world. It'll get everybody talking.