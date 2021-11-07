Visit the new DW website

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.

Go to the new dw.com

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

Deutsche Bahn

German rail operator Deutsche Bahn has launched the biggest rail network and service revamp in two decades, with tens of billions of euros now being spent on overhauling its operations.

The aim of the large-scale modernization program is to offer travelers more punctuality and be profitable amid fresh competition from a demonopolized bus service industry in Europe's power house. This page collates recent DW content on the topic.

Einsatzkräfte stehen vor der Gaststätte, in dem die Bahnreisenden kurzzeitig untergebracht worden sind. Bei einer Messerattacke im ICE Passau-Hamburg sind am Samstag drei Menschen schwer verletzt worden. Der mutmaßliche Täter, ein 27-jähriger Mann, sei festgenommen worden, teilte die bayerische Polizei nach einem Großeinsatz am Bahnhof Seubersdorf in der Oberpfalz mit.

Germany: Police rule out terrorism in Bavaria train attack 07.11.2021

The man who stabbed four people on a German train on Saturday is believed to have been suffering from delusions that people were "following him." Police have not found any link to terrorist motivation for the attack.
Ein ICE steht am Bahnhof. In dem ICE zwischen Regensburg und Nürnberg hat es am Samstag eine Messerattacke gegeben. Mehrere Menschen wurden verletzt, wie die Polizei mitteilte. +++ dpa-Bildfunk +++

Germany: Several injured in knife attack on train 06.11.2021

The attack took place on an Intercity Express (ICE) train between the southern German cities of Regensburg and Nuremberg. Police have reported several injuries.

Stuttgart, Deutschland - 9. Mai 2021: ICE 4 Zug der Deutsche Bahn DB auf der Neubaustrecke NBS Mannheim-Stuttgart in Deutschland.

Germany: Rail operator Deutsche Bahn to get multi-billion euro bailout 01.11.2021

Germany's rail operated racked up over €3 billion in loses during the coronavirus pandemic. Now it's set to get a bailout, with most of the emergency funds expected to go to rail infrastructure subsidiary DB-Netz.

ARCHIV - 13.11.2017, Nordrhein-Westfalen, Bonn: Ein Schild mit dem Logo der Deutschen Post und DHL steht an der Zentrale der Deutschen Post DHL Group. Die Deutsche Post sieht trotz der Corona-Krise keinen Bedarf für staatliche Finanzhilfen. Foto: Rainer Jensen/dpa +++ dpa-Bildfunk +++ | Verwendung weltweit

Germany's privatization of state assets: A role model for India? 22.10.2021

India is in the process of privatizing large state-owned companies and many people are wondering what advantages and disadvantages this will bring. A look at Germany reveals who the winners and losers could be.
11/10/2021 Die S-Bahn S21 verlässt den Bahnhof Bergedorf während der Premierenfahrt der digitalen, automatisch fahrenden S-Bahn Hamburg. Die Premierenfahrt fand im Rahmen der Eröffnung des ITS-Weltkongress für Mobilität und Logistik statt. +++ dpa-Bildfunk +++

Germany: Hamburg gets first fully automated tram 11.10.2021

Deutsche Bahn and Siemens have premiered a new, digitally automated train, hailing it as a "blueprint for digitalizing the rails in Germany, Europe and the world."
Zahlreiche Fahrgäste stehen am Berliner Hauptbahnhof am Bahnsteig, als ein ICE einfährt. +++ dpa-Bildfunk +++

Germany: Deutsche Bahn to hike rail fares in December 01.10.2021

The German rail company said an increase of 1.9% is meant to compensate for inflation. DB officials said rail travel still "remains inexpensive" despite the fare hike.
Zahlreiche Fahrgäste stehen am Berliner Hauptbahnhof am Bahnsteig, als ein ICE einfährt. +++ dpa-Bildfunk +++

Deutsche Bahn, train drivers union reach pay deal 16.09.2021

Germany's rail operator and a train drivers union have agreed on a new pay deal. The dispute had earlier seen three rounds of strikes.
Zahlreiche Fahrgäste stehen am Berliner Hauptbahnhof am Bahnsteig, als ein ICE einfährt. +++ dpa-Bildfunk +++

Deutsche Bahn: German rail strike comes to an end 07.09.2021

Though the strike is officially at an end, a complete restoration of the network will not come quickly. The latest action got underway for freight services on September 1 and for passenger operations the next day.
Ein rotes Signal leucht am Hauptbahnhof. Die Lokführergewerkschaft GDL bestreikt den Personenverkehr der Deutschen Bahn, was weitreichende Auswirkungen für die Reisenden hat.

Trade unions clash as German rail strike rolls on 04.09.2021

Germany's umbrella trade union has accused the GDL union, which is organizing the six-day walkout, of pitting workers against each other. Meanwhile, politicians are considering tighter strike rules.
Eine Hinweistafel weist am frühen Morgen im Frankfurter Hauptbahnhof auf Züge hin, die an diesem Tag nicht fahren. Die Lokführergewerkschaft GDL hat ihre Mitglieder zum Streik bei der Deutschen Bahn aufgerufen. Der Arbeitskampf wurde für fünf Tage angekündigt.

Deutsche Bahn loses second appeal against rail strike 03.09.2021

Germany's Deutsche Bahn rail company has failed a second time to put an end to ongoing industrial action that has crippled train services. Three-quarters of long-distance trains are out of action.
Ein Mann sitzt im Hauptbahnhof Berlin auf einer Bank und schläft. Ein bundesweiter Lokführer-Streik im Personenverkehr hat begonnen. Die Lokführergewerkschaft GDL hatte ihre Mitglieder zum Streik bei der Deutschen Bahn aufgerufen. Seit Donnerstag, 2.00 Uhr wird der Personenverkehr bestreikt. Der Arbeitskampf ist für fünf Tage angekündigt.

Deutsche Bahn loses injunction attempt against German rail strike 02.09.2021

A train drivers' strike has caused commuter headaches for many in Germany for the third time in recent weeks. Operator Deutsche Bahn had filed an injunction against the union action, but a court rejected it.
An empty station platform is pictured at the main station in Berlin, Germany, Wednesday, Aug. 11, 2021. A nationwide, two-day train strike has brought big parts of the German railway and commuter system to a standstill. Words on the information board read: 'GDL-Strike! No Railwayservice'. (AP Photo/Michael Sohn)

German rail strike threatens new bottlenecks for business 23.08.2021

German train drivers began their second two-day strike on Monday. The walkouts are the last thing rail operator Deutsche Bahn needs after a year of huge losses from the COVID-19 pandemic.
General view shows tracks and platforms at Berlin's main railway station during a nationwide rail workers' strike, in Berlin, Germany, August 23, 2021. REUTERS/Annegret Hilse

German rail strike: Union extends action to passenger trains 23.08.2021

A union representing train drivers at Deutsche Bahn called its members out for a new two-day strike. The dispute focuses on pay rates, pensions, and a "coronavirus bonus."
An empty station platform is pictured at the main station in Berlin, Germany, Wednesday, Aug. 11, 2021. A nationwide, two-day train strike has brought big parts of the German railway and commuter system to a standstill. Words on the information board read: 'GDL-Strike! No Railwayservice'. (AP Photo/Michael Sohn)

German rail strike: Union calls drivers out for second time 20.08.2021

Unions have accused Deutsche Bahn of stalling over a 3.2% pay increase. The state-owned railway operator lost billions during the COVID-19 pandemic and several rail tracks were damaged in the recent floods.
11.08.2021 *** Fahrgäste blicken am frühen Morgen auf die Abfahrtstafel am Stuttgarter Hauptbahnhof. Die Lokführergewerkschaft GDL hat ihre Mitglieder zum Streik bei der Deutschen Bahn aufgerufen.

German rail union warns of more possible action as strike bites 12.08.2021

A union representing German train drivers has warned of further strike action after a walkout that crippled passenger services.
An empty station platform is pictured at the main station in Berlin, Germany, Wednesday, Aug. 11, 2021. A nationwide, two-day train strike has brought big parts of the German railway and commuter system to a standstill. Words on the information board read: 'GDL-Strike! No Railwayservice'. (AP Photo/Michael Sohn)

Deutsche Bahn engineers' strike causes chaos across Germany 11.08.2021

A major strike by the engineers' union is disrupting freight and passenger service, stranding vacationers and commuters across the country. Engineers want more money, DB says it's tight on cash.
Show more articles