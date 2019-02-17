 German train passengers get €53 million for delays | News | DW | 18.02.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

News

German train passengers get €53 million for delays

If punctuality is a German virtue, Deutsche Bahn seems to be showing a lack of character. In 2018, one in four trains run by Germany's state-owned rail operator was late. And it is costing the company dear.

Passengers waiting at Frankfurt station

The amount of compensation Germany's biggest rail operator paid for train delays increased from €38.6 million ($43.6 million) in 2017 to more than €53 million last year.

Some 2.7 million Deutsche Bahn (DB) passengers claimed compensation and received an average pay out of nearly €20, a company spokesperson told the DPA news agency on Monday.

In 2017, just over 2 million passengers claimed compensation and received an average pay out of €19.

One in four DB trains were late in 2018. The company blamed extreme weather conditions such as storms, lightning strikes and an unusually dry summer.

A fire aboard an intercity train and trade union strikes in December also led to long delays in that month.

Read more: German train-delay scarf sells for thousands at auction

  • Rüdiger Grube presents the ICE 4 in Berlin

    Germany's latest ICE high-speed train

    King of the rails

    DB boss Rüdiger Grube unveiled the new train in Berlin. The ICE is one of Germany's best-known brands. DB says surveys indicate 100 percent name recognition for its flagship high-speed rail service. The ICE accounts for only around 8-10 percent of sales, but it lends prestige to DB's brand.

  • Berlin: New ICE 4

    Germany's latest ICE high-speed train

    The newest model

    The public saw the ICE 4 (on the right) for the first time in Berlin last December. It stood alongside a current-generation ICE 3. The new model will enter testing this autumn. The ICE 4 ist just under 350 meters long and has 830 seats.

  • ICE 4 interior

    Germany's latest ICE high-speed train

    Roomy inside

    DB could have easily fit 1,000 passengers on the train - but it decided to emphasize passenger comfort. It offers more legroom, space for luggage, and extra places for wheelchair users.

  • ICE 4

    Germany's latest ICE high-speed train

    Energy saver

    Despite its high speed and capacity, the train is relatively quiet. Energy consumption per passenger is 22 percent lower than the first-generation ICE a quarter of a century ago. But its top speed is 250 kilometers per hour - 50 km/h less than the ICE 3 - as it's not intended for use on the very fastest routes.

  • TEE Rheingold

    Germany's latest ICE high-speed train

    Illustrious predecessor

    The Trans Europ Express (TEE) network set the standard for express trains in Western Europe when it was set up in 1957. The exclusively first class service ran for 30 years. Shown here is the West German "Rheingold" TEE train.

  • TEE Rheingold interior

    Germany's latest ICE high-speed train

    Tourist attraction

    This is how the "Rheingold" looked on the inside - this is the restaurant car. Tourists and rail fans alike can still experience this 1960s luxury today on nostalgia rail trips.

  • Flying Hamburger

    Germany's latest ICE high-speed train

    Flying trains

    Faced with competition from cars and planes, German railways in the 1930s increasingly used diesel trains instead of steam. The aerodynamically styled "flying trains" entered service in 1933 and drastically cut journey times. A new passenger service was formed that evolved into today's ICE network.

  • Siemens railcar on Marienfelde-Zossen track

    Germany's latest ICE high-speed train

    Fast as lightning

    The first tests of fast electric trains began in 1903. A Siemens railcar reached 210 kilometers per hour on a test track near Berlin. But development didn't begin in earnest until after World War I.

  • AGV train

    Germany's latest ICE high-speed train

    International competiton

    France's TGV (Train à Grande Vitesse) has been in operation since 1981. It holds numerous speed records, with the AGV version reaching a whopping 574 kilometers per hour in 2007. (In service, top speed is 320 km/h.) It's been an export hit, with TGV-based trains in Germany, Belgium, Britain, Switzerland and Italy.

  • Velaro driver's cab

    Germany's latest ICE high-speed train

    From Beijing to Shanghai at 380 km/h

    The fastest rail line in commercial service is in China - Between Beijing and Shanghai, trains reach 380 kilometers per hour. A Velaro Harmony CRH 380A trainset reached 486 km/h during testing in 2010.

  • Japan Shinkansen

    Germany's latest ICE high-speed train

    Number one with a bullet

    Japan's Shinkansen, sometimes called the "bullet train," was the first modern high-speed train. It entered service in 1964, in time for the Tokyo Olympics, with a service speed of 210 kilometers per hour. Today's models are even faster, reaching 320 km/h.

  • Hyperloop concept

    Germany's latest ICE high-speed train

    No pressure

    The Hyperloop is a California-designed concept for a high-speed train that could reach over 1,200 kilometers per hour. It would travel through specially built partial-vacuum tubes to reduce wind resistance. Air jets would lift it off the floor, eliminating wheel friction.

    Author: Klaus Ulrich / sgb


EU wants changes

Any DB passenger who arrives at least an hour late can apply to receive a quarter of the train ticket in compensation. If they arrive more than two hours late, they can receive half of the ticket price.

State-owned DB is not the only train company that allows customers to apply for compensation according to the German system. But it pays out the lion's share of compensation each year because it operates nearly all intercity routes, which also tend to experience the most delays.

The European Parliament has called for changing the compensation system. Lawmakers say passengers should receive half of the ticket price after an hour delay, three quarters after a one and a half hours delay and the full ticket price if they arrive more than two hours late.

Each evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.

DW recommends

Deutsche Bahn brings in rail tsar to tackle delays

Germany's national rail operator has given one of its senior executives until the summer to reduce persistent train delays, according to a newspaper report. DB admits that a quarter of its services don't run to time. (13.01.2019)  

German rail strikes cause widespread delays

German rail workers went on a nationwide four-hour strike on Monday to protest for higher wage increases. Two of Germany's biggest rail unions plan to return to negotiations with Deutsche Bahn (DB) on Tuesday. (10.12.2018)  

German train-delay scarf sells for thousands at auction

The scarf, knitted by a Munich area commuter during 2018, had different colors to represent how long each delay was. The proceeds will be donated to charity. (14.01.2019)  

Germany's latest ICE high-speed train

Germany's main rail operator Deutsche Bahn (DB) has officially unveiled its new high-speed train, the ICE 4. It's expected to become the new workhorse of DB's passenger network when it enters service in December 2017. (21.09.2016)  

WWW links

DW Newsletter  

Related content

Screenshot: Deutschland: Verspätungsschal erzielt 7550 Euro

German train-delay scarf sells for thousands at auction 14.01.2019

The scarf, knitted by a Munich area commuter during 2018, had different colors to represent how long each delay was. The proceeds will be donated to charity.

Detuschland Bahn - Zugverspätung

Deutsche Bahn brings in rail tsar to tackle delays 13.01.2019

Germany's national rail operator has given one of its senior executives until the summer to reduce persistent train delays, according to a newspaper report. DB admits that a quarter of its services don't run to time.

Österreich Hitler-Haus in Braunau am Inn

Former Hitler house owner seeking €1.5 million compensation 28.12.2018

The previous owner of Adolf Hitler's birth home in Braunau am Inn is seeking more than a million euros in compensation payment for the building. Austria seized the property last year and intends to tear it down.

Advertisement

News Bulletin

Top stories in 90 seconds

DW News presents the most important news — in brief, quickly and up-to-date. 