German rail strikes cause widespread delays

German rail travelers face heavy delays in the run-up to Christmas. Workers have gone on a four-hour strike across the country, with all long-distance trains canceled. It comes after salary talks broke down last week.
Long-distance rail travel has come to a halt across Germany, with regional trains also heavily affected, especially in North Rhine-Westphalia, Bavaria and the southwestern cities of Karlsruhe and Mannheim. There are also cancelations in Mecklenburg Western-Pomerania, Hamburg and Lower Saxony.
In the capital Berlin, no city trains (S-Bahn) are expected to run. In Bavaria, there will be no trains at all.
Workers have walked off the job after pay talks between the country's main railway company Deutsche Bahn (DB) and the EVG rail trade union broke down without agreement.
The so-called warning comes just a day after DB increased the price of rail tickets by an average of 1.9 percent.
What travelers need to know:
Further strikes threatened: Although no additional rail strikes have been announced yet, EVG warned that further warning strikes can be expected during the pre-Christmas rush. A separate union, the Union of German Locomotive Drivers (GDL), is expected to continue its parallel talks with DB on Tuesday but warned that its 36,000 members could also take action if wage negotiations talks fail.
Dispute over pay: EVG, which represents some 160,000 rail workers, blamed DB bosses for the breakdown of talks early on Saturday morning in Hamburg, insisting the new pay scale offered by the rail firm was too low. The rail firm, meanwhile, called the walkout a "totally unnecessary escalation."
DB says it offered staff a total pay increase of 5.1 percent in two increments and a one-time payment of €500 ($569). EVG said it was holding out for an extra percentage point in salary hike, and union officials would only return to negotiations once DB makes clear it is willing to increase its offer.
Busiest time of year: Monday's strike is likely to cause widespread disapproval among rail passengers, who regularly complain about cancellations and trains being late, and endure some of the highest rail ticket prices in Europe.
ng,rs, mm/msh (dpa, Reuters)
Each evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.
Anyone who has traveled by rail in Germany knows there is a huge disconnect between reputation and reality when it comes to punctuality and service. DW looks at who is to blame, and what can be done to fix it. (11.09.2017)
Germany's long-awaited high-speed rail link between Berlin and Munich has finally been inaugurated. But Green MEP Michael Cramer says it's not enough to lure most travelers away from carbon-heavy road and air travel. (08.12.2017)
Only 20 percent of Germany's high-speed trains are fully functional, and Deutsche Bahn's punctuality rate is far from ideal. This is according to internal documents from the state-owned train operator seen by ARD. (22.11.2018)
Commuters in Germany now have a chance to ride the world's first hydrogen train as the country moves to replace old diesel-powered engines. Instead of exhaust fumes, hydrogen trains produce only water. (17.09.2018)
The high-speed train line between the German cities of Cologne and Frankfurt has been closed after fire engulfed two carriages of an express. All 510 passengers were evacuated safely, with some slight injuries reported. (12.10.2018)
The Netherlands's state-owned railway company made millions during WWII by operating trains that sent hundreds of thousands of Jews, including Anne Frank, to their deaths in Nazi camps. (28.11.2018)