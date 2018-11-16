 Deutsche Bahn delays on-time arrival goal amid lack of investment | News | DW | 22.11.2018

News

Deutsche Bahn delays on-time arrival goal amid lack of investment

Only 20 percent of Germany's high-speed trains are fully functional, and Deutsche Bahn's punctuality rate is far from ideal. This is according to internal documents from the state-owned train operator seen by ARD.

Deutschland Deutsche Bahn Symbolbild (picture-alliance/dpa/O. Berg)

Germans are generally known for valuing punctuality. Germany's trains, however, are earning a reputation of their own for often being late, old and overloaded, according to an investigation by public broadcaster ARD.

Only 20 percent of the country's high-speed intercity express (ICE) trains are fully functional, according to Deutsche Bahn documents viewed by the ARD's Kontraste TV show.

But maintenance is not the only headache ailing the state-owned train company. On Thursday and Friday, Deutsche Bahn's supervisory board is meeting to discuss this and other problems, including delays, a dearth of drivers and an overall lack of infrastructure investment.

Delays, bad maintenance and lack of workers

The documents seen by Kontraste show that Germany's train company had planned to reach an 82 percent punctuality rate for all trains by 2018, but that the goal has been pushed back to 2025.

At the moment, the on-time rate is 73 percent. According to Deutsche Bahn, a train is considered on-time if it is less than six minutes late.

A lack of personnel is a key reason why so many trains are late. Deutsche Bahn needs more than 5,000 train drivers, train conductors, maintenance employees and IT specialists, according to the internal documents.

