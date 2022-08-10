Visit the new DW website

ARD

The ARD is the joint association of Germany's regional public-service broadcasters. It also includes Deutsche Welle.

The association was founded in 1950 in West Germany to represent the common interests of Germany's public-service broadcasters. This page is a compilation of all DW content referring to ARD.

Corruption allegations shake Germany's public broadcasters

10.08.2022

Big questions are again being asked about the future of Germany's public broadcasters after Patricia Schlesinger, director of Berlin's public broadcaster RBB, resigned over mismanagement charges.
In Sri Lankan capital, 'surreal atmosphere, a mixture between revolution and party'

10.07.2022

German journalist Oliver Mayer from the ARD network speaks to DW from inside the Sri Lankan presidential palace, which was stormed by protesters yesterday.
Poll: Nearly half of Germans want more action on Ukraine

08.04.2022

The war in Ukraine and the threat of a larger war in Europe are the biggest concerns among people in Germany, according a new poll by public broadcaster ARD. The survey also found that a large number of Germans want their government to do more to help Ukraine.

Violent migrant 'pushbacks' at Croatian border exposed by media

07.10.2021

A monthslong investigation by several European media partners included footage of Croatian police beating migrants trying to cross the EU border from Bosnia into Croatia. Such "pushbacks" are considered illegal.
Germany's public broadcasters win funding battle against Saxony-Anhalt

05.08.2021

The federal state of Saxony-Anhalt had blocked the increase in funding for Germany's public broadcasters, but the top court said the move was unconstitutional.
Germany mulls emergency text alerts after deadly floods

23.07.2021

Interior Minister Horst Seehofer has signaled his support for emergency text alerts on public broadcaster ARD. Privacy concerns have so far kept such mechanisms out but deadly floods have led to new support.
Angela Merkel says 'every vaccine is welcome' after Sputnik V results

02.02.2021

Chancellor Angela Merkel has defended Germany's troubled vaccine rollout. In an interview with German public broadcaster ARD, she urged everyone to "hold on a while longer."
Germany: TV viewers vote in favor of euthanasia during movie 'God'

24.11.2020

The film "God," aired by German broadcaster ARD, poses questions on assisted suicide for a 78-year-old man who has lost the will to live. Over 70% of viewers said doctors should give him access to a lethal drug.
Rising poverty among Germany's elderly

09.01.2020

Germany could have 3.2 million pensioners at risk from poverty, according to data disclosed by an investigative television program. Monitor says the unpublished figures come from the federal statistics office.

New migrants put Germany's established crime gangs under pressure

25.11.2019

More and more foreigners are suspected of ties with organized crime in Germany, authorities told public broadcaster ARD. Newly arrived immigrants often act as competition to established Arab-Lebanese clans.
Germany: Far-right Pegida supporters probed for condoning politician's murder

05.07.2019

Prosecutors in Dresden have begun an investigation into Pegida supporters who scoffed at the murder of Walter Lübcke, likely at the hands of a far-right extremist. Supporters said he had it coming.
Germans to choose from 41 parties in European elections

04.05.2019

A total of 41 lists in Germany have been approved for the European parliamentary elections, according to public broadcaster ARD. They include, among others, a pro-spiritual and a pro-love party.
Majority of Germans think Chancellor Angela Merkel should serve out her term

14.03.2019

A new ARD Deutschlandtrend poll shows most voters feel Merkel's party has been successful in pushing its agenda. A majority also say Germany should use its budget surplus to invest in the future.

11.01.2019

German public broadcaster ARD has released its latest Infratest dimap survey of how Germans feel about important issues. People are concerned about the misuse of data and increased digitalization, but it's how they feel about the economy that matters.
Deutsche Bahn delays on-time arrival goal amid lack of investment

22.11.2018

Only 20 percent of Germany's high-speed trains are fully functional, and Deutsche Bahn's punctuality rate is far from ideal. This is according to internal documents from the state-owned train operator seen by ARD.
Angela Merkel warns against erosion of democracy

26.08.2018

Merkel defended democratic values in an interview following a contentious summer for her government. Interior Minister Horst Seehofer also said he doesn't expect a repeat of the crisis that nearly upended Berlin.
