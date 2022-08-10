Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
The ARD is the joint association of Germany's regional public-service broadcasters. It also includes Deutsche Welle.
The association was founded in 1950 in West Germany to represent the common interests of Germany's public-service broadcasters. This page is a compilation of all DW content referring to ARD.
The war in Ukraine and the threat of a larger war in Europe are the biggest concerns among people in Germany, according a new poll by public broadcaster ARD. The survey also found that a large number of Germans want their government to do more to help Ukraine.
German public broadcaster ARD has released its latest Infratest dimap survey of how Germans feel about important issues. People are concerned about the misuse of data and increased digitalization, but it's how they feel about the economy that matters.