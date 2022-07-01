Corruption allegations shake Germany's public broadcasters

It's quite a catalog of allegations that have been leveled against Patricia Schlesinger. Until recently, she was both the director of the regional public broadcaster RBB (Radio Berlin Brandenburg) and held the rotating chair of the ARD, Germany's vast and powerful nationwide network of 9 regional broadcasters and Deutsche Welle.

The scandal has triggered a nationwide debate and fresh calls for changes to public broadcasting in Germany, which is financed mainly by a mandatory monthly broadcasting license fee to the tune of €18,36 to be paid by each household.

Schlesinger stepped down after accusations that included a questionable use of funds, but also the controversial allocation of consultancy contracts.

RBB was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Potsdam

Close connections

The allegations go back a number of weeks when the German-language news portal Business Insider wrote about "inconsistencies" in the business dealings of Schlesinger and her husband Gerhard Spörl.

It was a reference to a consultancy contract worth €100,000 ($103,000) for services rendered by Spörl to Messe Berlin — the German capital's trade fair organizers — and the fact that the CEO of the trade fair, Wolf-Dieter Wolf, was also Head of Board of Directors at Schlesinger's broadcaster, RBB. What's more, according to Business Insider, it was Wolf who had given his personal backing to Spörl getting the controversial contract.

These initial revelations were followed in the weeks to come by others. To begin with, it was Business Insider leading the probe. But they were soon joined by other media outlets and the probe began to focus on irregularities in construction projects involving the broadcaster.

All public broadcasters in Germany are financed by the broadcasting license fee

A lavish lifestyle

In the course of July, it was Schlesinger herself who became the center of attention. The woman who had in her previous profession been a highly-regarded foreign correspondent for ARD.

It emerged that at the financially-strapped RBB she was awarded 16% on top of a salary that totaled €303,000. And a further bonus of €20,000. She also attracted attention by using the services of chauffeurs in a rented company car and extravagant dinners at Schlesinger's private apartment. When champagne was served, the tab was allegedly paid by her employers.

In August, Schlesinger gave up her post as ARD director – a move that was unprecedented in the broadcasting association's more than 70-year history. Three days later, she also stepped down as the head of RBB. And just two more days passed before it became clear that state prosecutors were looking into possible charges of embezzlement and taking personal advantage against the 61-year-old, her husband, and RBB-Board Chief Wolf, who responded by stepping down from this office.

The focus shifted to include the furious debate that has been taking place for years in Germany: the role and the funding of public broadcasters in Germany, specifically the influential national ARD network and the ZDF tv channel.

Right-wing populist protesters regularly accuse established media of lying

The pros and cons of public broadcasting

This bitter discussion over the rights and wrongs of publicly-funded networks has been fought out for decades. Especially when it comes to the amount of political influence that these stations exercise. It's a discussion that has become more toxic as a result of the COVID pandemic and the mistrust felt by many of the anti-vaxxers and opponents to restrictions, known as Querdenker (lateral thinkers) who profoundly mistrust and violently oppose public media, which they accuse of driving an agenda, distorting facts and whom they see as part of the "political establishment."

Private sector broadcasters have been entering the German market since the mid-1980s and pushed hard to boost their role as what they see as an alternative to public broadcasters.

At a time when private media have been facing cutbacks, and newspapers above all are struggling to survive, many politicians argue that private broadcasters should also have their budgets reduced.

The same sort of thing is happening in France and the UK, where more and more politicians are questioning the very existence of strong and structured public-financed broadcasters.

The ARD's Tagesschau has long been Germany's most popular news program

The system of public broadcasters has a very special significance in Germany. After the western Allies — the United States, and the United Kingdom — defeated Nazi Germany in WW2, they set up new media structures in their respective occupation zones. They promoted the creation of free and independent reporting on the rebuilding and the creation of democratic political structures. The model was the British concept of a license-fee-financed. 1950 saw the beginning of ARD as the second centralized. The model was the British concept of a license-fee-financed broadcasting station that was not organized as a private enterprise but was also independent of the government. In 1950, the ARD network was formed as a network of regional public broadcasters. In 1961 the Zweites Deutsches Fernsehen ZDF was founded as a competitor to the ARD, which the conservative Chancellor Konrad Adenauer felt to be too critical of his government.

War, conflict and crises put a strain on free media — at a time when they are needed most

For years now, regional broadcasters like RBB have pushed through one cost-cutting measure after the other, with many well-known programs and the number of employees being slashed.

The public broadcasters each have a broadcasting council and board of directors that are tasked with overseeing content and also financial matters. Questions are being asked why no one saw a reason to intervene at RBB.

In an interview with the ARD's flagship TV news show, Stefan Niggemeier, one of the most influential media journalists in Germany spoke of the "immense" damage that the Schlesinger Scandal has done. He pointed out that the debate over Germany's public service media structures has been going on for a long time and is sure to continue.

This article was originally written in German.

