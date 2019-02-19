Deutsche Bahn pumps billions into Germany-wide rail upgrade

Deutsche Bahn (DB) on Wednesday launched a year-long project to modernize Germany’s rail network, investing €10.7 billion ($12.1 billion) into the network in a bid to tackle persistent delays.

The national train operator – the largest in Europe – announced its plan to upgrade around 1,500 kilometers of track, as well as 650 train stations and 300 bridges.

Despite Germany’s reputation for punctuality, the rail network has been plagued by delays in recent years, with punctuality falling to 70 percent. Last year, DB admitted that one in four of its trains were late as well as more than one-third of its high-speed ICE trains.

A local media report also revealed the companypushed back its goal of 82 percent train punctuality by seven years to 2025, due to lack of investment.

10 things Germans generally know about trains Did you get that? There's a loudspeaker announcement while you're waiting for a train, but you barely distinguish a single word? The acoustics of any train station are generally bad, so instead of worrying too much about what you've missed, here's a German idiom for the unexceptional occasion: "Ich verstehe nur Bahnhof" — literally, "I only understand train station" — which means you didn't understand a thing.

10 things Germans generally know about trains Recognize different types of trains Most preschool children know this: The Intercity-Express (ICE) trains are the high-speed stars of the German state railway, Deutsche Bahn. They reach up to 300 kph (186 mph). The Intercity (IC) trains are also white and red, but not quite as modern and fast, traveling at a maximum speed of 200 kph. If you're heading to a smaller town, the red Regionalbahn (RB) is what you're looking for.

10 things Germans generally know about trains Not all trains are on time Despite the stereotypes about German efficiency, train punctuality has been declining, and complaining about how they're late all the time is a small talk topic that unites travelers throughout the country. DB claims that nearly 75 percent of its intercity trains reached their destination within five minutes of their planned schedule in 2018.

10 things Germans generally know about trains A ticket is necessary A basic principle: Buy your ticket before boarding a train. However, if ever the ticket vending machine is out of order at your station of departure or you don't manage to obtain a ticket before getting on the train, on ICE or Intercity trains you can buy your ticket from the conductor once you're on board. On a RB, you'll be fined for fare evasion, aka "schwarzfahren" (literally: black riding).

10 things Germans generally know about trains Travel with a group to save money Groups of up to five people will find interesting deals for regional train tickets. In some cases, it's already cheaper for two people to buy one such ticket; each additional traveler on the same ticket further reduces the costs, which is why improvised groups of people heading to the same destination often find each other on the platform.

10 things Germans generally know about trains Bikes are a challenge Unless it's a model that can be folded and stored, bicycles are not allowed on an ICE. On other trains, from the Intercity to the regional ones, there are special wagons for bikes; you'll need an extra ticket to bring one along. Cycling is a popular activity in the summer, so expect a chaotic "first come, first served" struggle to squeeze yours in and out of a regional train on a weekend.

10 things Germans generally know about trains Sorry, but that place is mine A train ticket doesn't come with an allocated seat. Reservations are available at an extra cost on long-distance trains — and they can be overbooked. Indicators usually reveal if a seat has been reserved, but even Germans find "ggf. reserviert" (which means: "it could be reserved") confusing. In any case, the passenger with a reservation is sure to let you know if you're sitting in their place.

10 things Germans generally know about trains Wait at the right spot While tourists wildly run around looking for the wagon with their reservation once their ICE train comes in, seasoned German travelers are already standing next to the right door. They know there's a useful information system that associates a letter on the platform to the position where each carriage will stand.

10 things Germans generally know about trains You don't need to be loud elsewhere either There are different options when you make a reservation: Do you prefer an aisle seat, at a table or in a smaller compartment? Some areas are conceived for people who prefer it quiet. Avoid making phone calls in the "Ruhebereich," or quiet zone. And even in other areas, no one really wants to listen to you talk loudly on your phone.

10 things Germans generally know about trains Get a special compartment for your children Parents traveling with their children will find it easier to avoid the quiet zone altogether. On ICE trains, the family compartments are an interesting option — but there aren't many available, so that means you need to book ahead. Children aged 5 and under travel for free, while those under 15 don't have to pay either, as long as they're accompanied by a paying adult. Author: Elizabeth Grenier



DB on Wednesday blamed this on the overutilization of track, which in some sections stands at 140 percent.

"This can lead to backlog effects, especially in nodes and outer suburban areas, which affect the entire network," it wrote in a statement.

Earlier this year, one of DB’s senior executives was tasked with improving the network's punctuality by the summer. The German government, which is the rail giant’s biggest stakeholder, has also demanded DB submit a restructure plan by March.

This year's upgrade will be widespread and likely disruptive. According to DPA news agency, as many as 800 sites will see construction work done at any given time.