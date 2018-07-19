Germany braces for sweltering temperatures in Europe-wide heat wave

Germany braced itself Wednesday for sweltering temperatures that could reach up to 36 degrees Celsius (96.8 Fahrenheit) in some places.

On Tuesday, temperatures peaked at 35.9 degrees in the northern town of Lingen, with little relief overnight as temperatures in several large cities hovered around 20 degrees.

"It cooled down a bit last night — although, 'cooled down' is a bit of an overstatement," a spokesperson for the German Meteorological Office (DWD) told news agency DPA.

The DWD has issued heat warnings for most areas of Germany on Wednesday, excluding some areas in Bavaria and eastern Germany.

As climate change continues to impact the environment, scientists have warned that Germany's unusually hot summer could soon become the norm.

Parts of the runway at Hanover Airport buckled in the heat

Hanover airport temporarily shut down

Hanover airport resumed flights early on Wednesday morning after temporarily shutting down due to damage caused by the heat.

Planes landing in the high temperatures damaged several areas on the tarmac, prompting the airport to halt all flights on Tuesday evening. An airport spokesman said 41 departures and 44 arrivals were affected by the delays.

The heat is also causing headaches for travelers on Germany's highways. Since the high temperatures can cause concrete slabs on the roads to break, authorities have placed a speed limit of 80 kph (50 mph) on sections of the A7 and the A81 near the southern cities of Stuttgart and Ulm.

Expert: Head home early

Health and weather experts are warning people to stay hydrated and keep cool as possible in air conditioning.

Most homes, offices and schools in Germany do not have air conditioning. Under extreme heat situations, students and employees are sometimes allowed to leave work and school early to cool down as much as possible at home.

Andreas Matzarakis, a medical meteorologist with the DWD, urged workers to take those opportunities and the heat warnings seriously.

"If your employer allows flexible working hours, try starting work early in the morning and go home in the afternoon in order to spend fewer hot hours in the office," Matzarakis wrote in an article for the newspapers of the Redaktionsnetzwerk Deutschland.

Germany's heat wave: Shining sun and burning fields Unusually dry In northeastern Germany, there has been hardly any rainfall in recent months. The country's weather service says Saxony-Anhalt received just 15 liters of rainfall per square meter — roughly a quarter of the average. Across Germany, there were just 50 liters of rainfall per square meter, half of the usual amount. Mecklenburg-West Pomerania received more sunshine than any other German state.

Germany's heat wave: Shining sun and burning fields Unpredictable weather The little rain that fell came down very unevenly across Germany. In May, the country's weather service warned of potential forest fires in parts of Lower Saxony. Meanwhile in southwestern Germany, some towns faced torrential rains that flooded cellars and roads, such as here in Fischbach, Rhineland-Palatinate.

Germany's heat wave: Shining sun and burning fields Fire alert! The danger of forest fires is extremely high right now throughout the country. The state of Brandenburg faces the biggest threat. In recent weeks, authorities have been forced to put out more than 100 fires. Recently, 100 hectares of forest and wheat crops burned to the ground in the Oder-Spree region. Brandenburg authorities reported that 90 percent of fires are inadvertently caused by humans.

Germany's heat wave: Shining sun and burning fields Busy times for firefighters It took 40 firefighters 13 hours to extinguish the flames sweeping through Brandenburg's Oder-Spree region. A fire in Rostock, meanwhile, was not caused by humans — but by a bird. Police say the animal caused an electricity cable to short circuit, which then set a nearby field ablaze.

Germany's heat wave: Shining sun and burning fields Tapping into new sources Saxony-Anhalt's firefighters, meanwhile, are so busy they needed to get creative to find new sources of water. So they headed to a nearby pool to refill their tanks. The dryness, meanwhile, not only makes fires more likely but also poses a major threat to farmers.

Germany's heat wave: Shining sun and burning fields Early harvests, low yields The unusually dry weather has forced many farmers to harvest their crops early. The German Farmers' Association has stated that even April was too warm and dry. The following months meant wheat crops ripened much faster than expected, though insufficient rain has produced a low yield. Sudden torrential rainfall, meanwhile, made matters worse by destroying parts of the crops.

Germany's heat wave: Shining sun and burning fields Crop failures on the cards Potatoes, sugar cane and corn are usually harvested in autumn. They require much more water than wheat and rapeseed. So due to the unusually dry weather, Germany's corn plants are in bad shape. The German Farmers' Association president, Joachim Rukwied, is pessimistic and fears crop failures could jeopardize the livelihoods of many farmers.

Germany's heat wave: Shining sun and burning fields No water in sight There are two kind of drought: "Drought in a meteorological sense refers to a drop in rainfall within one month below the long-term average," says Stephan Tober of the Helmholtz Center for Environmental Research. This causes a drought in the agricultural sense, meaning that there is too little water in the ground. That's a problem for wheat and meadows on the banks of river Elbe here in Dresden.

Germany's heat wave: Shining sun and burning fields Vegetation adapts to heat "Extreme dry spells can cause long-term damage to trees and recovery takes a long time," says Ingolf Kühn of the Helmholtz Center for Environmental Research. Vegetation has a memory, so to speak, and may adapt if there are several consecutive years with little rainfall. Some German cities have now called on residents to help out in watering trees, so that some day, cacti will not replace trees. Author: Julia Vergin



Farmers expecting billion euro loss

The heat and lack of rainfall has Germany's agriculture sector extremely worried. The German Farmers' Association said they're expecting a loss of €1.4 billion ($1.6 billion) due to dead and dwindling crops.

German beer producers, on the other hand, have seen a boom in business due to the sustained, hot temperatures. They're now contending with a shortage of bottles and have urged the public to return their bottles, which are reused in Germany under a deposit scheme.

The heat has also caused temperatures in the Baltic Sea to rise, bringing an increased risk of being infected by the vibrio bacteria. Health officials in northern Germany warned those with wounds or compromised immune systems not to go swimming.

With extreme heat and drought conditions drying out fields and rivers, the risk of wildfires in northern Germany is extremely high.

Massive wildfires have already broken out in Sweden and Greece, where they have killed at least 74 people.